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    2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Which Sedan Is Worth Your Purchase And Why?

    Korean practicality stands against fun-to-drive Czech. Find out which of the two sedans you should buy.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Nov 15, 2026 10:00 IST
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    Published OnNov 15, 2026 10:00 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 13, 2026 20:23 IST
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    Skoda Slavia Facelift vs Hyundai Verna

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    The Skoda Slavia has recently received its first facelift, while the Hyundai Verna has been around for quite some time. With the Slavia being the newest one to be refreshed, it brings a sportier persona with its package. Both cars are exclusively offered with petrol engine options. In today's comparison, we put the Skoda Slavia against the Hyundai Verna. While the Slavia is one of the most fun-to-drive sedans in the segment, the Verna is a strong competitor, given its long feature list, reliability, space, and comfort around this price range. 

    With both cars sharing a similar price range and catering to buyers looking for a feature-loaded, comfortable, and practical sedan with a spacious cabin along with various powertrain options, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. Let’s compare the Skoda Slavia and the Hyundai Verna to find out which one deserves a place in your garage: 

    Price 

    Model

    Skoda Slavia

    Hyundai Verna

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.84 lakh

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.46 lakh 
    • The Skoda Slavia is offered with a total of 12 variants, spread across turbo petrol engines with both manual and automatic transmission options. 

    • The Hyundai Verna, on the other hand, is also available with 12 variants, but you can choose from a turbo petrol engine and a naturally aspirated engine, both of which are offered with manual and automatic transmission options. 

    • The Skoda Slavia starts at a lower Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol MT variant and goes up to Rs 18.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec 1.5-litre turbo petrol DSG variant.

    • The Hyundai Verna starts at a higher Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 18.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec turbo petrol DCT variant. 

    • The starting price of the Skoda Slavia is Rs 1 lakh cheaper compared to the Verna. 

    • The top-spec variant of the Verna is cheaper by around Rs 38,000 when compared to the Slavia. 

    • Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a marginal price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer. 

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    Skoda Slavia

    Hyundai Verna

    Difference

    Length 

    4552 mm

    4565 mm

    (-13 mm)

    Width 

    1752 mm

    1765 mm

    (-13 mm)

    Height 

    1507 mm

    1475 mm

    (+32 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2651 mm

    2670 mm

    (-19 mm)

    Boot space

    521 litres

    528 litres

    (-7 litres)

    Skoda Slavia Facelift SideHyundai Verna Side

    • The Hyundai Verna is the overall bigger of the two, being larger in almost every dimension, including length, width, and wheelbase. This also translates into a spacious cabin, with real-world user reports suggesting that the Verna offers more knee room.

    • The Slavia offers 32 mm more height. 

    Skoda Slavia
    Hyundai Verna

    • The difference between the dimensions of the two sedans is marginal, but the overall winner here is the Hyundai Verna. 

    • The boot space in both sedans is identical, with the Verna offering 7 litres more capacity. Carrying big suitcases and additional luggage will not be a problem at all. 

    Colour Options 

    Skoda Slavia

    Hyundai Verna

    Candy White

    Atlas White *

    Steel Grey

    Titan Grey ^

    Carbon Steel

    Starry Night

    Deep Black

    Titanium Black

    Lava Blue

    Classy Blue

    Artic Silver

    -

    Brilliant Silver

    -

    Cherry Red

    -

    Shimla Green

    -

    Cappuccino Beige

    -

    * - Also available with a dual-tone Black roof, ^ - Also available in Matte finish

    • Both cars get a set of minimalistic and fancy colours; however, the Slavia offers a wider range of colour options to choose from. 

    • Multiple variant of the Hyundai Verna gets a dual-tone roof treatment on the Atlas White colour for an additional cost of Rs 15,000, which is not offered on the Skoda Slavia.

    • The Slavia’s top-spec variant gets a Monte Carlo edition with sporty black styling elements and a dual-tone roof treatment. 

    • The Titan Grey colour of the Verna can be had with a matte finish on selected variants. 

    Features And Safety

    Feature

    Skoda Slavia

    Hyundai Verna

    LED Headlights

    Connected LED DRLs

    Foglamps

    ✅ (LED)

    LED Taillights

    Rear Connected LED Strip

    Sequential Rear Turn Indicators 

    Rear Spoiler 

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Shark Fin Antenna

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster 

    10.25-inch digital display

    10.25-inch digital display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    8-speaker Skoda audio system

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    Push-button start/stop

    Cabin Theme

    Dual-tone Black and Beige

    Dual-tone Black and Beige

    Leatherette Upholstery

    ✅ (Beige)

    ✅ (Beige)

    Leatherette-wrapped Steering Wheel 

    Tilt & Telescopic Steering Adjustment

    Steering-Mounted Audio Controls

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

    ✅ (6-way electric)

    ✅ (8-way electric with memory)

    Co-driver Seat Adjustment 

    ✅ (6-way electric)

    ✅ (4-way electric)

    Adjustable headrests

    Rear Seat Massaging Function

    ✅ 

    Rear Window Sunshade

    Cooled Glove Box 

    ✅ 

    Rear centre armrest with storage

    Paddle Shifters 

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Connected Car Features

    Cruise Control 

    Electrically adjustable sunroof

    ✅ 

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (single-zone)

    ✅ (single-zone)

    Rear AC vents

    Automatic Headlights

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Ambient Lighting 

    ✅ 

    Keyless Entry

    Airbags 

    6

    7

    Level-2 ADAS

    Parking Sensors 

    Front and rear 

    Front and rear 

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    Blind-spot View Monitor

    Dashcam

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Traction Control System (TCS)

    Multi Collision Braking

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (1.5 TSI only)

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    Hill Hold Control

    Auto-dimming IRVM 

    Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVMs

    Rear Defogger

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    60:40 Split Rear Seats

    Skoda Slavia Facelift Infotainment DisplayHyundai Verna Infotainment Display

    • Both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium 8-speaker audio systems, electrically adjustable driver seats, ventilated front seats, sunroof, cruise control, 360-degree cameras, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, leatherette upholstery, and LED exterior lighting. 

