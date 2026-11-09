2026 Skoda Slavia Classic Plus Variant Explained! Gets The Most Loved Feature With It!

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Skoda India has launched its new Slavia facelift, last month, with new features and few styling updates to keep it fresh in light of newer rivals. It is available in six trims which includes Classic, Classic Plus, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo.

Today, we are going to check out the Classic Plus variant, which is one above the base trim. Starting with the design:

Price

Here are the details:

Variant MT AT Classic Plus Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom

The Slavia Classic Plus starts at Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol manual option, and goes up to Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol automatic option.

Design

Looking at the front, the Slavia Classic Plus features LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, which are standard from the base variant itself. It also features a black grille, while a notable addition comes in the form of a set of LED foglamps, which the base Classic trim misses out on.

In the profile, the Slavia Classic Plus facelift has a familiar curvy silhouette. It comes with body-coloured door handles, bigger 16-inch alloy wheels, a blacked-out B-pillar, and body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, making it feel not so basic.

At the rear, it looks very similar to the outgoing model, which came with wrap-around LED taillamps that also extend into the boot. At the center, you have the Skoda badge, which is lettered. Down on the bumper, it has the rear parking sensors and a faux black trim too for a sportier look.

Colour Options

The Slavia Classic Plus is available with Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue and Cherry Red colours. To know more about which colours are available in higher variants, check out the variant-wise colours.

Interior

Coming to the interior, the Slavia Classic Plus comes with a dual-tone Black and Beige cabin theme similar to the base Classic trim. On the door sills, you will notice Slavia embossed scuff plates, which are available from this variant. It comes with a two-spoke steering wheel with controls for audio as well as the MID of the cluster, and the steering design blends into the Slavia’s cabin theme.

The Slavia Classic Plus continues to offer fabric seat upholstery with a height-adjustable driver seat to boost comfort levels. Another feature, and one which is a hit amongst Indian buyers, is the single-pane sunroof which is also present in this variant and makes the cabin feel airier

Features & Safety

When it comes to the equipment offered, the Slavia Classic Plus is offered with a 7-inch infotainment unit with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, paddle shifters (AT only), cruise control, and all-four power windows.

In terms of safety, the Slavia Classic Plus comes standard with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist (AT only), rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Overall, the Slavia Classic Plus also has the basics covered, along with some extras like a single-pane sunroofyou will be happy with the equipment available.

To know more about what higher variants get, check out the variants explained story.

Powertrain Options

The Slavia Classic Plus is offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual and a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

Here are the details of it:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW)

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Do note that the Classic Plus trim is not available with the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is reserved for the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo trims. For its detailed variant-wise split, here’s an explainer

Rivals

The Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the platform sibling Volkswagen Virtus, which also received a facelift that is revealed.

CarDekho Says..

The Slavia Classic Plus is worth a look if the base Classic feels too basic. For a decent step up, you get LED foglamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators and the feature most Indian buyers want, an electric sunroof. Inside, it also gets automatic climate control, cruise control and a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while safety is well covered with 6 airbags, ESP, TPMS and ISOFIX as standard.

The Classic Plus will suit for buyers who want to have car to drive around in the city, where you might encounter a lot of traffic, so for that having an automatic transmission must be on the list, which this variant fullfills.

The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is on offer with a 6-speed manual and the new 8-speed automatic. The only real miss is the rear-view camera, so you will have to go for a higher variant or fit one as an accessory.

Which Slavia would you pick? Do let us know in the comments below!