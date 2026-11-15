2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Which Sedan Is Worth Your Purchase And Why?

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car-buying journey. You will be able to speak directly to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form, and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

The Skoda Slavia has recently received its first facelift, while the Hyundai Verna has been around for quite some time. With the Slavia being the newest one to be refreshed, it brings a sportier persona with its package. Both cars are exclusively offered with petrol engine options. In today's comparison, we put the Skoda Slavia against the Hyundai Verna. While the Slavia is one of the most fun-to-drive sedans in the segment, the Verna is a strong competitor, given its long feature list, reliability, space, and comfort around this price range.

With both cars sharing a similar price range and catering to buyers looking for a feature-loaded, comfortable, and practical sedan with a spacious cabin along with various powertrain options, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. Let’s compare the Skoda Slavia and the Hyundai Verna to find out which one deserves a place in your garage:

Price

Model Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Price (ex-showroom) Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.84 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.46 lakh

The Skoda Slavia is offered with a total of 12 variants, spread across turbo petrol engines with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The Hyundai Verna, on the other hand, is also available with 12 variants, but you can choose from a turbo petrol engine and a naturally aspirated engine, both of which are offered with manual and automatic transmission options.

The Skoda Slavia starts at a lower Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol MT variant and goes up to Rs 18.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec 1.5-litre turbo petrol DSG variant.

The Hyundai Verna starts at a higher Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 18.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec turbo petrol DCT variant.

The starting price of the Skoda Slavia is Rs 1 lakh cheaper compared to the Verna.

The top-spec variant of the Verna is cheaper by around Rs 38,000 when compared to the Slavia.

Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a marginal price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer.

Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

Dimensions

Parameter Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Difference Length 4552 mm 4565 mm (-13 mm) Width 1752 mm 1765 mm (-13 mm) Height 1507 mm 1475 mm (+32 mm) Wheelbase 2651 mm 2670 mm (-19 mm) Boot space 521 litres 528 litres (-7 litres)

The Hyundai Verna is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in almost every dimension, including length, width, and wheelbase. This also translates into a spacious cabin, with real-world user reports suggesting that the Verna offers more knee room.

The Slavia offers 32 mm more height.

The difference between the dimensions of the two sedans is marginal, but the overall winner here is the Hyundai Verna.

The boot space in both sedans is identical, with the Verna offering 7 litres more capacity. Carrying big suitcases and additional luggage will not be a problem at all.

Colour Options

Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Candy White Atlas White * Steel Grey Titan Grey ^ Carbon Steel Starry Night Deep Black Titanium Black Lava Blue Classy Blue Artic Silver - Brilliant Silver - Cherry Red - Shimla Green - Cappuccino Beige -

* - Also available with a dual-tone Black roof, ^ - Also available in Matte finish

Both cars get a set of minimalistic and fancy colours; however, the Slavia offers a wider range of colour options to choose from.

Multiple variant of the Hyundai Verna gets a dual-tone roof treatment on the Atlas White colour for an additional cost of Rs 15,000, which is not offered on the Skoda Slavia.

The Slavia’s top-spec variant gets a Monte Carlo edition with sporty black styling elements and a dual-tone roof treatment.

The Titan Grey colour of the Verna can be had with a matte finish on selected variants.

Features And Safety

Feature Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna LED Headlights ✅ ✅ Connected LED DRLs ❌ ✅ Foglamps ✅ (LED) ❌ LED Taillights ✅ ✅ Rear Connected LED Strip ❌ ✅ Sequential Rear Turn Indicators ✅ ❌ Rear Spoiler ❌ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Shark Fin Antenna ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch digital display 10.25-inch digital display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 8-speaker Skoda audio system 8-speaker BOSE audio system Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Cabin Theme Dual-tone Black and Beige Dual-tone Black and Beige Leatherette Upholstery ✅ (Beige) ✅ (Beige) Leatherette-wrapped Steering Wheel ✅ ✅ Tilt & Telescopic Steering Adjustment ✅ ✅ Steering-Mounted Audio Controls ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Height-Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ (6-way electric) ✅ (8-way electric with memory) Co-driver Seat Adjustment ✅ (6-way electric) ✅ (4-way electric) Adjustable headrests ✅ ✅ Rear Seat Massaging Function ✅ ❌ Rear Window Sunshade ❌ ✅ Cooled Glove Box ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Connected Car Features ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable sunroof ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ (single-zone) ✅ (single-zone) Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Automatic Headlights ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 7 Level-2 ADAS ❌ ✅ Parking Sensors Front and rear Front and rear Parking Camera ✅ (360-Degree) ✅ (360-Degree) Blind-spot View Monitor ❌ ✅ Dashcam ❌ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ✅ ✅ Traction Control System (TCS) ✅ ✅ Multi Collision Braking ✅ ❌ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ (1.5 TSI only) ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ✅ Hill Hold Control ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅ 60:40 Split Rear Seats ✅ ❌

Both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium 8-speaker audio systems, electrically adjustable driver seats, ventilated front seats, sunroof, cruise control, 360-degree cameras, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, leatherette upholstery, and LED exterior lighting.

