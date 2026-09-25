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    Planning An SUV For Diwali? These 11 Cars Start Below Rs 10 Lakh!

    If an SUV is on your festive-season shopping list, here are your options, with multiple models starting below Rs 6 lakh

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Sep 25, 2026 10:22 IST
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    Published OnSep 25, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 25, 2026 10:22 IST
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    These are the top 11 SUVs under Rs 10 lakh!

    Think an SUV will burn a hole in your pocket this Diwali? Think again. The sub-4m SUV segment has made it possible to get behind the wheel of an SUV without spending Rs 10 lakh or more, with some models starting below Rs 6 lakh. So, if a new SUV is on your Diwali shopping list, here are the most affordable options you can consider in India.

    Nissan Magnite

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Visia

    Rs 5.68 lakh

    Visia Plus

    Rs 6.22 lakh

    Visia AMT

    Rs 6.27 lakh

    Visia CNG

    Rs 6.43 lakh

    Acenta

    Rs 6.83 lakh

    Visia Plus CNG

    Rs 6.97 lakh

    Acenta AMT

    Rs 7.38 lakh

    N Connecta

    Rs 7.46 lakh

    Acenta CNG

    Rs 7.58 lakh

    Kuro Edition

    Rs 7.81 lakh

    N Connecta AMT

    Rs 8.01 lakh

    N Connecta CNG

    Rs 8.21 lakh

    Kuro Edition AMT

    Rs 8.36 lakh

    Tekna

    Rs 8.39 lakh

    Tekna Plus

    Rs 8.72 lakh

    N Connecta Turbo

    Rs 8.77 lakh

    Tekna AMT

    Rs 8.94 lakh

    Kuro Edition Turbo

    Rs 9.12 lakh

    Tekna CNG

    Rs 9.14 lakh

    Accenta Turbo CVT

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    Tekna Plus AMT

    Rs 9.27 lakh

    Tekna Plus CNG

    Rs 9.47 lakh

    Tekna Turbo

    Rs 9.57 lakh

    N Connecta Turbo CVT

    Rs 9.70 lakh

    Tekna Plus Turbo

    Rs 9.91 lakh

    Kuro Edition Turbo CVT

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    The Nissan Magnite stands out for its wide range of variant options available under Rs 10 lakh. Along with the entry-level petrol variants, buyers can choose from automatic, CNG and turbo-petrol variants, with prices starting from Rs 5.68 lakh. It is powered by a 72 PS/ 96 Nm 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the 100 PS/ 160 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is also available higher up the range. 

    Top SUVs to buy under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT for the naturally aspirated petrol engine option. The turbo-petrol choice is offered with a 5-speed manual along with a CVT gearbox choice. The Magnite also offers a practical cabin for its size and gets features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera on higher-spec variants.

    Renault Kiger

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Authentic

    Rs 5.81 lakh

    Evolution

    Rs 6.59 lakh

    Evolution Plus

    Rs 7.03 lakh

    Evolution AMT Energy

    Rs 7.03 lakh

    Evolution Plus AMT Energy

    Rs 7.49 lakh

    Techno

    Rs 7.60 lakh

    Techno Dual Tone

    Rs 7.60 lakh

    Evolution Plus Turbo

    Rs 7.93 lakh

    Techno AMT Energy

    Rs 8.10 lakh

    Techno AMT Energy Dual Tone

    Rs 8.10 lakh

    Emotion

    Rs 8.50 lakh

    Emotion Dual Tone

    Rs 8.50 lakh

    Techno Turbo 

    Rs 8.50 lakh

    Emotion Turbo

    Rs 9.40 lakh

    Emotion Turbo Dual Tone

    Rs 9.40 lakh

    Techno CVT Turbo

    Rs 9.40 lakh

    Techno CVT Turbo Dual Tone

    Rs 9.40 lakh

    The Renault Kiger is closely related to the Nissan Magnite, as both SUVs are built on the same platform and share their engines and gearbox options. Like the Magnite, the Kiger is also offered with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo-petrol powertrain, which is available on higher-spec variants. Depending on the variant, you can choose between a 5-speed manual, AMT or CVT automatic gearbox.