    Skoda Slavia Facelift Interior
    Hyundai Verna Interior

    • Both cars sport a dual-tone black-and-beige cabin theme, looking fairly premium. 

    • The Hyundai Verna is the more equipped offering in this comparison, offering extra features like connected front and rear LED strips, a rear spoiler, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, rear window sunshades, a Level-2 ADAS, 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and an in-built dashcam.

    • The Skoda Slavia has its own set of pros with additional features like LED fog lights, sequential rear turn indicators, rear seat massage function, and a 60:40 split for the rear seats. 

    • To sum up, both the Slavia and Verna have their own strengths and weaknesses. The Verna offers more tech and safety, while the Slavia’s performance is impressive. Ignoring a few high-tech features, a similar feature package can be found in both cars.

    Powertrain Options

    In terms of powertrain options, the Skoda Slavia comes with two turbo petrol engines, comprising a 1-litre and a larger 1.5-litre option. The 1-litre engine gets both manual and automatic options, while the 1.5-litre unit is offered exclusively with a 7-speed DSG. In comparison, the Hyundai Verna gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. While both sedans have diverse engine options, the availability of a naturally aspirated unit helps the Verna to appeal to a larger audience, giving buyers the choice of the powertrain that fits them best. 

    Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

    Model

    Skoda Slavia

    Hyundai Verna

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    No. of Cylinders

    3

    4

    4

    4

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS 

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / CVT

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

    MT- manual transmission;  CVT- continuously variable transmission (automatic); DCT- dual-clutch transmission (automatic) 

    Skoda Slavia Facelift Engine
    Hyundai Verna Engine

    • Skoda and Hyundai both offer two engine options on their sedan, but the Verna takes a slight advantage here, with a choice of a naturally aspirated petrol engine. 

    • The 1.5-litre turbo engines on the Slavia and Verna appeal to enthusiastic drivers because of their high power outputs. 

    • The 1.5-litre engine on the Slavia uses the controversial DQ200 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, which delivers great performance but has a high maintenance cost and a reliability risk in some cases.  

    • The Verna’s CVT automatic gearbox in the naturally aspirated engine, in comparison, is reliable and feels very smooth in daily city traffic, but it incorporates the infamous “rubberband effect” during hard acceleration. 

    • The Slavia also gets the option of an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with the smaller 1-litre engine, delivering both efficiency and performance. 

    • On paper, the Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine produces slightly more power than the Slavia’s 1.5-litre engine. 

    • Considering the price range both cars belong to, the engine options on the Slavia are completely built to attract enthusiastic drivers. The Verna is not far behind. The 1.5-litre NA engine on the Verna is already doing duty in cars like the Creta and Seltos, and hence has a reliable image. 

    CarDekho Says… 

    The Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna offer a similar footprint, with the Verna being slightly longer and wider, while the Slavia is taller, giving it a more traditional sedan stance. The Slavia also offers a wider range of colour options, appealing to buyers who want more personalisation. However, the Verna has an advantage in terms of powertrain options, offering both a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful turbo-petrol unit. The Slavia, on the other hand, gets only turbo-petrol engines that are more suited to buyers looking for a balance of performance and everyday usability.

    The Slavia gets a few exclusive features, including LED fog lights, sequential rear turn indicators, a rear seat massage function, and a 60:40 split rear seat. The Verna, however, offers a more comprehensive feature and safety package with 7 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, an electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, rear window sunshades, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and an in-built dashcam. While the Slavia has its own unique comfort and convenience features, the Verna has a clear advantage in terms of technology and safety equipment.

    Skoda Slavia

    With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, the Slavia is more affordable than the Verna at the entry level, while the latter offers the advantage of Hyundai's established reliability, a wider service network, and more economical after-sales. The Slavia is a good choice for buyers seeking a value-oriented sedan with a traditional stance and engaging driving experience, while the Verna is better suited to those prioritising performance, features, safety, and lower ownership costs. Ultimately, the Verna makes a more well-rounded choice for buyers looking for a feature-rich sedan with hassle-free ownership.

    Hyundai Verna

    Which one of these two sedans would you buy? Let us know in the comments!

    Other Options To Consider 

    The Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna are both great sedans in their respective domains. While the Verna has been in India for almost 2 decades and already has a loyal customer base, the Slavia has set high performance standards ever since its launch in 2021. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table:

    • Volkswagen Virtus: The Slavia’s sibling, which offers similar driving dynamics, powertrain options, and features, but with sportier styling and an engaging drive experience.

    • Honda City: A good alternative if you want a decently feature-loaded sedan with a premium cabin, comfortable ride, a trusted brand image, and a reliable engine and gearbox option to choose from.

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