Both cars sport a dual-tone black-and-beige cabin theme, looking fairly premium.

The Hyundai Verna is the more equipped offering in this comparison, offering extra features like connected front and rear LED strips, a rear spoiler, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, rear window sunshades, a Level-2 ADAS, 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and an in-built dashcam.

The Skoda Slavia has its own set of pros with additional features like LED fog lights, sequential rear turn indicators, rear seat massage function, and a 60:40 split for the rear seats.

To sum up, both the Slavia and Verna have their own strengths and weaknesses. The Verna offers more tech and safety, while the Slavia’s performance is impressive. Ignoring a few high-tech features, a similar feature package can be found in both cars.

Powertrain Options

In terms of powertrain options, the Skoda Slavia comes with two turbo petrol engines, comprising a 1-litre and a larger 1.5-litre option. The 1-litre engine gets both manual and automatic options, while the 1.5-litre unit is offered exclusively with a 7-speed DSG. In comparison, the Hyundai Verna gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. While both sedans have diverse engine options, the availability of a naturally aspirated unit helps the Verna to appeal to a larger audience, giving buyers the choice of the powertrain that fits them best.

Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

Model Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol No. of Cylinders 3 4 4 4 Power 115 PS 150 PS 115 PS 160 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

MT- manual transmission; CVT- continuously variable transmission (automatic); DCT- dual-clutch transmission (automatic)

Skoda and Hyundai both offer two engine options on their sedan, but the Verna takes a slight advantage here, with a choice of a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The 1.5-litre turbo engines on the Slavia and Verna appeal to enthusiastic drivers because of their high power outputs.

The 1.5-litre engine on the Slavia uses the controversial DQ200 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, which delivers great performance but has a high maintenance cost and a reliability risk in some cases.

The Verna’s CVT automatic gearbox in the naturally aspirated engine, in comparison, is reliable and feels very smooth in daily city traffic, but it incorporates the infamous “rubberband effect” during hard acceleration.

The Slavia also gets the option of an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the smaller 1-litre engine, delivering both efficiency and performance.

On paper, the Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine produces slightly more power than the Slavia’s 1.5-litre engine.

Considering the price range both cars belong to, the engine options on the Slavia are completely built to attract enthusiastic drivers. The Verna is not far behind. The 1.5-litre NA engine on the Verna is already doing duty in cars like the Creta and Seltos, and hence has a reliable image.

CarDekho Says…

The Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna offer a similar footprint, with the Verna being slightly longer and wider, while the Slavia is taller, giving it a more traditional sedan stance. The Slavia also offers a wider range of colour options, appealing to buyers who want more personalisation. However, the Verna has an advantage in terms of powertrain options, offering both a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful turbo-petrol unit. The Slavia, on the other hand, gets only turbo-petrol engines that are more suited to buyers looking for a balance of performance and everyday usability.

The Slavia gets a few exclusive features, including LED fog lights, sequential rear turn indicators, a rear seat massage function, and a 60:40 split rear seat. The Verna, however, offers a more comprehensive feature and safety package with 7 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, an electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, rear window sunshades, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and an in-built dashcam. While the Slavia has its own unique comfort and convenience features, the Verna has a clear advantage in terms of technology and safety equipment.

With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, the Slavia is more affordable than the Verna at the entry level, while the latter offers the advantage of Hyundai's established reliability, a wider service network, and more economical after-sales. The Slavia is a good choice for buyers seeking a value-oriented sedan with a traditional stance and engaging driving experience, while the Verna is better suited to those prioritising performance, features, safety, and lower ownership costs. Ultimately, the Verna makes a more well-rounded choice for buyers looking for a feature-rich sedan with hassle-free ownership.

Which one of these two sedans would you buy? Let us know in the comments!

Other Options To Consider

The Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna are both great sedans in their respective domains. While the Verna has been in India for almost 2 decades and already has a loyal customer base, the Slavia has set high performance standards ever since its launch in 2021. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table: