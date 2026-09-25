Planning An SUV For Diwali? These 11 Cars Start Below Rs 10 Lakh!

Think an SUV will burn a hole in your pocket this Diwali? Think again. The sub-4m SUV segment has made it possible to get behind the wheel of an SUV without spending Rs 10 lakh or more, with some models starting below Rs 6 lakh. So, if a new SUV is on your Diwali shopping list, here are the most affordable options you can consider in India.

Nissan Magnite

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Visia Rs 5.68 lakh Visia Plus Rs 6.22 lakh Visia AMT Rs 6.27 lakh Visia CNG Rs 6.43 lakh Acenta Rs 6.83 lakh Visia Plus CNG Rs 6.97 lakh Acenta AMT Rs 7.38 lakh N Connecta Rs 7.46 lakh Acenta CNG Rs 7.58 lakh Kuro Edition Rs 7.81 lakh N Connecta AMT Rs 8.01 lakh N Connecta CNG Rs 8.21 lakh Kuro Edition AMT Rs 8.36 lakh Tekna Rs 8.39 lakh Tekna Plus Rs 8.72 lakh N Connecta Turbo Rs 8.77 lakh Tekna AMT Rs 8.94 lakh Kuro Edition Turbo Rs 9.12 lakh Tekna CNG Rs 9.14 lakh Accenta Turbo CVT Rs 9.26 lakh Tekna Plus AMT Rs 9.27 lakh Tekna Plus CNG Rs 9.47 lakh Tekna Turbo Rs 9.57 lakh N Connecta Turbo CVT Rs 9.70 lakh Tekna Plus Turbo Rs 9.91 lakh Kuro Edition Turbo CVT Rs 9.99 lakh

The Nissan Magnite stands out for its wide range of variant options available under Rs 10 lakh. Along with the entry-level petrol variants, buyers can choose from automatic, CNG and turbo-petrol variants, with prices starting from Rs 5.68 lakh. It is powered by a 72 PS/ 96 Nm 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the 100 PS/ 160 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is also available higher up the range.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT for the naturally aspirated petrol engine option. The turbo-petrol choice is offered with a 5-speed manual along with a CVT gearbox choice. The Magnite also offers a practical cabin for its size and gets features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera on higher-spec variants.

Renault Kiger

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Authentic Rs 5.81 lakh Evolution Rs 6.59 lakh Evolution Plus Rs 7.03 lakh Evolution AMT Energy Rs 7.03 lakh Evolution Plus AMT Energy Rs 7.49 lakh Techno Rs 7.60 lakh Techno Dual Tone Rs 7.60 lakh Evolution Plus Turbo Rs 7.93 lakh Techno AMT Energy Rs 8.10 lakh Techno AMT Energy Dual Tone Rs 8.10 lakh Emotion Rs 8.50 lakh Emotion Dual Tone Rs 8.50 lakh Techno Turbo Rs 8.50 lakh Emotion Turbo Rs 9.40 lakh Emotion Turbo Dual Tone Rs 9.40 lakh Techno CVT Turbo Rs 9.40 lakh Techno CVT Turbo Dual Tone Rs 9.40 lakh

The Renault Kiger is closely related to the Nissan Magnite, as both SUVs are built on the same platform and share their engines and gearbox options. Like the Magnite, the Kiger is also offered with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo-petrol powertrain, which is available on higher-spec variants. Depending on the variant, you can choose between a 5-speed manual, AMT or CVT automatic gearbox.

With 405 litres of boot space, the Kiger also focuses on practicality, while the cabin offers a good amount of space for its size. Higher-spec variants add features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, cruise control, ventilated front-row seats and a 360-degree camera setup.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Sigma Rs 6.85 lakh Delta Rs 7.75 lakh Sigma CNG Rs 7.89 lakh Delta Plus Rs 8.14 lakh Delta AMT Rs 8.25 lakh Delta Plus AMT Rs 8.64 lakh Delta CNG Rs 8.74 lakh Delta Plus Turbo Rs 8.92 lakh Zeta Turbo Rs 9.71 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx brings a coupe-SUV-inspired design and is available in a wide range of variants, with prices starting at Rs 6.85 lakh. It is also one of the few SUVs here to offer petrol, CNG and turbo-petrol powertrains within the Rs 10 lakh mark.

Maruti offers the Fronx with an 89 PS/ 113 Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG option. The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine puts out 100 PS/ 148 Nm. Depending on the powertrain and variant, it can be paired with a 5-speed manual, AMT or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Tata Nexon

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Smart Rs 7.40 lakh Smart Plus Rs 8.22 lakh Smart CNG Rs 8.35 lakh Smart Plus S Rs 8.52 lakh Smart Plus AMT Rs 8.92 lakh Pure Plus Rs 9.07 lakh Smart Plus CNG Rs 9.27 lakh Smart Plus Diesel Rs 9.27 lakh Pure Plus S Rs 9.40 lakh Smart Plus S CNG Rs 9.57 lakh Smart Plus S Diesel Rs 9.57 lakh Pure Plus AMT Rs 9.72 lakh Pure Plus PS Rs 9.72 lakh

The Tata Nexon packs quite a lot into the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket. Along with multiple powertrain options, which also include a diesel engine choice, it offers features such as a panoramic sunroof on variants priced under Rs 10 lakh. Six airbags are offered as standard as well.

