2026 Skoda Slavia Classic Variant Explained! Is the Base Enough Now?

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As the market for sedans becomes smaller in comparison to SUVs, some brands still want to bet on their amazing sedans, one of which is the new Skoda Slavia facelift, which was launched last month.

Starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it does interest with having a proper sedan under budget. But what does it actually gets at the same price? Let’s dive deeper into the base trim of the Slavia.

Design

Looking at the front, the Slavia Classic features the updated LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, which are standard from the base variant itself. It gives this sedan a premium look. It also features a black-finish grille and on the bumper as well with new design of it. While the base trim misses out on the fog lamp, the overall look still manages to pull a premium avatar of it.

In the profile, the Slavia Classic facelift has a similar silhouette with it, with body-coloured door handles, a blacked-out B-pillar, body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, and 15-inch steel wheels with wheel cover, making it feel not so basic anymore.

At the rear, it looks very similar to the outgoing model, which came with wrap-around LED taillamps that also extend into the boot. At the center, you have the Skoda badge, which is lettered. Down the bumper, it has the rear parking sensors and rear reflector units as well.

Overall, if you are looking for a rear-view camera, you will have to move up the ladder to a higher variant, or fix it via an accessory.

Colour Options

The Slavia Classic is available with Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel and Cherry Red colours. To know more about which colours are available in higher variants, check out the variant-wise colours.

Interior

Coming to the interior, the Slavia Classic packs a dual-tone Black and Beige cabin theme, which does elevate your interior experience. It has a two-spoke steering wheel with controls for audio as well as the MID of the cluster.

It comes with fabric seat upholstery and has a driver’s seat with height adjustability. The overall plastic quality does feel good and does the job very well.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Slavia Classic is equipped with a 7-inch infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, and all-four power windows.

For safety, the Slavia Classic comes standard with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic stability program (ESP), rear defogger, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Overall, the Slavia Classic covers the basics well, and you will be happy with the equipment available. To know more about what higher variants get, check out the variants explained story.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Slavia continues to offer the same engine options with the facelift as well. The Slavia Classic is available with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual transmission.

Here are the details of it:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Slavia Classic is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual trim. It rivals the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the platform sibling Volkswagen Virtus, which has been recently unveiled with its facelift.

CarDekho Says..

The Slavia Classic covers the basics well, and you will be happy with the equipment on offer. The 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and all-four power windows make daily driving easy. That said, the missing fog lamps and rear-view camera, along with the steel wheels, are reminders that you are in the base trim. You can fix some of this with accessories, but if these features matter to you, it’s worth looking at the higher variants.