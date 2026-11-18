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After a mixed yet impactful 2026 season in cricket, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has recently taken delivery of his new car, Mahindra XEV 9S (finished in Ruby Velvet), making this his second addition to his small garage. The 33-year-old Indian International cricketer played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2026 season and was an unsung hero in that tournament. He also played a crucial role for Team India in winning the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup.

Mahindra XEV 9S Overview

The XEV 9S is Mahindra’s big 7-seater electric SUV that starts from Rs 20.65 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 30.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the electric alternative to the popular Mahindra XUV 7XO

At the front, it packs massive connected LED DRLs and Bi-LED projector headlamps lower down in the bumper. The blanked out grille houses the Mahindra logo, which is illuminated, giving it a premium look. In profile, the silhouette is identical to the XUV 7XO, except for the design of the alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, you’re greeted by LED tail lamps with honeycomb pattern and an illuminated Mahindra logo as well. You can take a closer look at the Mahindra XEV 9S in our in-depth image gallery.

When it comes to features, the XEV 9S is every tech geek’s dream! It comes with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment, a 12.3-inch co-driver’s entertainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats, 6-way powered front seats with boss mode (on the co-driver’s side), augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD), front and rear wireless chargers, NFC key compatibility, ambient lighting, and an air purification system.

As far as safety features are concerned, the XEV 9S is equally potent in this department. It comes with up to 7 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera with in-built dash cam, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), front and rear parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Moreover, the XEV 9S has also scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest SUVs on offer.

Regarding powertrain options, the XEV 9S is available with three battery pack options. Here’s are its detailed specifications:

Mahindra XEV 9S Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Phase 1+2) 521 kilometers 600 kilometers 679 kilometers Power 231 PS 244 PS 285.5 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD Transmission Single-speed AT Single-speed AT Single-speed AT Drive Modes Default, Range, Everyday, Race, and Snow Default, Range, Everyday, Race, and Snow Default, Range, Everyday, Race, and Snow Number of electric motors 1 1 1

AT - Automatic Transmission, RWD - Rear-Wheel Drive

Other Car Owned By Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube’s brand new Mahindra XEV 9S will be his second addition to his collection, as the all-rounder cricketer’s other car is as follows:

BMW X7

Purchased in November 2020, Shivam Dube completed his childhood dream of owning a BMW vehicle by taking delivery of his X7, despite having to wait a long time for it. The X7 is an SUV that suits his personality, as not only does the 6-foot-plus athlete suit the X7’s massive size and road presence, but also the X7’s all-round capabilities.

CarDekho Says…

At CarDekho, we would firstly like to congratulate Mr Shivam Dube on taking delivery of a very capable SUV, in the form of the Mahindra XEV 9S. We hope this addition to his garage not only brings beautiful memories to come but also a prosperous time, on and off the pitch. Whilst his current garage is filled with SUVs only, we hope to see some different varieties of cars in the near future being added to his garage.