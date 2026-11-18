The Hyundai Bayon was launched recently in addition to the Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment. The Bayon sits between the Venue and the Creta when it comes to price and size. To keep prices in check, the Bayon is offered with a single engine option for now, with a CNG powertrain option coming soon. However, the options are in the number of variants available. The Bayon is available in a total of seven variants: HX2, HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10.

Today we are exploring the HX6 variant and finding out if this is the sweet spot between value and features without spending too much.

Price

The Bayon’s range starts from Rs 10 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 18.5 lakh. Here's a look at the HX6 variant’s transmission-wise prices:

Variant MT CVT Bayon HX6 Rs 13.57 lakh Rs 14.97 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

The base price for the HX6 variant is Rs 1.12 lakh more than the lower HX5 variant.

Meanwhile, you can opt for the dual-tone exterior paint option, which commands a premium of Rs 15,000 over the respective monotone versions.

Exterior

Front

The HX6 variant retains the distinctive design of the Hyundai Bayon. It gets LED projector headlamps positioned below the LED DRLs.

The DRLs also double up as turn indicators, which are not offered on the lower-spec variants. The lower half of the bumper has generous amounts of black cladding finished with a faux-silver skid plate.

Side

The HX6 gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which are a key exterior highlight in the profile.

It also comes with bridge-type roof rails, geometric wheel arches and wrap-around door cladding. The alloy wheels give it a more premium appearance, while the roof rails add to its muscular styling.

Rear

At the rear, the HX6 gets LED tail lamps with the signature H-edge lighting pattern, along with LED rear turn indicators and a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp.

The rear bumper gets black cladding and a silver-finished insert. It also gets a rear wiper and washer, which adds to its convenience.

Colour Options

The Hyundai Bayon HX6 is available in six exterior colour options, with monotone, dual-tone and matte finishes on offer. These include:

Titanium Black

Classy Blue

Atlas White

Fiery Red

Golden Bronze

Ecotronic Grey

The Atlas White and Fiery Red shades can also be opted for with a contrasting Titanium Black roof. Meanwhile, Titanium Black and Classy Blue are available with a matte finish.

Interior

Inside, the HX6 variant of the Bayon gets a dual-tone grey and white cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery. The dashboard follows a layered design, with vertical slim air-conditioning vents and the climate controls positioned between them.

The cabin also gets a four-spoke steering wheel, a cascade-flow centre console and a fabric-touch insert on the crash pad. If you are opting for the dual-tone exterior paint scheme, you get a sportier all-black cabin theme with contrasting red stitching.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Hyundai Bayon HX6 gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the audio setup gets front and rear speakers along with front tweeters. Other convenience features include a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting, cruise control, rear AC vents and a rear wiper and washer. It also gets electrically adjustable and foldable outside rear-view mirrors.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child-seat mounts and rear parking sensors. A rear-view camera and driver rear-view monitor are also part of the package.

However, the HX6 does not get front or side parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, a dashcam or Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). It also gets rear drum brakes instead of all-wheel disc brakes, which are offered in higher variants.

Powertrains

Hyundai offers the Bayon with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic transmission. Here's a look at its detailed powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon competes in the compact SUV segment with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Victoris, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross X, Tata Curvv and Volkswagen Taigun.

CarDekho Says…

The Hyundai Bayon HX6 occupies an interesting position in the variant lineup. It brings together features that buyers look for in a well-equipped SUV, without going all the way up to the range-topping trim. Another advantage is that the HX6 is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options, allowing buyers to choose according to their driving preference.

However, the omissions are worth considering before making a decision. It misses out on premium features like ventilated seats, and additional safety tech like ADAS.

The HX6 could be a sensible choice for buyers who want the Bayon's key equipment, but do not necessarily need features such as ADAS, ventilated seats or a premium audio system. Whether it makes more sense than stretching to a higher variant will largely depend on how much value you place on those additional features.