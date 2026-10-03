5 Things We Learnt After Driving The Kia Sorento; Pros & Cons Explained

Amidst a lot of anticipation, Kia India launched the Sorento last month, with aggressive pricing, a wide range of powertrains, an advanced feature set and a lot more to take on multiple established rivals. Now, we finally got to spend some time with it, and here are 5 things we learnt about it:

Stylish & Modern

Elegant, contemporary and rugged is how we would describe the Sorento’s design. There aren’t any elements that divide opinions, but Kia’s design team has still kept things interesting with touches like the sharp-looking alloys, the signature all-LED lighting and various high-quality finishes and textures both inside and outside. We feel this blend gives the Sorento a wide appeal, while still not compromising on the style quotient of the entire package.

Pick Your Fuel

Under the hood of the Sorento, you get a choice of 2 powertrains: a refined and efficient 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid and the evergreen and popular 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both of these come paired with automatic transmissions only, and higher variants are even available with all-wheel drivetrains as standard. Safe to say, there’s plenty of choice, even for the discerning buyers and a lot of power on tap too.

Three Rows Of Seats; Two For Adults

Sitting inside the plush and rich interior may have you believe that the Sorento is an ideal people mover. That may be true for occupants in the first and second rows, but the third row still feels cramped in front of MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross. This is one of the few way that it reminds you of its more traditional characteristics compared to a lot of other crossovers in this price range.

Solid Safety

10 airbags, an exhaustive ADAS package, front, side and rear parking sensors and a crisp high-res 360-degree camera are included in the Sorento, which further reinforces its safety credentials in a big way. While the SUV hasn’t been tested by BNCAP yet, Kia also says that the India-spec car gets additional reinforcements compared to the global versions and the vast amount of safety tech offered, means we do not doubt its credibility one bit.

Soaks Up The Road

Another highlight of the SUV is its soft, pliant and balanced suspension setup. Potholes, undulations and broken roads are dealt with a sense of confidence and comfort that give larger SUVs a run for their money, while highway cruising also feels confident and steady with a flat ride. There isn’t excessive bounciness, nor do any shocks make their way inside making it one of the most comfortable cars at this price point.

CarDekho Says…

There’s little to fault in the new Sorento. It feels rich, looks rich, has enough tech to not leave you wanting for absolutely anything and an extensive safety suite as well. Yes it may not be the corner carving driver-focused SUV, and the third row could do with more space. However in the present form we think the Sorento is a top pick for buyers seeking a family-friendly all-rounder in their garage.

What are your thoughts on the Sorento? Comment down below!