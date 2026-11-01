Want To Buy A Safe Car This Diwali? Here’s A List Of All 5-Star-Rated Bharat NCAP Cars That You Can Bring Home!

When Indians started buying cars en masse, fuel efficiency was among the top of the list to sway buyers in favour of any car. This was the time when Maruti’s lightweight and small, yet fun-to-drive hatchbacks ruled the roost. As purchasing power increased, car buyers started demanding more – a sunroof, a big touchscreen, alloy wheels, and more. Now, however, with increased awareness and the aforementioned features becoming commonplace in modern cars, safety has become a big talking point. It has gone from being what you get in the top-end variant to something that’s standard across the variant line-up.

If you are planning to buy a new car this Diwali, here is a look at all the 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated cars currently available in India, arranged in ascending order of their Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) scores.

Note: The ranking below is based on the Adult Occupant Protection score out of 32. Child Occupant Protection (COP) scores are also mentioned wherever available.

1. VinFast VF6

27.13/32 (AOP) | 44.41/49 (COP)

The VinFast VF6 is the Vietnamese carmaker’s entry-level electric SUV in India. It has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. Its modern cabin, technology-led approach and electric powertrain make it an interesting alternative to the more familiar options in this segment. Find out more details about its score here.

2. Honda Amaze

28.33/32 (AOP) | 40.81/49 (COP)

Honda has always been known to make fun-to-drive and reliable cars, and the third-generation Amaze takes it a step further by being one of the few compact sedans to secure a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine and practical cabin make it a sensible family car.

3. VinFast VF7

28.54/32 (AOP) | 45.25/49 (COP)

The VinFast VF7 is a premium electric SUV positioned above the VF6 in the brand’s Indian line-up. It has secured a 5-star rating in both Bharat NCAP assessments, with its child occupant protection score being among the highest on this list. Check out the VF7’s score in detail here.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO

29.36/32 (AOP) | 43/49 (COP)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m SUV that offers petrol and diesel engine options. Its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating makes it an attractive choice for buyers looking for a compact family SUV that’s also safe. Find out more about this score in this story.

5. Tata Nexon

29.41/32 (AOP) | 43.83/49 (COP)

The Nexon was the first compact SUV to score a 5-star rating in Global NCAP. So it’s no surprise that this holds true in BNCAP too – a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. With petrol, diesel and CNG options, it caters to different kinds of buyers while offering the practicality expected from a compact SUV. Here are all the details of the Nexon’s safety rating.

6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

29.46/32 (AOP) | 41.57/49 (COP)

Apart from the Honda Amaze, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only other mass-market sedan in India to receive a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. It gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with both manual and AMT gearbox options, and offers a spacious cabin. Click here to know more about its score.

7. Tata Curvv

29.50/32 (AOP) | 43.66/49 (COP)

Unlike conventional SUVs, the Tata Curvv gets a sloping roofline, giving it a distinctive coupe-SUV silhouette. It is available with petrol and diesel engines and offers a relatively premium cabin, making it an option for buyers who want something different from the usual midsize SUVs. The 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection is an added advantage.

8. Tata Altroz

29.65/32 (AOP) | 44.90/49 (COP)

The Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback that offers a practical cabin and petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options. Its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, along with a strong child occupant protection score, makes it a noteworthy option in its segment. Find out more about its BNCAP score here.

9. Tata Nexon EV

29.86/32 (AOP) | 44.95/49 (COP)

The electric version of the Nexon, called the Nexon EV, carries forward the ICE model’s strong safety credentials, securing 5 stars in both Bharat NCAP assessments.

10. Tata Curvv EV

30.81/32 (AOP) | 44.83/49 (COP)

The Tata Curvv EV combines coupe-SUV styling with an all-electric powertrain. Like its ICE sibling, it too has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

11. Tata Harrier And Tata Safari

30.08/32 (AOP) | 44.54/49 (COP)

The Harrier and Safari share their underpinnings and their powertrains, but they cater to slightly different requirements – the Harrier is a five-seater SUV, while the Safari is better suited for larger families. Now, the two Tata SUVs also share the same Bharat NCAP crash-test scores.

12. Mahindra XUV400 EV

30.38/32 (AOP) | 43/49 (COP)

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is the brand’s electric SUV offering in the compact segment. It has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for both occupant protection categories, giving it strong safety credentials alongside its electric powertrain. Here is an analysis of its score in detail.

13. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

30.41/32 (AOP) | 43/49 (COP)

While the old Brezza had a 4-star Global NCAP rating, the new one has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. It is offered with petrol, CNG, and a new turbo-petrol powertrain option. Do note, the Bharat NCAP rating applies to select variants only. Click here for more details.

