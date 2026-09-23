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    Forget Innova And Bolero: 7 Unusual Police Cars Used In India

    From tiny EVs to rugged off-roaders, Indian cops have quite an interesting fleet

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 23, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 23, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 23, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Top Interesting Police Cars In India

    When the topic of a police vehicle or a patrol car comes up, we usually expect vehicles like the Toyota Innova, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Gypsy and the likes. However, the Indian cops in different states have received cars which you would least expect them to have. Here is a list of interesting cars the police departments in different states have received in the last few years:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    State: Uttar Pradesh

    The Jimny has not found great success among people for several reasons. Shortcomings like its compact dimensions, which don’t make it very spacious inside, and the lack of comfort for family use in cities with broken roads and minimal highway comfort and stability.

    Top Interesting Police Cars In India

    However, the police department in Uttar Pradesh would disagree. They have been spotted using the Jimny, which interestingly looks fit for purpose, especially with the police livery.

    Hyundai Creta

    State: Tamil Nadu

    The Creta has been among the most popular SUVs in recent years. However, it is not known for rugged dependability.

    Top Interesting Police Cars In India

    Although, Tamil Nadu police have fancied getting themselves Cretas, which are used as regular cop cars and as women safety patrol cars, calling them ‘Pink Patrol' in Coimbatore. 

    Mahindra Reva

    State: Chandigarh

    When you’d think of a police force to get a fleet of cars, you’d expect a rugged, dependable machine to take on rough driving and obstacles.

    Top Interesting Police Cars In India

    However, you’d not expect a cute little Mahindra Reva to be chasing or carrying around the police force in hot pursuit. But the police department in Chandigarh has been spotted using the Reva for their cop duties.

    Tata Curvv EV

    State: Himachal Pradesh

    The Curvv EV is another SUV which has not seen great success on Indian roads.

    Top Interesting Police Cars In India

    However, a police department in Himachal Pradesh has got itself a fleet of Curvv EVs as its cop mobile. 

    Force Gurkha

    State: Kerala and Gujarat 

    The Force Gurkha is one of the rugged off-road SUVs available in the market. And for a cop car, among the most suitable vehicles for a cop car.

    Top Interesting Police Cars In India

    A police department in Kerala has got itself a fleet of Force Gurkhas to fulfil their rugged cop duties. 

    Ford Ecosport

    State: Andhra Pradesh

    The much-loved Ecosport is another cop car in India you wouldn’t expect to see. The compact SUV was spotted being used by a police department in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

    Top Interesting Police Cars In India

    And we can be assured that the constables have had fun driving the SUVs at the time. 

    Isuzu V-Cross

    State: Karnataka

    The Isuzu V-Cross is also another vehicle which would make a great cop car, and the police department at Davangere, Karnataka, agrees.

    Top Interesting Police Cars In India

    They have been spotted using a fleet of these Isuzus as their police car.

    CarDekho Says…

    Spotting an unexpected cop car is always an interesting topic. Most of the time, departments get their fleets at a great discount, or the brand donates or gifts a few cars to the police department. And if they turn out to be good, comfortable cars, the officers will be happy to use them, moving on from the old Tata Sumos and the Boleros. Moreover, looking at these cars in the cop liveries definitely makes them look a lot cooler!

    What interesting cop cars have you spotted? Let us know in the comments below.

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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