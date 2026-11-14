Skoda Slavia Vs Honda City: Which 2026 Facelift Offers More For Your Money?

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The mass market sedan space has been witnessing a lot of action of late with updates and facelifts. Two of those updates were made to the Skoda Slavia and Honda City, both bringing styling revisions and new features to the package. The Slavia also brings a new transmission option for one of its engines.

But what does that mean for the rivalry between the two? If you were to put your money down on one of these sedans, which one should you pick? Let’s find out in the specifications comparison story.

Price

Model Skoda Slavia Honda City Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.84 lakh Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21.36 lakh

The Skoda Slavia significantly undercuts the Honda City when it comes to the base variant pricing, with a difference of Rs 2 lakh.

Even at the top end, the Skoda Slavia undercuts the City once again with a difference of around Rs 2.5 lakh.

The top-spec Honda City costs more because of its hybrid powertrain, which usually comes with a premium over a regular internal combustion engine.

Dimensions

Dimension Skoda Slavia Honda City Difference Length 4,552 mm 4,594 mm (- 42 mm) Width 1,752 mm 1,748 mm +4 mm Height 1,507 mm 1,489 mm +18 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,600 mm +51 mm Boot space 521-litres 506-litres +15 litres

Being the longest car in the segment, the Honda City is naturally longer than the Slavia, with a difference of 42 mm. But that's the only parameter in which the City has an advantage in terms of dimensions.

Despite the longer footprint, it's actually the Slavia which has a significantly larger wheelbase, with an advantage of 51 mm.

The Slavia is also wider and taller than the Honda City.

In terms of boot space, the Skoda Slavia has a slight advantage, but it won’t make a considerable difference in the real world.

Colour Options

Skoda Slavia Honda City Candy White* Obsidian Blue Pearl Deep Black Radiant Red Metallic Brilliant Silver* Platinum White Pearl Carbon Steel Meteoroid Gray Metallic Steel Grey* Lunar Silver Metallic Lava Blue Crystal Black Pearl Cherry Red* - Arctic Silver - Shimla Green* - Cappuccino Beige* -

*Also available in dual-tone shades

In terms of their exterior colour options, you get way more options in the new Slavia, including multiple shades of gray and also a new Arctic Silver shade which looks really classy. Additionally, you also get dual-tone shade options with the Slavia, which is something you don't get with the Honda City at all.

Features & Safety

Feature Skoda Slavia Honda City LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front Foglamps ✅(LED) ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 16-inch 16-inch Powered front seats ✅ ❌ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch fully digital 7-inch semi-digital display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker audio system 8-speaker audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane Single-pane Rear sun shade ❌ ✅(Rear windshield only, not side windows) Rear seat massage ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ❌ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Front and Rear Rear Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) with auto hold ❌ ✅ (Hybrid only) Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅(1.5-litre only) ✅ (Hybrid only) Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅(Warning only) ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ❌ ✅ (level-2)

Both the City and the Slavia have gained new features as part of their facelifts, and it is very evenly matched now. The City has an advantage in some areas, while in others, it is the Slavia with the upper hand.

The Skoda Slavia has a better tech package. Sure, the infotainment sizes might be the same on paper, but in real life, the Slavia's infotainment system feels much better executed with Google Voice Assistant, while the City's infotainment feels like an afterthought. You also get a fully digital driver's display in the Slavia.

The rear seat comfort is better in the City with rear sunshades.

Compared to the Slavia, the City misses out on front LED fog lights and powered front seats.

A big advantage for the Honda City is in the safety parameter, as it offers Level 2 autonomous driving assistance features (ADAS), which are not present in the Slavia.

While the Slavia also misses out on an electronic parking brake, it does get front and rear parking sensors (City is rear only).

You can compare the old and new Slavia in this story.

Powertrain Options

Both the sedans take very different approaches when it comes to their powertrain options.

Model Skoda Slavia Honda City Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid Cylinders 3 4 4 4 Power 115 PS 150 PS 121 PS 126 PS (combined) Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 145 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / CVT e-CVT

MT= Manual transmission, CVT= Continuously variable transmission, e-CVT= Electrically-coupled continuously variable transmission, AT= Torque converter automatic, DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission

Both the Skoda Slavia's petrol engines are turbocharged, while the Honda City has a naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside a strong hybrid powertrain option.

While the NA petrol engine in the Honda City is good for relaxed driving and city usage, it is nowhere near as punchy as the Slavia's smaller engine.

The City gets a CVT automatic transmission, which is more suited towards a relaxed driving style rather than the automatic options available with the Slavia, which will be enjoyed by enthusiasts.

Slavia's bigger engine is properly exciting and is built for somebody who wants effortless performance no matter the task.

The City does have a trump card in the form of its strong hybrid powertrain, which offers balanced performance and superb efficiency of nearly 20 kmpl in the real world.

Buyer Advice: Pick the Slavia if you want sporty European driving dynamics with lively engine options. Pick the Honda City if you like to drive in a sedate and relaxed manner, and don't want to push the car every now and then.

CarDekho Says…

Keeping the powertrains aside, both the Honda City and Skoda Slavia are very evenly matched when it comes to dimensions and the equipment that they offer. But when you factor everything in, both the cars have very distinct personalities.

The Skoda Slavia, while a great package for a family of four, is inherently focused on the driver. It is made for people who like driving and appreciate things that aid in making the driving experience feel more dynamic and planted: things you can’t put on paper, apart from the engines. So you can pick it for your family too, but you’ll only really enjoy it if you like being behind the wheel yourself.

The Honda City, on the other hand, isn't about the thrill of driving. It is a sedan that’s best enjoyed driven in a smooth and relaxed manner, not hurried around corners. So until and unless you want that dynamic poise from it from behind the wheel, the City will feel like the more premium and refined package, that you will enjoy equally from the front or rear seats.

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