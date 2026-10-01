From The Yellow Getz To Georgekutty’s EcoSport: 10 Cars You May Have Missed In Drishyam

Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third film in the Hindi franchise, which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026. The release date also brings back one of the most memorable details from the first film.

With the new film bringing the Drishyam story back into focus, it is a good time to look back at one thing the films have taught us: sometimes, the smallest details can become the biggest clues. Cars are no exception. Some have been closely linked to the story, while others have simply been part of the world around the characters.

From the yellow Hyundai Getz at the centre of the Hindi film's investigation to Georgekutty’s Ford EcoSport and Vijay’s Kia Seltos in the sequels, here are 10 interesting cars seen across the Drishyam movies.

Hyundai Getz: The Car That Became A Clue

The bright yellow Hyundai Getz is one of the most recognisable cars in the Hindi *Drishyam*. It belongs to Sam Deshmukh, whose disappearance sets the investigation in motion. Its unusual colour makes it stand out almost immediately whenever it appears on screen. The car is later found at a quarry, turning what looks like an ordinary hatchback into one of the clues the police have to piece together.

It is a neat example of how *Drishyam* uses everyday objects to keep the mystery moving without making them feel out of place. The Getz itself was a fairly familiar sight on Indian roads at the time, which makes its role in the film even more interesting.

Mahindra Commander: The Old-School Police Jeep

The Mahindra Major gets a rather unusual role in both versions of Drishyam. In the Malayalam sequel, Georgekutty is seen driving the old-school jeep Commander while transporting Varun's remains to the construction site of the new police station. Vijay does something very similar in the first part of Hindi Drishyam, using a Commander while moving Sam's remains.

That gives the rugged old Mahindra a rather unexpected connection with both versions of the story. It is not just another police or government jeep in the background. In both films, it becomes part of the elaborate effort to keep the family's biggest secret hidden.

For a franchise where characters spend so much time worrying about which vehicle was seen where, the Commander certainly gets its share of screen time for a very different reason.

BMW 5 Series (F10): The Malayalam Film's Version Of The Missing Car

The BMW 5 Series makes a brief but interesting appearance towards the end of the Hindi Drishyam. It can be spotted in the Cabo de Rama sequence, where Vijay meets Sam’s parents at the cliff overlooking the sea.

The premium sedan is easy to miss while the focus remains on the conversation between Vijay and Sam’s parents, but it makes for an interesting little detail for car enthusiasts. Unlike the yellow Hyundai Getz, which becomes an important part of the investigation, the BMW is simply part of the setting in this scene.

Maruti Zen: The Yellow Car You Might Have Missed

The Malayalam Drishyam has its own version of the yellow car that becomes an important part of the mystery. While the Hindi film uses a Hyundai Getz, the original Malayalam movie features a yellow Maruti Zen, which belongs to Varun Prabhakar.

The little hatchback may not look particularly suspicious, but it becomes one of the details the police focus on after Varun goes missing. His Zen is eventually found at a quarry, making the otherwise ordinary yellow hatchback an important part of the investigation.

Interestingly, the Zen also has a bit of history outside Drishyam. The same yellow car has reportedly appeared in other Mohanlal films produced by Antony Perumbavoor, including Narasimham, Ravanaprabhu and Baba Kalyani.

Ford Ecosport: Georgekutty Has Moved On

Seven years is a long time, and Drishyam 2 makes sure you can see how much has changed. The original Malayalam Drishyam was released in 2013, while its sequel arrived in 2021, with the story itself also moving forward by seven years.

By then, Georgekutty has expanded his cable business and become a theatre owner, and his vehicle has changed along with his circumstances. The old jeep has made way for a Ford EcoSport, giving us a small but noticeable reminder of how much his life has changed since we first met him in 2013. Contemporary coverage of the sequel also identified the EcoSport as Georgekutty's new car.

Kia Seltos: Vijay Salgaonkar's Upgrade

The Hindi Drishyam 2 follows a similar idea, but gives Vijay Salgaonkar a different car. The first Hindi Drishyam was released in 2015, while the sequel arrived in 2022, seven years after the original.

By then, Vijay is no longer just a cable operator. He has become a theatre owner and is working towards producing his own film. The sequel uses a first-generation Kia Seltos as his family car, reflecting the character's changed circumstances without making him look completely out of place.

