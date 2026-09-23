Forget Innova And Bolero: 7 Unusual Police Cars Used In India

When the topic of a police vehicle or a patrol car comes up, we usually expect vehicles like the Toyota Innova, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Gypsy and the likes. However, the Indian cops in different states have received cars which you would least expect them to have. Here is a list of interesting cars the police departments in different states have received in the last few years:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

State: Uttar Pradesh

The Jimny has not found great success among people for several reasons. Shortcomings like its compact dimensions, which don’t make it very spacious inside, and the lack of comfort for family use in cities with broken roads and minimal highway comfort and stability.

However, the police department in Uttar Pradesh would disagree. They have been spotted using the Jimny, which interestingly looks fit for purpose, especially with the police livery.

Hyundai Creta

State: Tamil Nadu

The Creta has been among the most popular SUVs in recent years. However, it is not known for rugged dependability.

Although, Tamil Nadu police have fancied getting themselves Cretas, which are used as regular cop cars and as women safety patrol cars, calling them ‘Pink Patrol' in Coimbatore.

Mahindra Reva

State: Chandigarh

When you’d think of a police force to get a fleet of cars, you’d expect a rugged, dependable machine to take on rough driving and obstacles.

However, you’d not expect a cute little Mahindra Reva to be chasing or carrying around the police force in hot pursuit. But the police department in Chandigarh has been spotted using the Reva for their cop duties.

Tata Curvv EV

State: Himachal Pradesh

The Curvv EV is another SUV which has not seen great success on Indian roads.

However, a police department in Himachal Pradesh has got itself a fleet of Curvv EVs as its cop mobile.

Force Gurkha

State: Kerala and Gujarat

The Force Gurkha is one of the rugged off-road SUVs available in the market. And for a cop car, among the most suitable vehicles for a cop car.

A police department in Kerala has got itself a fleet of Force Gurkhas to fulfil their rugged cop duties.

Ford Ecosport

State: Andhra Pradesh

The much-loved Ecosport is another cop car in India you wouldn’t expect to see. The compact SUV was spotted being used by a police department in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

And we can be assured that the constables have had fun driving the SUVs at the time.

Isuzu V-Cross

State: Karnataka

The Isuzu V-Cross is also another vehicle which would make a great cop car, and the police department at Davangere, Karnataka, agrees.

They have been spotted using a fleet of these Isuzus as their police car.

CarDekho Says…

Spotting an unexpected cop car is always an interesting topic. Most of the time, departments get their fleets at a great discount, or the brand donates or gifts a few cars to the police department. And if they turn out to be good, comfortable cars, the officers will be happy to use them, moving on from the old Tata Sumos and the Boleros. Moreover, looking at these cars in the cop liveries definitely makes them look a lot cooler!

What interesting cop cars have you spotted? Let us know in the comments below.