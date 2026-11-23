The Skoda Kylaq has been one of Skoda’s best-selling cars in India and also one of the most fun-to-drive cars in the sub-4m SUV segment. While the Kylaq has been around for quite a long time, Skoda recently launched a new Sportline trim in its variant package, and now the brand has silently introduced a new shade to its colour palette.

The Kylaq is currently offered in seven variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Signature Plus, Sportline, Prestige, and Prestige Plus, all of which are available with a single engine option across both manual and automatic transmission options.

Let’s take a look at the Kylaq’s new colour and everything else that you should know about the SUV.

Cappuccino Beige Colour Now Available With The Skoda Kylaq

The Cappuccino Beige is one of Skoda’s latest colours, which was first offered with the Slavia Facelift. This new colour is now also offered on the Skoda Kylaq. However, buyers must take note that this new colour is exclusively offered on the Sportline variant, with a dual-tone exterior theme as standard. It also includes the usual Sportline touches, like blacked-out roof, gloss black alloy wheels, a ‘Sportline’ badge on the C-pillar, and black ORVMs and roof rails.

The Kylaq Sportline variant is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, with prices ranging between Rs 11.35 lakh and Rs 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and automatic transmissions, respectively. You can check out more details about the Kylaq Sportline here.

Other Colour Options

With this development, the Skoda Kylaq is now offered with a total of 8 colour options: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Steel Grey, Deep Black, Cappuccino Beige, Lava Blue, and Cherry Red,

Skoda Kylaq: Overview

The Skoda Kylaq is one of the smartest-looking cars in its segment, with a proportional design that is sporty, but equally pleasing.

The front sports Skoda’s signature butterfly grille with LED DRLs connected on both sides. The LED projector headlights are incorporated into the chunky front bumper, which gets black body cladding and a silver diffuser at the bottom.

In profile, the Kylaq has a boxy silhouette that gives a muscular stance. Further adding to its styling are 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, black body cladding, a chrome strip on the door handles, and a shark fin antenna.

At the rear, the Kylaq gets a flat tailgate and small squared LED taillights, which are connected by a black strip with the Skoda lettering. The rear bumper gets chunky body cladding, creating a visual bulk, along with a silver diffuser.

Inside, it gets a dual-tone cabin theme with green highlights on plastic trims on the dashboard, doors, and the centre console. The dashboard gets a textured finish, with the centre stage being taken by a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The driver gets a digital instrument cluster and a dual-spoke steering wheel with chrome surrounds. Speaking of features, key highlights of the Kylaq include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a single-pane sunroof, ambient lighting, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic headlights, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, the Kylaq’s protection net consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), multi-collision braking, hill-hold control, rear-view camera with sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It has also scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can be paired to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Here are the detailed engine specifications of the Kylaq:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 19.31 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT)

MT- manual transmission; AT- automatic transmission (torque converter); kmpl- kilometers per litre

Price And Rivals

Prices for the Skoda Kylaq start at Rs 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base manual variant, and range all the way up to Rs 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec automatic trim.

The Skoda Kylaq sits in the sub-4m SUV segment, which is flooded with rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

CarDekho Says…

The new Cappuccino Beige theme does help the Skoda Kylaq stay fresh in the competition, giving buyers an exclusive colour option to choose from that will surely stand out on the road. But on a side note, this colour should also have been offered on other variants, which could help more buyers get a taste of it. Apart from the new colour, the Kylaq remains unchanged.

Skoda has reportedly also been working on a CNG iteration of the Kylaq, as well as a sportier Monte Carlo version. Despite its age, Skoda's consistent updates to the SUV continue to keep it fresh and appealing amongst newer competition.