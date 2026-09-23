2026 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT Variant Explained: Top Model Price, Features And Everything You Get

Mahindra has launched the updated version of its capable off-roader, the Thar OG, which adds many long-awaited features to this popular SUV. It has also updated the powertrain figures and even given mechanical upgrades to this model.

Today, we will be taking a look at the top-end ZXT variant of the new Thar OG, and find out what it has to offer:

Design

Looking at the front, the new Thar OG ZXT gets the updated grille design with ‘Thar’ badging and LED headlamps with ‘C-shaped’ LED DRLs, which are exclusive to this variant. It also gets new LED fog lamps that are now placed below the turn indicators.

It gets a revised front bumper with silver inserts, and it also adds front parking sensors, which are available only in this variant. Continuing the nostalgia, the bonnet has the latches on the side, fitting in with the design’s retro theme.

In profile, the main change you would notice is the new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which are an upgrade from the 18-inch available in the lower variants. Apart from that, it has the boxy-looking silhouette, black door handles, wheel arch cladding and ORVMs with LED turn indicators.

Just like the lower variants, it continues to have the hard-top roof, which refers to its iconic design. For the four-wheel-drive powertrains, it gets the 4X4 badging on the rear quarter panel.

At the rear, it gets the updated LED taillamp, which is borrowed from its platform sibling, the Thar Roxx. It has the updated spare wheel, high-mount stop lamp, updated rear bumper with silver inserts, and rear parking sensors built in. To identify the new model, it gets the OG badge on the tailgate next to the spare wheel.

Colour Options

The Thar OG ZXT also offers the new colour options called Artemis Grey and Jeans Blue, in addition to the six existing shades called Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Stealth Black, Battleship Grey and Galaxy Grey.

Interior

Climbing inside the Thar OG, you will have a luxurious experience compared to the older Thar, which had a utilitarian cabin theme. The seats in this variant are offered with leatherette upholstery, along with the Thar name embossed on it. It also now gets a rear armrest and cup holders for a more relaxed experience in the back seat. On the dashboard, there is a floating-style large infotainment display, which is a high-quality one, and below it are the circular AC vents.

The three-spoke steering wheel is now electrically powered, which reduces steering effort and is available across the variants.

Features & Safety

The Thar OG ZXT features a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, and drive modes. It is also equipped with a 6-speaker sound system, USB Type-C charging ports, cruise control, and manual AC.

In terms of safety, it gets an additional 4 airbags, which totals 6 airbags, all-wheel discs, a rear-view camera in this variant, speed sensing door locks, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

To know more about what equipment is available with the lower variants, check out the variants explained story of the Thar OG.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Thar OG ZXT is available with all the powertrains offered, which are a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine. All of which have the option of manual and automatic transmission.

Here are the detailed specifications of the India-spec Thar OG:

Engine 2.2-litre mHawk diesel 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 152 PS 162 PS 119 PS Torque 330 Nm 330 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT Drivetrain RWD/4WD RWD, 4WD RWD

*MT-Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

The Mahindra Thar OG ZXT features the new DaVinci suspension system with pentalink rear suspension and frequency-dependent dampers for a smoother ride just like the Thar Roxx. It also offers three terrain modes — Sand, Snow, and Mud — on 4WD variants for enhanced off-road performance.

Price & Rivals

The new Mahindra Thar OG ZXT starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre RWD (rear-wheel-drive) powertrain, and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.2-litre diesel 4WD automatic.

It primarily rivals the Force Gurkha 3-door and the Maruti Jimny.

CarDekho Says…

With this new SUV, it fixes all of it and makes the Thar OG even more desirable. With the ZXT variant offering these features exclusively, this variant does actually feel having more value for the money.

If you are looking to buy the Thar for using it as a family SUV, the features added on the ZXT trim will add more value in the long term with 6 airbags, LED headlamps, and fog lamps. But even the lower LXT trim does offer more than the basics required, and those who dont need the added feel-good features can surely go ahead with the Thar OG LXT.

So, would you go for this “Modern-looking” retro SUV? Let us know your thoughts!