    Top SUVs to buy under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    With 405 litres of boot space, the Kiger also focuses on practicality, while the cabin offers a good amount of space for its size. Higher-spec variants add features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, cruise control, ventilated front-row seats and a 360-degree camera setup.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Sigma

    Rs 6.85 lakh

    Delta

    Rs 7.75 lakh

    Sigma CNG

    Rs 7.89 lakh

    Delta Plus

    Rs 8.14 lakh

    Delta AMT

    Rs 8.25 lakh

    Delta Plus AMT

    Rs 8.64 lakh

    Delta CNG

    Rs 8.74 lakh

    Delta Plus Turbo

    Rs 8.92 lakh

    Zeta Turbo

    Rs 9.71 lakh

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx brings a coupe-SUV-inspired design and is available in a wide range of variants, with prices starting at Rs 6.85 lakh. It is also one of the few SUVs here to offer petrol, CNG and turbo-petrol powertrains within the Rs 10 lakh mark.

    Top SUVs to buy under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    Maruti offers the Fronx with an 89 PS/ 113 Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG option. The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine puts out 100 PS/ 148 Nm. Depending on the powertrain and variant, it can be paired with a 5-speed manual, AMT or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

    Tata Nexon

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Smart

    Rs 7.40 lakh

    Smart Plus

    Rs 8.22 lakh

    Smart CNG

    Rs 8.35 lakh

    Smart Plus S

    Rs 8.52 lakh

    Smart Plus AMT

    Rs 8.92 lakh

    Pure Plus

    Rs 9.07 lakh

    Smart Plus CNG

    Rs 9.27 lakh

    Smart Plus Diesel

    Rs 9.27 lakh

    Pure Plus S

    Rs 9.40 lakh

    Smart Plus S CNG

    Rs 9.57 lakh

    Smart Plus S Diesel

    Rs 9.57 lakh

    Pure Plus AMT

    Rs 9.72 lakh

    Pure Plus PS

    Rs 9.72 lakh

    The Tata Nexon packs quite a lot into the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket. Along with multiple powertrain options, which also include a diesel engine choice, it offers features such as a panoramic sunroof on variants priced under Rs 10 lakh. Six airbags are offered as standard as well.

    Top SUVs to buy under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    Other features available in this price range include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display. With prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh and both manual and automatic options available, the Nexon gives buyers plenty of equipment without having to stretch too far beyond the Rs 10 lakh mark.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    LXi Turbo

    Rs 7.40 lakh

    LXi

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    VXi Turbo

    Rs 8.55 lakh

    VXi

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    LXi CNG

    Rs 9.35 lakh

    ZXi Turbo

    Rs 9.85 lakh

    VXi CNG

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    ZXi Turbo Dual Tone

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    The facelift has made the Maruti Suzuki Brezza a more interesting option in this price range, with the SUV now also available with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. This is offered alongside the familiar 109 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and a factory-fitted CNG option, giving buyers more choice depending on what they are looking for. 

    Top SUVs to by under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    The Brezza continues to follow a more traditional SUV design and offers a spacious cabin, making it a practical option for everyday use. It also gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control, while six airbags are offered as standard. With the addition of the turbo-petrol engine, the Brezza now caters to buyers looking for a more performance-oriented option without moving beyond the Rs 10 lakh price bracket.

    Kia Sonet

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    HTE

    Rs 7.41 lakh

    HTE (O)

    Rs 7.84 lakh

    HTK (O)

    Rs 8.85 lakh

    HTK (O) Turbo iMT

    Rs 9.17 lakh

    HTE (O) Diesel

    Rs 9.20 lakh

    HTK Plus

    Rs 9.24 lakh

    HTK Plus (O)

    Rs 9.72 lakh

    The Kia Sonet brings a more premium feel to the sub-4m SUV space, but you can still get one for under Rs 10 lakh. However, the number of variants available in this price range is more limited, especially when compared to the Magnite. Engine options include an 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

    Top SUVs to by under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    The Sonet gets six airbags as a standard safety feature, while higher-spec variants available under Rs 10 lakh add features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof and 16-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a distinctive exterior design and a well-equipped cabin, making it one of the appealing options to consider within this price range.

