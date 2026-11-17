The recently launched Skoda Slavia received a mid-life facelift, which included a refreshed design and feature list. It also got a tangible upgrade in the hardware, with the new 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1-litre turbo petrol engine.

Meanwhile, feature-wise, it got updated LED lighting, rear seat massaging, a larger digital driver’s display and a 360-degree camera. However, these new features, which are mostly reserved for the higher variants. Speaking of which, they include the Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo.

We compare the base Classic variant to the top Monte Carlo variant to find out if spending the extra few lakhs is really worth it.

Price

Variant 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Manual Automatic Automatic Classic Rs 10 lakh - - Monte Carlo - Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 18.84 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The price difference between the entry-level Classic variant of the Slavia and the top-end variant is a good Rs 8.84 lakh.

Let's see what the feature upgrades are between the base and top variants, which have a price difference of an entire Skoda Kylaq.

Exterior

Front

Up front, the Slavia of both variants has the same classy yet mean-looking fascia. The major difference lies in the lighting. Both get LED DRLs. However, the Classic variant does not get the LED headlamps and fog lamps, which are available on the Monte Carlo trim.

Both variants, however, get a blacked-out grille, but the Monte Carlo gets two red stripes and the subtle chrome strip connecting the headlamps.

Side

Over to the side, the differences get more apparent. The Monte Carlo gets the blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, while the Classic gets 15-inch steel wheels with silver covers.

The Classic also misses out on a shark-fin antenna and chrome door handles. For the eagle-eyed spotters, the badge on the fender says ‘Skoda’ on the Classic variant and ‘Monte Carlo’ on the top variant.

Rear

The rear end of the two variants also has a few notable differences. One of these is the black accent strip which connects the tail lamps on the Monte Carlo trim, which is missing on the Classic variant.

Other small differences are the boot-lip spoiler and the diffuser on the bottom of the bumper, which are not available on the Classic variant. The Monte Carlo variant also gets full LED tail lamps with dynamic indicators, while the Classic variant still gets part-LED tail lamps.

Colour Options

Classic Monte Carlo Brilliant Silver Cappuccino Beige* Candy White Shimla Green* Carbon Steel Steel Grey* Cherry Red Brilliant Silver* - Candy White* - Cherry Red* - Deep Black - Lava Blue

*Dual-tone

The base variant is limited to four monotone colours. Meanwhile, most of the Monte Carlo’s colours come in dual-tone colours, including a black roof and black accents outside.

Interior

Stepping inside both cars gives an instant difference in feel. The base Classic variant has a family-friendly beige and black interior colour theme. It also includes fabric seats and plastic finishes on most of the interior.

Meanwhile, the Monte Carlo, being a sporty-themed variant, gets an all-black interior with red accents. The seats are also finished in perforated leatherette, with a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and door pads.

Space and practicality, however, remain almost identical to each other. However, nice-to-have features like a cooled glovebox, aluminium pedals, ambient lighting, chrome-finished door handles and scuff plates are available on the Monte Carlo trim.

Features

The Classic variant gets basic standard features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a USB-A smartphone charger, manual driver seat height adjustment, auto climate control, all four power windows and powered mirrors.

However, the Monte Carlo variant adds more fancy features like a rear seat massager, ventilated and powered front seats, a single-pane sunroof, keyless entry, auto headlamps, cruise control, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, an 8-speaker sound system and a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety

Standard safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, and a rear defogger.

The Monte Carlo trim packs in a 360-degree camera, hill-hold control, front parking sensors and rain-sensing wipers.

Powertrain

The Slavia comes with two engine options. In this case, the Classic comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the Monte Carlo also gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a 7-speed automatic gearbox option. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Specification Engines Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter (automatic), DSG- Dual-Clutch automatic

Rivals

The Slavia goes against the compact sedans in the segment, which include the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Volkswagen Virtus.

CarDekho Says…

The Skoda Slavia is among the classiest-looking cars in the price bracket. As a package, it includes comfort, style, power and the fun-to-drive quotient in one. The recent facelift has helped boost its appeal among the competition.

As for considering the base Classic variant vs the top Monte Carlo variant, the differences may not seem worth over Rs 8 lakh for what is fundamentally the same car. However, the safety and feature additions and the much more expensive and powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol powertrain make the Monte Carlo that much more expensive. Whether it justifies the price depends on the needs and expectations that you have from the car.

Having said that, mid-variants like the Signature onwards provide a much better balance between value and features. They include the larger touchscreen, auto headlamps, an 8-speaker sound system, wireless charger, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, rear-view camera and front and rear parking sensors. Meanwhile, the top Prestige and Monte Carlo variants get powered and ventilated seats and rear seat massaging,

What do you think is the best variant? Let us know in the comments below.