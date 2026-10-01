Mahindra Thar OG Gets An Update, But These 5 Features Are Still Missing

Mahindra has updated the Thar 3-door once again, and it now gets the ‘OG’ suffix. While the latest update brings several cosmetic and feature upgrades, there are still a few notable omissions. Here are five features we think should have made it to the updated Thar:

Soft Top Option

The second-generation Thar was offered with both soft-top and hard-top configurations when it was launched in 2020. However, Mahindra discontinued the soft-top version in April 2025, and the latest Thar OG continues to be offered without the option.

Given the Thar’s lifestyle-oriented positioning, a soft-top version would have added another layer of appeal to the range.

A 360-degree Camera

While the Thar OG does come with a rear parking camera only on the range-topping ZXT variant, it still lacks a 360-degree setup as prevalent on its bigger Thar Roxx sibling. We truly believe Mahindra should have provided it on the Thar OG with the latest update, given the practical aspects associated with this convenience-yet-safety feature.

Not only does it help in manoeuvring the vehicle in tight spots, but it would have surely come in handy when the owner decided to take it on the beaten path.

Ventilated Seats

Another key omission on the new Mahindra Thar OG is ventilated seats. It’s another feature that we believe the carmaker could have passed on from the Thar Roxx onto the Thar OG, even if only for the fully loaded variant. Given India’s hot climate, ventilated seats would have been a welcome addition, particularly on the higher-spec variants.

Automatic Climate Control

When the second-generation Thar came out in 2020, one of the features that caught the media and general public’s attention was the electrically operated AC. Ever since its debut, the second-gen Thar has been provided with the same setup, and it has remained unchanged even now.

We strongly feel Mahindra should have taken this opportunity to introduce automatic climate control on the Thar OG, even if it meant reserving it for mid-spec or higher-spec variants. Do note that some other SUVs in Mahindra’s stable also come with dual-zone AC, so expecting automatic temperature controls on the updated Thar wasn’t too out of place.

Wireless Apple CarPlay

The Thar OG has the big 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was provided with the model year (MY) 2025 update. While that display works seamlessly with wireless Android Auto, it does not offer support for wireless Apple CarPlay. It is a major miss in our books, as there are many iPhone users in today’s times, and it is a bummer to have to continuously plug in the device via a cord, which also keeps it on charge throughout CarPlay usage.

CarDekho Says…

The Thar OG is now a more feature-packed version of the three-door Thar, but there are still a few notable omissions. A 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and automatic climate control would have added more everyday convenience, while a soft-top option would have broadened its lifestyle appeal.

None of these omissions are deal-breakers by themselves, but adding even a few of them could have made the Thar OG a more complete package, particularly at the higher end of its price range.