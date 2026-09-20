Tata August 2026 Sales Report: Tiago And Safari Demand Is Increasing!

Tata has consistently offered well-equipped products, whether with a diesel engine, an electric drivetrain, or even CNG with an automatic transmission; it has got you covered with its wide portfolio of passenger vehicles.

Today, we will be looking at the sales numbers of this Indian automotive brand and find out how well each of its product doing in August 2026:

Rank Model August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) 1 Punch/ Punch EV 21,320 21,313 10,704 0% 99% 2 Nexon/ Nexon EV 18,431 17,471 14,004 5% 32% 3 Tiago/ Tiago EV 8,537 7,429 5,250 15% 63% 4 Sierra/ Sierra EV 5,622 6,327 0 (-11%) - 5 Harrier/ Harrier EV 3,577 3,301 3,087 8% 16% 6 Altroz 3,047 2,862 3,959 6% (-23%) 7 Safari 1,953 1,453 1,489 34% 31% 8 Curvv/ Curvv EV 1,904 1,697 1,703 12% 12% 9 Tigor/ Tigor EV 862 758 805 14% 7% Total 65,253 62,611 41,001 4% 59%

Starting with a very popular small SUV, the Punch and Punch EV, which reported sales of 21,320 units in August 2026. Compared to last year August 2025, it has nearly doubled sales, which tells us there is a lot of demand for this compact SUV, as the Punch is also the best-selling sub-4m SUV last month.

Coming to the best-selling compact SUV, the Nexon and the Nexon EV have sold over 18,000 units in August 2026 and have 5 percent growth compared to July 2026. Since August 2025, the Nexon has seen a rise in sales of 32 percent.

The Tiago and the Tiago EV were updated a few months back, and since then they have sold over 8,500 units in August 2026, which is 15 percent higher than in July 2026. The year-on-year growth shows a massive jump of 63 percent, which is very good for a hatchback.

The iconic Sierra and the Sierra EV have sold 5,622 units in August 2026, which is a drop in sales compared to July 2026 by 11 percent.

Next are the Harrier and the Harrier EV, which sold 3,577 units in August 2026, and have seen slight growth in month-on-month sales by 8 percent and year-on-year growth by 16 percent.

The premium hatchback, Altroz, is improving in sales as it sold over 3,000 units in August 2026, which is slightly higher than July 2026 by 6 percent. But in comparison to August 2025, it has dropped by 23 percent.

Coming to the flagship SUV, the Safari has sold close to 2,000 units in August 2026, which is 34 percent higher than July 2026. Also, compared to August 2025, it has grown by 31 percent, which tells us there is good demand for seven-seater SUVs.

The unique coupe-like SUV, the Curvv and the Curvv EV, have sold 1,904 units in August 2026, which is 12 percent higher than July 2026. Compared to last year, it has grown by 12 percent as well.

Coming to the compact sedan by Tata, the Tigor and the Tigor EV have reported sales of 862 units in August 2026 and are 14 percent higher than July 2026. Compared to August 2025, the year-on-year growth is 7 percent. As the platform sibling Tiago got updated a few months back, the Tigor lineup is also expected to be updated soon.

CarDekho Says..

Tata cars are always getting appreciation from Indian buyers, as the growth in sales definitely increases month by month. Till August 2026, it has sold over 65,000 units, which is a massive jump of 59 percent compared to the previous year.

As we approach a lot of festivals ahead, Tata Cars is updating a lot of its products, and many new vehicles are also in the pipeline.