Other features available in this price range include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display. With prices starting at Rs 7.40 lakh and both manual and automatic options available, the Nexon gives buyers plenty of equipment without having to stretch too far beyond the Rs 10 lakh mark.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Variant Price (ex-showroom) LXi Turbo Rs 7.40 lakh LXi Rs 8.30 lakh VXi Turbo Rs 8.55 lakh VXi Rs 9.26 lakh LXi CNG Rs 9.35 lakh ZXi Turbo Rs 9.85 lakh VXi CNG Rs 9.99 lakh ZXi Turbo Dual Tone Rs 9.99 lakh

The facelift has made the Maruti Suzuki Brezza a more interesting option in this price range, with the SUV now also available with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. This is offered alongside the familiar 109 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and a factory-fitted CNG option, giving buyers more choice depending on what they are looking for.

The Brezza continues to follow a more traditional SUV design and offers a spacious cabin, making it a practical option for everyday use. It also gets features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control, while six airbags are offered as standard. With the addition of the turbo-petrol engine, the Brezza now caters to buyers looking for a more performance-oriented option without moving beyond the Rs 10 lakh price bracket.

Kia Sonet

Variant Price (ex-showroom) HTE Rs 7.41 lakh HTE (O) Rs 7.84 lakh HTK (O) Rs 8.85 lakh HTK (O) Turbo iMT Rs 9.17 lakh HTE (O) Diesel Rs 9.20 lakh HTK Plus Rs 9.24 lakh HTK Plus (O) Rs 9.72 lakh

The Kia Sonet brings a more premium feel to the sub-4m SUV space, but you can still get one for under Rs 10 lakh. However, the number of variants available in this price range is more limited, especially when compared to the Magnite. Engine options include an 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The Sonet gets six airbags as a standard safety feature, while higher-spec variants available under Rs 10 lakh add features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof and 16-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a distinctive exterior design and a well-equipped cabin, making it one of the appealing options to consider within this price range.

Toyota Taisor

Variant Price (ex-showroom) E Rs 7.43 lakh S Rs 8.33 lakh E CNG Rs 8.45 lakh S Plus Rs 8.68 lakh S AMT Rs 8.94 lakh S Plus AMT Rs 9.29 lakh

If you are considering the Maruti Suzuki Fronx but want Toyota’s version of the same package, the Taisor is an alternative. It shares its underpinnings with the Fronx and starts from Rs 7.43 lakh, with naturally aspirated petrol and CNG powertrain options available below Rs 10 lakh.

Although there are fewer Taisor variants under Rs 10 lakh compared to the Fronx, it is available with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Along with its crossover-inspired styling, it gets features such as automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-inch alloy wheels and a 6-speaker sound system.

Skoda Kylaq

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Classic Rs 7.59 lakh Classic Plus Rs 8.25 lakh Classic Plus AT Rs 9.25 lakh Signature Rs 9.43 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq is offered with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 116 PS and 178 Nm. Prices start from Rs 7.59 lakh, and both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options are available under Rs 10 lakh. This makes the Kylaq one of the few SUVs in this price range to offer a turbo-petrol engine with both transmission options.

The Kylaq also offers a 446-litre boot space, making it a practical option for everyday use. It has a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, while its features highlight a digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels and automatic climate control.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Variant Price (ex-showroom) MX1 Rs 7.79 lakh REVX M Rs 8.59 lakh REVX M (O) Rs 9.09 lakh MX2 Diesel Rs 9.36 lakh REVX Edge Rs 9.39 lakh REVX Edge (O) Rs 9.89 lakh REVX M (O) AT Rs 9.99 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a generous cabin for its size, along with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a single-pane sunroof. It also has a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making space, features and safety some of the key talking points of the SUV.

The XUV 3XO is available with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrain options, while an automatic version is also available for Rs 9.99 lakh. Prices start from Rs 7.79 lakh, and there are multiple variants available under Rs 10 lakh, giving buyers a choice of powertrains and features within this price range.

Hyundai Venue

Variant Price (ex-showroom) HX 2 Rs 8 lakh HX 2 Turbo Rs 8.94 lakh HX 4 Rs 9 lakh HX 5 Rs 9.56 lakh HX 5 Knight Rs 9.71 lakh HX 5 Turbo Rs 9.93 lakh HX 2 Diesel Rs 9.95 lakh

The Hyundai Venue enters this list at Rs 8 lakh and offers a choice of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options within the Rs 10 lakh mark. However, the automatic transmission variants are positioned higher in the range, so buyers looking for an automatic gearbox will need to stretch beyond this budget.

Where the Venue makes a strong case for itself is its cabin and feature list. Depending on the variant, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This makes it an option worth considering for buyers looking for a more premium cabin experience.

Kia Syros

Variant Price (ex-showroom) HTE Turbo Rs 8.42 lakh HTE Opt Turbo Rs 9.22 lakh HTE EX Turbo Rs 9.82 lakh

The Kia Syros brings a boxy design and a relatively roomy cabin to the sub-4m SUV segment. It starts from Rs 8.42 lakh, with three variants available under Rs 10 lakh, all powered by the 10 PS/ 172 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

All three variants get six airbags as standard, while features available under Rs 10 lakh include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof and 16-inch alloy wheels. The boxy design gives the Syros a distinct look, while the upright cabin layout sets it apart from some of the other SUVs in this list.

CarDekho Says…

If you are planning to bring home an SUV this festive season, the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket offers a surprisingly wide range of options. The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have the lowest starting prices on this list, while models such as the Fronx, Nexon and Taisor offer different powertrain and variant choices as you move up the price range.

There are also some notable differences in what these SUVs offer. The Nexon brings features such as a panoramic sunroof within this price bracket, while the Kylaq gets a turbo-petrol engine as standard. The Brezza offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with a CNG option, while the Sonet, Venue and Syros focus on features, styling and cabin experience.

Ultimately, the right SUV will depend on what matters most to you, whether that is a lower starting price, more powertrain choices, features or space. With so many options available under Rs 10 lakh, which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments.