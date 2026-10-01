Check Out All Cars Launched In September 2026: From Maruti Baleno Facelift To Tata Aeris!

As the festive season has started, the Indian automotive manufacturers are also excited to deliver their much-awaited products, which they were teasing earlier, and the list goes from premium hatchbacks to super luxurious sedans, to launching an entirely new vehicle.

In September 2026, the Indian automotive industry has seen quite a lot of launches, and today we will be taking a quick look at what all has been offered.

Tata Curvv Series X

The first launch of this month was by Tata Cars, which introduced the updated Curvv Series X lineup at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), adding more features to lower variants and trimming its lineup down to six trims: Smart X, Pure X, Pure X Plus, Creative X Plus, Accomplished X and Accomplished X Plus.

With the new Series X update, lower variants of the Curvv now offer some of the key features that earlier were exclusive to higher variants. These include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, and even a premium Harmon Kardon sound system from the Pure X variant onwards.

To know more about the Curvv Series X, check out our launch story.

Kia Sorento

Next, Kia launched its very first strong-hybrid offering in India, the Sorento SUV at a starting price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom), targeting the untapped premium 7-seater SUV market in India. The new Sorento SUV packs in tons of features and safety equipment for the price, such as dual 10.25-inch displays, leatherette seat upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels, and is positioned in an unserved segment where most manufacturers are absent.

The Sorento joins the hybrid club in this segment to offer a proper hybrid powertrain alongside a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is a good option for people who are looking for a family SUV for those longer road trips as well. It is available with an AWD setup for both powertrain options.

Maruti Baleno Facelift

Just a day after the Sorento, it was Maruti’s turn to launch the Baleno facelift, which is one of its most important products. With prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), this update brings in a new front fascia, a longer feature list and safety equipment, as well as a new colour option too.

This update also makes the Baleno the first car in its segment to offer Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring as well. To know more details about the premium hatchback, check out this story.

BMW i5 LWB

BMW India has unveiled the i5 LWB along with the iX1 SUV, and it is the long-wheelbase version of its all-electric i5 luxury sedan, which is an India-exclusive model. It has finally been launched at Rs 79.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW i5 LWB packs luxurious features such as powered and ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control for having the comfortable experience for each occupant, a panoramic glass roof with ambient lighting, a digital key, and even an auto-park mode as well. It is powered by a single electric motor and an 81.6 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of up to 669 km. For more details, take a look at the launch article.

BMW 7 Series & i7 Facelift

BMW's second launch this month is the updated 7 Series and i7, which are now available in India starting at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The 7 Series has been selling well lately, and some buyers are even choosing it over the Mercedes S-Class, which is considered the benchmark in this segment.

The all-electric i7 facelift also packs in fantastic luxury such as multiple screens for front and back seat occupants, premium and luxurious seats, and the roof-mounted 8K screen to have a personal lounge on wheels. For more details, check out its launch story.

Tata Sierra Legend & Dark Edition

The Tata Sierra also received a new update with the Sierra Legend and Dark Edition series last month. The Sierra Legend starts at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Dark edition priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sierra Legend series reshuffles the features and equipment offered, similar to the Curvv SUV, which has launched the Series X, by adding optional variants that add features like leatherette seat upholstery, dual-tone alloy wheels, and even the panoramic sunroof. With the Dark Edition, you get an all-black theme interior, with light purple stitching, and dark painted alloy wheels as well.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE

Mahindra has been receiving a good response to its compact SUV, the XUV 3XO, and has decided to introduce a new variant called the REVX EDGE trim. It is positioned between the REVX Optional and AX5 variants and is priced from Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

These new variants bring some features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control from the higher variants. So, if you were considering higher variants only for these features, now you don't have to spend more for them.

Kia Carens CNG & Carens Clavis CNG

After seeing the rise in popularity of CNG-powered vehicles, Kia decided to also participate in this category by launching a factory-fit CNG kit offered with its popular MPV, the Carens and Carens Clavis.

The Kia Carens CNG is priced at Rs 12.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Carens Clavis CNG starts at Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carens lineup offers a premium 7-seater MPV experience with a practical, comfortable, and tech-loaded cabin.

It gets a single-cylinder setup with a water holding capacity of 55 litres. It is placed in the boot and does eat up some space in it.

Mahindra Thar OG

Mahindra has brought in a major update to its popular off-road SUV, the Thar OG, which has been launched at a starting price of Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now based on the Thar Roxx platform with a short wheelbase, and even has the new Davinci suspension with frequency-dependent dampers from the flagship XUV 7XO.

The Thar OG packs in styling upgrades such as all-LED lighting, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and a revised colour palette as well. It also features some cool off-road tech and slightly better interior now that make it significantly easier to live with daily.. To know more about the details of it, check out our launch story.

Tata Aeris

Tata Cars remarkably launched its third car this month, in the form of the new Aeris sub-4 metre sedan, which replaces the Tigor. The new Aeris has been launched at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Aeris packs in some segment-first features such as ventilated front seats and an in-built dashcam recorder, along with features like a large 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and a wireless phone charger. It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also available with a factory-fit dual-cylinder CNG kit. Both are offered with manual and AMT transmission.

Renault Triber Turbo

The biggest weakness of the otherwise great package of the Renault Triber was its sole petrol engine that offered only adequate performance levels. However, Renault India has given the Triber a new life with a stronger 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has been launched at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Along with this update, the Triber also received new RGEP platform which brings updated front suspension, structurally more stronger and highly reworked cooling system. It will continue to offer the 1-litre NA petrol engine as well, along with the powerful turbo engine.

It is currently being offered with manual transmission only, and the AMT gearbox could be arriving later this year. The Triber offers a practical and comfortable cabin with three rows of seating, a large infotainment system with wireless connectivity, 6 airbags on higher variants, and a wireless phone charger as well.

CarDekho Says…

From entry-level premium hatchback to super luxurious all-electric sedan, September was the busiest month in this quarter. Overall, every manufacturer has geared up with their latest offerings and is ready to cater to its respective audience.

Let us know which car launch excited you the most!