It is an interesting choice when viewed alongside Georgekutty's EcoSport. Both characters have progressed financially, and both get newer SUVs in the sequels. But neither car feels like an attempt to show off wealth.

Tata Sumo

The Sumo may not have a memorable role like the yellow Getz, but its boxy shape and utilitarian character make it feel perfectly at home in the film. It is another familiar face among the vehicles seen in the Hindi Drishyam. It appears as part of the Goa Police fleet in the first film, fitting neatly into the grounded, everyday setting of the investigation.

It is also a reminder of how common the Tata Sumo was as a government and fleet vehicle around the time when the first Drishyam was released. In a film where so much of the tension comes from ordinary places and ordinary-looking details, that familiarity works surprisingly well.

Mahindra Bolero: The Police Workhorse

The Mahindra Bolero has a more direct association with the police side of the Drishyam story. It appears in scenes involving the local police and the investigation, including sequences where the Salgaonkar family is taken away for questioning. It also makes an appearance in the Malayalam Drishyam, adding another familiar Indian SUV to the vehicles surrounding the police investigation.

Unlike the older Major, which has a distinctly old-school feel, the Bolero represents the kind of vehicle that became a familiar sight outside police stations and on Indian roads during the period when the Drishyam films are set. Its presence therefore feels less like a movie prop and more like part of the everyday world surrounding the investigation.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: From Old-School Jeeps To A Modern SUV

The Mahindra Major and the Thar Roxx could hardly be more different, but putting them next to each other offers an interesting way of looking at how the automotive landscape around the Drishyam films has evolved. The Major represents the old-school Indian utility jeep, while the Thar Roxx is a modern five-door SUV with a much more contemporary design and equipment package.

In the new Drishyam: The Conclusion, the new cop, played by Jaideep Ahlawat’s character is seen being driven in a Thar Roxx, in the new trailer.

That does not necessarily make the newer SUV a direct replacement for the old police jeep. Instead, it is a reminder of how much the vehicles seen in Indian films have changed over the years. And perhaps that is the most interesting thing about the cars in the Drishyam universe.

Current-gen Tata Harrier Dark Edition: A Newer Backdrop

As the Drishyam universe has moved into newer films, the cars surrounding the characters have naturally become more contemporary as well. The Tata Harrier Dark Edition is the new personal car of Vijay Salgaonkar in the third and final part of the thriller flick.

The Dark Edition's all-black treatment also makes it visually distinct on screen. Tata introduced the Harrier Dark Edition with an all-black exterior and matching black-themed cabin, giving the SUV a noticeably different appearance from the standard version.

What makes its inclusion interesting in a Drishyam feature is less about the Harrier itself and more about what it says about the franchise's changing automotive backdrop. The older films were filled with cars that looked completely at home on the roads of their time; the newer entries naturally have a much more modern mix of vehicles around them.

Fun Fact: George Kutty's Number Plate Caused A Real-Life Stir

Drishyam 3 had its own little real-world mystery. Georgekutty's black MG Hector is shown carrying the registration KL 69 D 2772, but the number reportedly belongs to an Idukki resident whose actual vehicle is a white Mahindra Scorpio.

The resident later complained about the use of his registration number. Interestingly, reports clarified that the vehicle shown in the film is not a Mahindra Scorpio, but a different model. So, in a franchise built around clues, alibis and carefully planted details, even Georgekutty's number plate ended up creating a mystery outside the movie.

The cars in the Drishyam films may not get as much attention as the characters, the alibis or the famous October 2 and 3 timeline, but several have become memorable parts of the story. And in a series built around noticing what others miss, it feels fitting that some of its cars have stories of their own.

The cars in the Drishyam films may not get as much attention as the alibis, the October 2 and 3 timeline or even Vijay and Georgekutty’s famous Pav Bhaji, but they often tell us more than we realise. Some become clues, some reflect how the characters’ lives have changed, while others are simply part of the world that makes these films feel so grounded.

And that is perhaps what makes the cars in Drishyam so interesting. Much like that seemingly ordinary Pav Bhaji dinner, the smallest details can end up being the ones you remember long after the credits roll.