2026 Tata Aeris Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect From The Tigor Replacement

The compact sedan segment may not be as crowded as it once was, but it continues to attract buyers looking for an affordable, practical and fuel-efficient family car. Models like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze have managed to stay relevant, and Tata Motors is now preparing a fresh challenger for the segment.

Tata is set to unveil the Aeris tomorrow, a new compact sedan that will effectively replace the ageing Tigor in the brand’s lineup. While the Tigor has served Tata well over the years, it has begun to show its age against newer rivals. The Aeris is expected to address that with a sharper design, a more premium cabin, additional features and updated technology.

So, ahead of its official debut, here's a look at everything we expect from the upcoming Tata Aeris, starting with its design.

Design

At the front, it is expected to have new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned front bumpers, and an updated front grille, which could give the Aeris a new identity.

Coming to the profile, it is expected to have a similar compact sedan silhouette, with the chrome window line, body-coloured door handles, Aeris badging on the front door, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and an updated alloy wheel design.

At the rear, we can expect the Aeris to receive a connected LED taillamp, which in the Tiago is just a faux panel, an updated rear bumper design, and the Aeris logo on the boot.

Take a look at this latest teaser of the Tata Aeris.

Interior

The upcoming Aeris is expected to receive a redesigned interior with a light theme, which will make the cabin feel more spacious, leatherette seat upholstery, and a large infotainment display, which will uplift the sense of premiumness. It could also have the new semi-digital driver’s display.

*Tiago interior for reference

This new cabin will definitely uplift the overall experience and put the Aeris ahead of its competitors.

Expected Features & Safety

The upcoming Aeris facelift is expected to have features such as a large 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, like in the updated Tiago, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and possibly segment-first ventilated front seats.

*Tiago interior for reference

In terms of safety, it is expected to feature 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and the ISOFIX child seat anchors.

*Tiago camera for reference

Expected Powertrain Options

The Tata Aeris is expected to carry forward the same powertrain options, which include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with dual-cylinder technology, and offer a manual and automatic transmission.

Here are the expected powertrain options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

*Tiago's engine for representation purpose

Expected Price & Rivals

The Aeris is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is going to rival the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in this segment.

CarDekho Says….

Launching tomorrow, the updated Aeris sedan could offer some value-for-money features and equipment, and with the trump card of offering dual-cylinder CNG with automated manual transmission (AMT), the Aeris could stand out in the crowd of factory-fitted CNG compact sedans.