14. Maruti Suzuki Invicto

30.43/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a premium three-row MPV that’s a product of badge engineering between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. It’s based on the Innova Hycross and is offered with a strong-hybrid powertrain. Surprisingly, its AOP is slightly lower than the Hycross’, although the COP is the same. Here are more details.

15. Toyota Innova Hycross

30.47/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

The Toyota Innova Hycross is a family-focused MPV available with petrol and strong-hybrid powertrain options. It’s also the first Innova ever to skip the ladder-frame formula, adopting a monocoque. Its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, along with a strong child occupant protection score, makes it a compelling choice for larger families.

16. Renault Duster And Nissan Tekton

30.49/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

The new-generation Duster brings back one of Renault’s most recognisable SUV nameplates, while the Tekton represents Nissan’s renewed push in the midsize SUV segment. They share their underlying platform and have secured identical Bharat NCAP 5-star ratings.

17. Tata Punch

30.58/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

The Tata Punch is a micro-SUV that combines compact dimensions with a high seating position and a practical cabin. Its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating makes it an attractive option for buyers looking for an affordable car with strong safety credentials. Find out more about its safety score here.

18. Mahindra XUV 7XO

30.76/32 (AOP) | 44.97/49 (COP)

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is the updated version of the brand’s popular three-row SUV, and its 5-star child occupant score comes very close to the maximum marks others have received. Check out the detailed crash test story of it.

19. Skoda Kylaq

30.88/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

The Kylaq is Skoda’s entry into the highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment, with its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, a well-appointed cabin and driving characteristics, which have traditionally been the brand’s strong points. Here are the detailed report of it.

20. Mahindra Thar Roxx And Tata Punch EV (2026)

31.09/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

While they are placed in different segments and are manufactured by different brands, both the Thar Roxx and the updated Tata Punch EV have secured identical Bharat NCAP scores. While the Thar Roxx is a five-door lifestyle SUV, the Punch EV is an electric micro-SUV, giving buyers two very different options with the same crash-test performance. Check out the crash test report of Thar Roxx and the Punch EV.

21. Tata Sierra

31.14/32 (AOP) | 44.73/49 (COP)

The new-generation Tata Sierra brings back Tata’s iconic nameplate in a modern SUV avatar, along with carrying Tata’s tradition of scoring 5 stars in crash tests. It has secured an adult occupant protection score of 31.14 out of 32. Check out the detail report of it.

22. Hyundai Venue

31.15/32 (AOP) | 44.46/49 (COP)

Apart from a new design, new features and a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains, the new-generation Hyundai Venue has also upped the safety ante with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

23. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

31.49/32 (AOP) | 43/49 (COP)

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara marks the brand’s entry into India’s electric SUV segment. Being designed for the European market, its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating comes as no surprise.

24. Maruti Suzuki Victoris

31.66/32 (AOP) | 43/49 (COP)

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is Maruti’s second model in the midsize SUV space, and it offers petrol, strong-hybrid and CNG powertrain options. While its child occupant protection is a little less, it makes up for it in the AOP scores.

25. Kia Seltos

31.70/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

The Seltos has been one of Kia’s biggest success stories in India, thanks to its combination of bold styling, extensive features, and multiple engine options. The 5-star rating makes it a stronger contender (pun intended) in the segment. Check out the crash test story about it.

26. Mahindra BE 6

31.97/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

The BE 6 is one of Mahindra’s most distinctive electric SUVs, with a futuristic design and cabin that puts considerable emphasis on technology. The Mahindra BE 6 comes remarkably close to achieving a perfect adult occupant protection score, missing the maximum by just 0.03 points. The electric SUV also scored 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection. Here’s the crash test report of it.

27. Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV

32/32 (AOP) | 45/49 (COP)

Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and the Tata Harrier EV have achieved a perfect score of 32 out of 32 in adult occupant protection. They also scored 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection, making them the joint highest-scoring cars in this list for adult safety. Here’s the detailed crash test report of both electrics.

CarDekho Says…

A 5-star Bharat NCAP rating is certainly a strong reason to consider a car, but it shouldn’t be the only factor influencing your buying decision. While crash-test scores offer a useful indication of occupant protection, factors such as your budget, driving requirements, comfort, features and after-sales support matter just as much. The good thing is that buyers today have plenty of options, whether they are looking for an affordable hatchback, a practical family SUV or an electric car. We’d recommend shortlisting a car that suits your everyday requirements first and then using its safety rating as an important deciding factor.