Skoda Slavia Sportline Variant Explained: A Sporty Indulgence Or Just A Style Statement?

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form, and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

The facelifted Skoda Slavia is one of the most appealing sedans under Rs 20 lakh. The Slavia’s variant lineup starts with the Classic, Classic Plus and goes all the way up to the Prestige and Monte Carlo trims. The Sportline sits in the middle, just above the Signature, and is aimed at buyers who want something sportier and more appealing than the regular Signature variant.

In this report, we take a detailed look at everything the Slavia Sportline has to offer:

Price

Here are the detailed prices of the Sportline variant:

Variant MT AT Sportline Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 15.34 lakh

*ex-showroom prices

The Slavia Sportline is priced from Rs 14.34 lakh to Rs 15.34 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 40,000 more than the Signature.

The Slavia’s overall price range goes from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.84 lakh.

Design

The front end of the Slavia facelift features all-LED headlamps and LED fog lamps, an updated grille and a bold-looking face. What sets the Sportline apart from the lower Signature variant is the gloss black treatment on the exterior elements, which gives the sedan a more aggressive look. The higher-spec Monte Carlo variant also adds red accents for a sportier appeal.

The Sportline variant sits on 16-inch black alloy wheels, in place of the regular silver alloys on the Classic Plus and Signature. You get power-folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators, although the dual-tone alloys are reserved for the top-spec Prestige trim. You also get Sportline badging, giving it a special effect.

The sportier treatment continues at the rear as well, with blacked-out design elements and the Sportline badging on the tailgate. You also get LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a boot lip spoiler.

Interior

The interior of the Slavia Sportline grabs attention with its sporty theme, featuring an all-black cabin and black roofliner. You get fabric seat upholstery, along with a fabric front centre armrest and door pads. The leatherette seats and armrest finish are reserved for the higher Prestige and Monte Carlo trims. The leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, ambient lighting, and tilt and telescopic steering adjustment are all present, though. The only new addition inside is a set of aluminium pedals, which adds a sporty flavour to the cabin.

Practicality is well covered as well. You get aheight-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable rear headrests, a sliding front centre armrest, a rear centre armrest, 60:40 split folding rear seats, front seatback pockets and a cooled glove box. What you miss out on are some of the feel-good features which we will be covering next.

The cabin exudes sportiness and would especially appeal to those who want something unique. It continues to be a spacious place to be in, but the black interior might not make it seem as spacious as it really is. Let’s take a closer look at the features section.

Features

The Signature trim is where the Slavia becomes properly equipped. It brings a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Google AI assistant, a single-pane sunroof, an 8-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, all four power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, a wireless phone charger, four USB Type-C ports, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, keyless entry with push-button start, rear AC vents, automatic and follow-me-home headlamps, and a one-touch up/down driver’s window.

It misses out on features like powered and ventilated front seats, massaging rear seats, as well as the 10.25-inch digital driver display which are available in higher trims. To know more about higher variants, check out this story.

Skoda Slavia Sportline: Safety

The Slavia has a solid safety kit right from the base Classic trim. Its set of standard features includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), an electronic differential lock (EDL), a traction control system, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX mounts and a rear defogger. Moreover, the Sportline also gets features like hill hold control (HHC), auto-dimming IRVM, and front and rear parking sensors. The big upgrade that you get with the Sportline is the addition of a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The Sportline is offered with just one engine, the 1-litre turbo-petrol, paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is only available on the Prestige and Monte Carlo trims. The bigger engine is solely offered with a DSG transmission.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (Torque converter)

Rivals

It competes with sedans like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

CarDekho Says…

The Slavia Sportline adds value to the customer who wants something sporty rather than elegant. It looks sharp, stealthy, and very eye-catching when paired with the right hue. The important thing is that the Sportline also adds a 360-degree camera, which further justifies its price premium over the Signature.

If looks aren’t a priority, the Signature itself is the better value, and those who want the extra comfort and performance should look at the Prestige. Would you pick the Sportline over the Signature? Let us know in the comments section below.