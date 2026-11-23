Skoda India has given its new Slavia facelift, which was launched last month, a design refresh with it, such as an updated styling pack, more features and safety equipment, a new automatic transmission, along with updated colour options.

The Slavia facelift is available in six trims, which include Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. Today, we are going to check out the Signature variant, which is the mid-spec trim. Let’s start with the prices:

Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1-litre Signature MT Rs 13.94 lakh 1-litre Signature AT Rs 14.94 lakh

The Signature trim starts at Rs 13.94 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the lower Classic Plus trim, it is Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.95 lakh more expensive based on the transmission chosen.

Design

Looking at the front-end, the Slavia Signature features updated LED projector headlamps with segmented LED DRLs, which come standard from the base variant itself. It even has the updated grille design with a black finish and chrome strips on it, and a black-finish bumper as well, along with a set of LED fog lamps.

In the profile, the Slavia Signature has a nice curvy silhouette, Body-coloured door handles with chrome inserts, 16-inch alloy wheels, a blacked-out B-pillar, a shark-fin antenna, which is available from this trim, and body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators. Apart from the simple alloy wheels, it does feel much more elegant.

At the rear, one detail that will differentiate it as a facelift is the Skoda logo in a black-finish strip on the boot, which connects both of the LED taillights. It gets wrap-around-style LED taillamps. Down in the bumper, it is equipped with rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, and rear reflector units.

If you are looking to have a simple and elegant look with your sedan, the Slavia Signature will satisfy your needs, and if you are looking for a sporty look, you can opt for the Slavia Sportline or even the Slavia Monte Carlo.

Colour Options

The Slavia Signature is available with Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Cappuccino Beige, Arctic Silver, and Cherry Red colours. With this variant, you have three new colours to choose from this variant onwards, which are Arctic Silver, Deep Black, and Cappuccino Beige.

To know more about which colours are available in higher variants, check out the variant-wise colours.

Interior

Coming to the interior, the Slavia Signature comes with a dual-tone Black and Greige cabin theme, which is different from the lower trims. At the door sill, you will notice Slavia embossed scuff plates, which are also available on this variant. On the dashboard, the difference you will notice coming from the Classic Plus trim is a silver metallic strip, as well as ambient lighting, which enhances the overall appeal of the cabin.

It comes with a two-spoke steering wheel with controls for audio as well as the digital driver’s display, and the steering design blends into the Slavia’s cabin theme. It also get a leatherette wrap, making it feel premium to hold compared to the lower variants.

The Slavia Signature continues to offer fabric seat upholstery, with a driver’s seat that has height adjustability. The overall quality seems to be good, which is similar to the outgoing version. Further, the Signature trim also features a single-pane sunroof which is a crowd-favourite feature, and is also available on the lower Classic Plus trim.

Features & Safety

The Slavia Signature adds the new 10.1-inch infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a front center armrest with storage, an 8-speaker sound system, USB Type-C charge ports in front and rear, and a wireless phone charger as compared to the lower Classic Plus trim. It is also equipped with an electric single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, paddle shifters (AT only), and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the Slavia Signature comes standard with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, rain-sensing wipers, a reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, dual-tone horn, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. However, for the new 360-degree camera and front parking sensors, you will have to opt for the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants.

Overall, the Slavia Signature gets a well-loaded feature set that covers all aspects. To know more about what higher variants get, check out the variants explained story.

Powertrain Options

The Slavia Signature is offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission, similar to the lower Classic Plus trim. The more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is reserved for higher variants. Here are the details:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Rivals

The Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the platform sibling Volkswagen Virtus, whose facelift will launch next month.

CarDekho Says..

The Slavia’s Signature mid-spec variant offers a good amount of tech inside, which will meet most of your needs. The new Black and Greige seat upholstery, which differentiates it from lower variants, also makes it feel more upmarket inside. It also looks better than lower variants with premium details and chrome elements all around.

However, if you are an enthusiast, the upgrade to higher variants for their more powerful engine might be worth considering. As it stands, though, the Signature is still a good starting point for most buyers who do not want to stretch their budget too much.