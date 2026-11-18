Some people collect watches. Others collect sneakers, vintage wines or expensive works of art. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, has a rather different idea of a good collection. Walk into his garage in Ranchi, and you are likely to find an imposing American SUV parked alongside a vintage muscle car, a rare Italian supercar and an old military vehicle that has more stories to tell than most modern automobiles ever will.

Dhoni has always been an automobile enthusiast, and his collection reflects that. It isn't simply a matter of buying the most expensive car in the showroom or adding another prestigious badge to the garage. His choices show a certain variety, a fondness for machines with character, and, occasionally, an appreciation for the wonderfully unconventional.

With MS Dhoni bringing his IPL career to a close, we thought it was a good time to revisit another collection that has kept automobile enthusiasts intrigued for years. From a Ferrari that would make any supercar enthusiast weak at the knees to a heavily modified Mahindra Scorpio, here are seven interesting cars associated with the former Indian captain:

Hummer H2: Because Subtlety Was Never The Point

If there is one vehicle that perfectly understands the phrase 'making an entrance', it is the Hummer H2. And it is hardly surprising that this enormous American SUV found its way into Dhoni's garage. The H2 is not the sort of SUV you buy because you are worried about finding a parking spot. At nearly five metres long and with an unapologetically boxy silhouette, it occupies road space with the confidence of a vehicle that has never heard the word 'compromise'.

Dhoni's particular car in question has also been associated with personalised MSD badging. Production ended in 2009, but the H2 remains one of those vehicles that age gracefully and yet simply refuses to become unnoticeable.

Ferrari 599 GTO: A Proper V12!

Every enthusiast's garage needs something that makes the heart beat a little faster. In Dhoni's collection, that responsibility arguably belongs to the Ferrari 599 GTO. The 599 GTO belongs to an increasingly rare breed of performance cars: those that make their presence felt through the sheer character of their engines. Its naturally aspirated V12, Ferrari soundtrack and track-focused character make it a very special car in any garage!

Limited to just 599 examples worldwide, the GTO is also a rather special collector's car. It represents an era when Ferrari's most exciting road cars were unapologetically mechanical, and when the experience of driving mattered just as much as the specifications in a brochure.

Pontiac Firebird Trans Am: Popular, Muscular, And Spectacular!

Most people celebrate retirement with a holiday or perhaps something they've been saving up for. Dhoni reportedly chose a rather different present for himself: a vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. The American muscle car, believed to be a 1974 example, is a particularly interesting addition to his garage. Its long bonnet, unmistakable styling and old-school V8 character transport you straight into America's muscle-car era.

Image Source- Car Crazy India

Interestingly, the car reportedly came into his collection around the time he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. There is something rather fitting about marking the end of one chapter with a classic American muscle car.

Ford Mustang: Another American Muscle, This Time A Pony!

A Mustang is believed to be a standard issue in an American muscle lover's collection, and rightly so. It is already a head-turner! But Dhoni's reported example has an interesting twist. It is understood to be a 1970 model modified to resemble the 1969 version, giving this classic American pony car a slightly different identity.

Image Source- Car Crazy India

The car features a V8 engine, too. Rather than preserving it as a completely original collector's piece, the modifications suggest an approach that puts personal taste ahead of strict originality. For a car enthusiast, that is an interesting choice: sometimes the fun lies not just in owning a classic, but in making it your own, like adding salt to taste.

Nissan Jonga 4W73: Straight Out Of India's Military History

Forget plush leather seats and panoramic sunroofs. The Nissan Jonga was built for an entirely different purpose. Named after the Jabalpur Ordnance and Guncarriage Assembly, it served the Indian Armed Forces and was engineered to tackle terrain that would leave many modern SUVs thinking twice.

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Dhoni acquired this one in 2019 and had it restored and customised. That makes it particularly fascinating: a former military workhorse finding a second life in the garage of Captain Cool. It is also perhaps the least conventional vehicle in his collection.

Hindustan Motors Ambassador: Apni Amby!

There are cars that become classics because of their performance, and then there is the Ambassador. It earned its place in India's automotive history through decades of service, becoming a familiar sight everywhere from government offices to family driveways and taxi ranks.

Based on the Morris Oxford, the Ambassador was never particularly interested in chasing speed records. Its appeal lay in its generous cabin, comfortable ride and unmistakable shape. Production ended in 2014, but its cultural significance remains. As part of Dhoni's collection, it is indeed a lovely nod to India's motoring past.

Mahindra Scorpio: The Desi Favourite!

Among the Ferraris, Pontiacs and American SUVs, the Mahindra Scorpio is perhaps the most unexpected inclusion. It is also one that Indian enthusiasts can relate to rather easily. Dhoni's example is heavily modified, with a distinctive red-and-black appearance that makes it look considerably more imposing than the standard SUV. The Scorpio has always had a loyal following for its rugged construction and commanding road presence.

There is something refreshing about seeing a homegrown SUV hold its own in a garage full of exotic machinery.

CarDekho Says…

Yes, we have kept the list to 7 cars intentionally, cause, ‘Thala For A Reason!’

From leading India to World Cup glory to building a legacy with Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni's journey has been remarkable. As he steps away from his IPL playing career to take on the role of CSK's mentor, a new chapter begins. His garage, much like his cricketing journey, refuses to follow a predictable script. From the sleek Italian 599 GTO to the rugged Jonga and the custom Scorpio, Dhoni's choices tell us that he likes to standout, amongst the crowd!

The writer’s personal favourite? It has to be the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am: The perfect example of pure, OG American muscle! Which one is yours? Let us know in the comments!