    Toyota Taisor

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    E

    Rs 7.43 lakh

    S

    Rs 8.33 lakh

    E CNG

    Rs 8.45 lakh

    S Plus

    Rs 8.68 lakh

    S AMT

    Rs 8.94 lakh

    S Plus AMT

    Rs 9.29 lakh

    If you are considering the Maruti Suzuki Fronx but want Toyota’s version of the same package, the Taisor is an alternative. It shares its underpinnings with the Fronx and starts from Rs 7.43 lakh, with naturally aspirated petrol and CNG powertrain options available below Rs 10 lakh.

    Top SUVs to by under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    Although there are fewer Taisor variants under Rs 10 lakh compared to the Fronx, it is available with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Along with its crossover-inspired styling, it gets features such as automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-inch alloy wheels and a 6-speaker sound system.

    Skoda Kylaq

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Classic

    Rs 7.59 lakh

    Classic Plus

    Rs 8.25 lakh

    Classic Plus AT

    Rs 9.25 lakh

    Signature

    Rs 9.43 lakh

    The Skoda Kylaq is offered with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 116 PS and 178 Nm. Prices start from Rs 7.59 lakh, and both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options are available under Rs 10 lakh. This makes the Kylaq one of the few SUVs in this price range to offer a turbo-petrol engine with both transmission options.

    Top SUVs to by under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    The Kylaq also offers a 446-litre boot space, making it a practical option for everyday use. It has a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, while its features highlight a digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels and automatic climate control.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    MX1

    Rs 7.79 lakh

    REVX M

    Rs 8.59 lakh

    REVX M (O)

    Rs 9.09 lakh

    MX2 Diesel

    Rs 9.36 lakh

    REVX Edge

    Rs 9.39 lakh

    REVX Edge (O)

    Rs 9.89 lakh

    REVX M (O) AT

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a generous cabin for its size, along with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a single-pane sunroof. It also has a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making space, features and safety some of the key talking points of the SUV.  

    Top SUVs to by under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    The XUV 3XO is available with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrain options, while an automatic version is also available for Rs 9.99 lakh. Prices start from Rs 7.79 lakh, and there are multiple variants available under Rs 10 lakh, giving buyers a choice of powertrains and features within this price range.

    Hyundai Venue

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    HX 2

    Rs 8 lakh

    HX 2 Turbo

    Rs 8.94 lakh

    HX 4

    Rs 9 lakh

    HX 5

    Rs 9.56 lakh

    HX 5 Knight

    Rs 9.71 lakh

    HX 5 Turbo

    Rs 9.93 lakh

    HX 2 Diesel

    Rs 9.95 lakh

    The Hyundai Venue enters this list at Rs 8 lakh and offers a choice of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options within the Rs 10 lakh mark. However, the automatic transmission variants are positioned higher in the range, so buyers looking for an automatic gearbox will need to stretch beyond this budget.

    Top SUVs to by under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    Where the Venue makes a strong case for itself is its cabin and feature list. Depending on the variant, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This makes it an option worth considering for buyers looking for a more premium cabin experience.

    Kia Syros

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    HTE Turbo

    Rs 8.42 lakh

    HTE Opt Turbo

    Rs 9.22 lakh

    HTE EX Turbo

    Rs 9.82 lakh

    The Kia Syros brings a boxy design and a relatively roomy cabin to the sub-4m SUV segment. It starts from Rs 8.42 lakh, with three variants available under Rs 10 lakh, all powered by the 10 PS/ 172 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

    Top SUVs to by under Rs 10 lakhs this Diwali

    All three variants get six airbags as standard, while features available under Rs 10 lakh include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof and 16-inch alloy wheels. The boxy design gives the Syros a distinct look, while the upright cabin layout sets it apart from some of the other SUVs in this list.

    CarDekho Says…

    If you are planning to bring home an SUV this festive season, the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket offers a surprisingly wide range of options. The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have the lowest starting prices on this list, while models such as the Fronx, Nexon and Taisor offer different powertrain and variant choices as you move up the price range.

    There are also some notable differences in what these SUVs offer. The Nexon brings features such as a panoramic sunroof within this price bracket, while the Kylaq gets a turbo-petrol engine as standard. The Brezza offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with a CNG option, while the Sonet, Venue and Syros focus on features, styling and cabin experience.

    Ultimately, the right SUV will depend on what matters most to you, whether that is a lower starting price, more powertrain choices, features or space. With so many options available under Rs 10 lakh, which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

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