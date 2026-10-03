Here Are The 10 Most Affordable Cars With Ventilated Front Seats

Every year, through facelifts and model year upgrades, cars in our market get better and better. While a big chunk of their updates go into the modern designs, we also see a lot of features being introduced to mass market cars, which were, until a few years ago, available only in more premium offerings.

One such feature is seat ventilation, which is now being offered in most new cars, starting from as small as those in the sub-compact sedan segment. This feature is now among the important features in a car's feature-list as it elevates your experience inside the car, making sure your back and bottom remain cool during long drives, ensuring comfort.

If you are looking to buy a new car any time soon, and one of your most important features is seat ventilation, you check out this list of 10 most affordable cars which come equipped with this comfort feature.

Tata Aeris

Variant: Accomplished, Accomplished CNG

Price: Rs 8.19 Lakh To Rs 9.74 Lakh

The first car in our list is also the newest car here. The Tata Aeris, which comes as a replacement for the outgoing Tata Tigor, is the most affordable car in India to offer seat ventilation.

This feature is available only in the top-spec Accomplished variant of the sub-compact sedan. And like in every Tata car, you can find dedicated buttons to turn on the seat ventilation, placed on the side of each seats. There are three levels of ventilation that you can get, and it works with minimal noise.

Renault Kiger

Variant: Emotion

Price: Rs 8.50 Lakh To Rs 10.40 Lakh

Unlike its twin Nissan Magnite, which offers heat-repellent seats, the Renault Kiger gets proper front seat ventilation in its top-spec Emotion variant.

As far as its operation is concerned, you get dedicated toggles for front seat ventilation, placed under the central AC vents on either side. It also offers three different levels of cooling, but it can be a little vocal.

Maruti Baleno

Variant: Alpha, Alpha (O)

Price: Rs 9.10 Lakh To Rs 9.99 Lakh

Next on our list is the Maruti Baleno, which has recently been facelifted. With this facelift, the changes in the design have been kept to a minimum. You do get a few additional features now, one of which is front seat ventilation. This feature is present from the one-below-top variant of the hatchback.

In the new Baleno, the buttons for front seat ventilation are placed below the climate control panel, right between the charging ports in the centre console. You get three cooling modes, and while it does get very loud very quickly, the cooling at your back starts in mere seconds.

Maruti Brezza

Variant: ZXi +

Price: Rs 11.26 Lakh To Rs 13.71 Lakh

Before the Baleno got this feature, the Brezza was introduced with front seat ventilation when its facelift was launched a while back. Unlike the Baleno, the Brezza offers it only in its top-spec ZXi Plus trim, which works similarlt to the Baleno.

You get the same three levels of cooling, the same design of the buttons, and the same noise when you use it. However, in the Brezza, the buttons to turn seat ventilation on and off are placed on the central tunnel, just ahead of the cupholders.

Citroen Basalt X

Variant: Max

Price: Rs 11.34 Lakh To Rs 14.11 Lakh

The Citroen Basalt X is one of the few coupe-SUVs we have in our market, and it was updated with the “X” moniker last year, which added a few new features, making the Basalt X feel more premium and value-for-money. One of the features added in this update was front seat ventilation.

In terms of execution, Citroen has taken a page out of Tata’s feature book since the button for seat ventilation not only looks similar, but has also been placed on the side of each seat. Functionality-wise, you do hear the fans working, but just playing songs at medium volume will cover that sound.

Kia Sonet

Variant: HTX, GTX +, X-Line

Price: Rs 11.75 Lakh To Rs 13.80 Lakh

The Kia Sonet has not received a major update in a long time, but it has been offering front seat ventilation. Also, unlike other cars mentioned above, you can get the seat ventilation function from the mid-spec HTX variant of the sub-compact SUV.

Functionality-wise, you get physical buttons for this function, placed below the climate control panel next to the 360-degree camera and traction control buttons. You can easily use these buttons while driving without having to take your eyes off the road, and the seat ventilation also does not make much noise.

Skoda Kylaq

Variant: Prestige, Prestige +

Price: Rs 11.75 Lakh To Rs 12.99 Lakh

After the Brezza and the Sonet, the next car in the sub-compact SUV segment to offer front seat ventilation is the Skoda Kylaq. But along with ventilation, the Kylaq also offers powered adjustment for both front seats.

Just like other mass market Skoda cars, the Kylaq also gets a touch-sensitive climate control panel, which can be difficult to use while the car is in motion. Thankfully, the controls for the seat ventilation are physical, and placed just above the climate control panel. Here, the cooling takes a few seconds to take effect, but the noise is kept to a minimum.

Hyundai Venue

Variant: HX 8, HX 8 Knight, HX 10, HX 10 Knight

Price: Rs 11.95 Lakh To Rs 15.83 Lakh

Next car in the sub-compact SUV space to offer front seat ventilation is the Hyundai Venue. Here, you get ventilated seats in the top two trims as well as in the special Knight edition variants.

Since the new Venue gets large physical buttons for most features, you can easily access the controls for the seat ventilation, placed on either side of the gear knob. With three different modes, you can choose how much cooling you want, and the feature works almost silently.

Tata Nexon

Variant: Fearless + PS

Price: Rs 12.42 Lakh To Rs 14.52 Lakh

The Tata Nexon has been offering the seat ventilation function for a while now, and it is limited to the top-spec Fearless + PS variant. You also get this in the Red Dark, Dark, and Camo sub-variants of the Fearless + PS trim.

The buttons to operate the feature are placed on the side of the seat, just like in every other Tata car, and even here the feature works as expected.

Citroen Aircross X

Variant: Max

Price: Rs 11.62 Lakh To Rs 14.72 Lakh

Just like the Basalt, the Aircross also got a new “X” moniker, which brought in new features like front seat ventilation. The Citroen Aircross X gets this feature in its top-spec version, and because of its pricing, it has just made it in our list.

You get the seat ventilation button placed on the side of the seat with three cooling modes, just like every other car in this list. When in use, the fans do make a little noise, but not so much that it would irritate you.

CarDekho Says...

In our weather, where summer can bring days when the temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius easily, having a car which can cool you in minutes feels like a blessing. While all cars come with air conditioning that can do a great job, having seat ventilation feels like a cherry on top, because it can keep your back from getting sweaty, and it also helps you relax better.

The Tata Aeris, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Baleno are good budget compact cars offering this feature under the Rs 10 lakh mark. If you want a bigger car, you have the option of checking out the sub-compact SUV segment, where cars like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Skoda Kylaq, which also provide the luxury of seat ventilation.

You can also go for the Citroen Basalt X as well, as it gives you a distinct look, and the Citroen Aircross X gives you this feature while also being a spacious seven-seater. These two cars are also among the best value for money propositions in the segment.

If you are planning to buy a car in the upcoming festive season, which one of these will be on your list? Let us know in the comments below.