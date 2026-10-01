2027 Tata Nexon Spied On Test Again Revealing New Design Details

It’s no secret that Tata Cars is developing the second-generation of the Nexon SUV. While the previous spy images did reveal some important aspects, we have now spotted another test mule of the SUV that throws light on other interesting details. Here’s what we know about it so far:

2027 Tata Nexon Spied: What Can Be Seen?

The spied test mule was seen wearing heavy camouflage, but we still managed to notice multiple new details, including a stubby nose. It had all-LED lighting that was seen in action, and it confirms that the second-gen Nexon will get a split-lighting setup at the front.

The sleek LED DRLs are positioned near the bonnet line, while the LED projector headlights are placed in the bumper as seen on the current-spec Nexon. We can also make out the fresh design for the grille and the new air inlets in the grille and in the bumper. Keen-eyed observers will be able to notice the square-ish radar in the bumper that could confirm Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the 2027 Tata Nexon.

In profile, the second-gen Nexon was seen riding on a fresh set of alloy wheels that seem more stylish than those on the current model. Other design elements on the sides are expected to be prominent roof rails, big wheel arches, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

The rear of the new Nexon spotted on test showed a raked windshield along with a sleek and connected LED taillight setup. Tata Cars is expected to give it a hidden rear wiper with a washer along with a new bumper.

Cabin And Features

Although the recent sighting does not give away anything about the interior of the new Nexon, we do believe Tata would have certainly worked on making it more premium than that of the current version. That said, we do expect to see it get a fresh leatherette upholstery along with potentially the same 2-spoke steering wheel from the existing model.

Expected features on board include a more advanced touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital driver’s display, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. Its safety net could comprise six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and various Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Do note that the current-gen Nexon also carries a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

*current Tata Nexon Interior for reference

Expected Engine And Gearbox Choices

Tata is expected to provide the second-gen Nexon with the same set of powertrain options as the current model. Here are the technical specifications of the same:

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

*AMT - automated manual transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Prices And Competitors

We expect the 2027 Tata Nexon to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It will also serve as a competitor to some other sub-4m crossovers such as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

CarDekho Says…

Following the latest sighting, it seems clear that Tata is certainly working on making the Nexon a much more premium offering, not only in terms of features but even from the design point of view. We truly hope the carmaker addresses the certain shortcomings of the current-spec Nexon such as the fit and finish of the cabin as well as the exterior body panels, to deliver another best-selling SUV in its portfolio.