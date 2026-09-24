All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Tata Aeris Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect From The Tigor Replacement

    The Aeris will possibly have segment-first features such as ventilated front seats!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 24, 2026 12:01 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 24, 2026 12:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 24, 2026 12:01 IST
    3.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata Aeris Launch Tomorrow

    The compact sedan segment may not be as crowded as it once was, but it continues to attract buyers looking for an affordable, practical and fuel-efficient family car. Models like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze have managed to stay relevant, and Tata Motors is now preparing a fresh challenger for the segment.

    Tata is set to unveil the Aeris tomorrow, a new compact sedan that will effectively replace the ageing Tigor in the brand’s lineup. While the Tigor has served Tata well over the years, it has begun to show its age against newer rivals. The Aeris is expected to address that with a sharper design, a more premium cabin, additional features and updated technology.

    So, ahead of its official debut, here's a look at everything we expect from the upcoming Tata Aeris, starting with its design.

    Design

    At the front, it is expected to have new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned front bumpers, and an updated front grille, which could give the Aeris a new identity.  

    Tata Aeris Front

    Coming to the profile, it is expected to have a similar compact sedan silhouette, with the chrome window line, body-coloured door handles, Aeris badging on the front door, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and an updated alloy wheel design. 

    Tata Aeris Rear (Expected

    At the rear, we can expect the Aeris to receive a connected LED taillamp, which in the Tiago is just a faux panel, an updated rear bumper design, and the Aeris logo on the boot.

    Take a look at this latest teaser of the Tata Aeris

    Interior

    The upcoming Aeris is expected to receive a redesigned interior with a light theme, which will make the cabin feel more spacious, leatherette seat upholstery, and a large infotainment display, which will uplift the sense of premiumness. It could also have the new semi-digital driver’s display.

    Tata Tiago Interior

    *Tiago interior for reference

    This new cabin will definitely uplift the overall experience and put the Aeris ahead of its competitors.

    Expected Features & Safety

    The upcoming Aeris facelift is expected to have features such as a large 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, like in the updated Tiago, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and possibly segment-first ventilated front seats. 

    Tata Tiago Center Console

    *Tiago interior for reference

    In terms of safety, it is expected to feature 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and the ISOFIX child seat anchors. 

    Tata Tiago 360-degree Camera

    *Tiago camera for reference

    Expected Powertrain Options

    The Tata Aeris is expected to carry forward the same powertrain options, which include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with dual-cylinder technology, and offer a manual and automatic transmission.

    Here are the expected powertrain options: 

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    76 PS

    Torque

    113 Nm

    97 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Tata Tiago

    *Tiago's engine for representation purpose

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Aeris is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is going to rival the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in this segment.  

    CarDekho Says….

    Launching tomorrow, the updated Aeris sedan could offer some value-for-money features and equipment, and with the trump card of offering dual-cylinder CNG with automated manual transmission (AMT), the Aeris could stand out in the crowd of factory-fitted CNG compact sedans.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
    • Instagram
    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

    Write your Comment on Tata Aeris

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Tata Aeris Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect From The Tigor Replacement
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience