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    Skoda Slavia Vs Honda City: Which 2026 Facelift Offers More For Your Money?

    Both sedans offer a complete package, but still stand out for different reasons. Find out why.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Nov 14, 2026 10:00 IST
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    Published OnNov 14, 2026 10:00 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 13, 2026 18:43 IST
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    Skoda Slavia vs Honda City

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    The mass market sedan space has been witnessing a lot of action of late with updates and facelifts. Two of those updates were made to the Skoda Slavia and Honda City, both bringing styling revisions and new features to the package. The Slavia also brings a new transmission option for one of its engines. 

    But what does that mean for the rivalry between the two? If you were to put your money down on one of these sedans, which one should you pick? Let’s find out in the specifications comparison story.

    Price

    Model

    Skoda Slavia

    Honda City 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.84 lakh

    Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21.36 lakh

    • The Skoda Slavia significantly undercuts the Honda City when it comes to the base variant pricing, with a difference of Rs 2 lakh. 

    • Even at the top end, the Skoda Slavia undercuts the City once again with a difference of around Rs 2.5 lakh. 

    • The top-spec Honda City costs more because of its hybrid powertrain, which usually comes with a premium over a regular internal combustion engine.

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    Skoda Slavia

    Honda City 

    Difference

    Length

    4,552 mm

    4,594 mm

    (- 42 mm)

    Width

    1,752 mm

    1,748 mm

    +4 mm

    Height

    1,507 mm

    1,489 mm

    +18 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,651 mm

    2,600 mm

    +51 mm

    Boot space

    521-litres

    506-litres

    +15 litres

    • Being the longest car in the segment, the Honda City is naturally longer than the Slavia, with a difference of 42 mm. But that's the only parameter in which the City has an advantage in terms of dimensions. 

    Skoda Slavia
    Honda City

    • Despite the longer footprint, it's actually the Slavia which has a significantly larger wheelbase, with an advantage of 51 mm.

    • The Slavia is also wider and taller than the Honda City.  

    Skoda Slavia
    Honda City

    • In terms of boot space, the Skoda Slavia has a slight advantage, but it won’t make a considerable difference in the real world.

    Colour Options

    Skoda Slavia

    Honda City 

    Candy White*

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Deep Black

    Radiant Red Metallic

    Brilliant Silver*

    Platinum White Pearl

    Carbon Steel

    Meteoroid Gray Metallic

    Steel Grey*

    Lunar Silver Metallic

    Lava Blue

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Cherry Red*

    -

    Arctic Silver

    -

    Shimla Green*

    -

    Cappuccino Beige*

    -

    *Also available in dual-tone shades

    In terms of their exterior colour options, you get way more options in the new Slavia, including multiple shades of gray and also a new Arctic Silver shade which looks really classy. Additionally, you also get dual-tone shade options with the Slavia, which is something you don't get with the Honda City at all. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Skoda Slavia

    Honda City

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Front Foglamps

    ✅(LED)

    LED Taillamps

    Alloy wheels

    16-inch

    16-inch

    Powered front seats

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch fully digital

    7-inch semi-digital display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker audio system

    8-speaker audio system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry

    Sunroof

    Single-pane

    Single-pane

    Rear sun shade

    ✅(Rear windshield only, not side windows)

    Rear seat massage

    		 

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Drive Modes

    Paddle shifters

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front and Rear

    Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB (electronic parking brake) with auto hold

    ✅ (Hybrid only)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅(1.5-litre only)

    ✅ (Hybrid only)

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅ (level-2)

    • Both the City and the Slavia have gained new features as part of their facelifts, and it is very evenly matched now. The City has an advantage in some areas, while in others, it is the Slavia with the upper hand.

    Skoda Slavia
    Honda City

    • The Skoda Slavia has a better tech package. Sure, the infotainment sizes might be the same on paper, but in real life, the Slavia's infotainment system feels much better executed with Google Voice Assistant, while the City's infotainment feels like an afterthought. You also get a fully digital driver's display in the Slavia. 

    Skoda Slavia
    Honda City

    • The rear seat comfort is better in the City with rear sunshades. 

    • Compared to the Slavia, the City misses out on front LED fog lights and powered front seats. 

    • A big advantage for the Honda City is in the safety parameter, as it offers Level 2 autonomous driving assistance features (ADAS), which are not present in the Slavia. 

    • While the Slavia also misses out on an electronic parking brake, it does get front and rear parking sensors (City is rear only). 

    You can compare the old and new Slavia in this story

    Powertrain Options

    Both the sedans take very different approaches when it comes to their powertrain options.  

     

    Model

    Skoda Slavia

    Honda City

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid

    Cylinders

    3

    4

    4

    4

    Power

    115 PS 

    150 PS 

    121 PS

    126 PS (combined)

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    145 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / CVT

    e-CVT

    MT= Manual transmission, CVT= Continuously variable transmission, e-CVT= Electrically-coupled continuously variable transmission, AT= Torque converter automatic, DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission

    • Both the Skoda Slavia's petrol engines are turbocharged, while the Honda City has a naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside a strong hybrid powertrain option.

    Skoda Slavia
    Honda City

    • While the NA petrol engine in the Honda City is good for relaxed driving and city usage, it is nowhere near as punchy as the Slavia's smaller engine. 

    • The City gets a CVT automatic transmission, which is more suited towards a relaxed driving style rather than the automatic options available with the Slavia, which will be enjoyed by enthusiasts.

    Skoda SlaviaHonda City

    • Slavia's bigger engine is properly exciting and is built for somebody who wants effortless performance no matter the task. 

    • The City does have a trump card in the form of its strong hybrid powertrain, which offers balanced performance and superb efficiency of nearly 20 kmpl in the real world. 

    Buyer Advice:

    Pick the Slavia if you want sporty European driving dynamics with lively engine options. Pick the Honda City if you like to drive in a sedate and relaxed manner, and don't want to push the car every now and then. 

    CarDekho Says…

    Keeping the powertrains aside, both the Honda City and Skoda Slavia are very evenly matched when it comes to dimensions and the equipment that they offer. But when you factor everything in, both the cars have very distinct personalities. 

    The Skoda Slavia, while a great package for a family of four, is inherently focused on the driver. It is made for people who like driving and appreciate things that aid in making the driving experience feel more dynamic and planted: things you can’t put on paper, apart from the engines. So you can pick it for your family too, but you’ll only really enjoy it if you like being behind the wheel yourself.

    Skoda Slavia

    The Honda City, on the other hand, isn't about the thrill of driving. It is a sedan that’s best enjoyed driven in a smooth and relaxed manner, not hurried around corners. So until and unless you want that dynamic poise from it from behind the wheel, the City will feel like the more premium and refined package, that you will enjoy equally from the front or rear seats.

    Honda City

    Other Cars To Consider

    • Hyundai Verna: The most premium offering of the entire segment, with generous use of leatherette, multiple engine options, high-tech safety features, and creature comforts
    • Volkswagen Virtus: The Slavia's platform sibling has more or less the same package but with a slightly sporty demeanour. A facelift is on the way, so we recommend you wait for that.
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    CarDekho
    The CarDekho.com community offers auto enthusiasts a friendly home where they can buy their dream car. The CarDekho.com Research Center gives shoppers all the tools needed to make an informed buying decision, including vehicle reviews, ratings, safety features and specifications.Read more

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