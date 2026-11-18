The Skoda Slavia is the latest compact sedan to get a mid-life makeover, but not for long, since its Volkswagen cousin, the Virtus, is getting a facelift in December. The Slavia and its sibling Kushaq are both based on the Skoda-VW’s MQB-A0-IN platform, and the compact SUV was the first to get a facelift earlier this year. Both offer similar features and the same powertrain options but differ in other important areas.

So if you’re choosing between either of the Skoda siblings, which one is right for you? Read on to find out.

Price

Model Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh

The Slavia starts at a smidge under Rs 10 lakh and is Rs 69,000 more affordable than its SUV sibling.

While the Slavia tops out at Rs 18.29 lakh, the Kushaq is Rs 90,000 more expensive.

Dimensions

Model Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq Difference Length 4552 mm 4229 mm +323 mm Width 1752 mm 1760 mm (-8 mm) Height 1507 mm 1612 mm (-105 mm) Wheelbase 2651 mm 2651 mm No difference Ground clearance 179 mm 188 mm (-9 mm)

Since the Slavia is a three-box sedan, it is bound to be longer than the Kushaq. The Slavia is longer by 323 mm.

However, the Kushaq is wider and taller by 8 mm and 105 mm, respectively, primarily because it’s an SUV.

The only identical dimension is the wheelbase, but that’s also because of the shared platform.

The Slavia’s ground clearance is only 9 mm lower than its SUV sibling.

Colour Options

Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq Shimla Green* Shimla Green* Cherry Red* Cherry Red* Steel Grey* Steel Grey* Brilliant Silver* Brilliant Silver* Candy White* Candy White* Carbon Steel Carbon Steel Deep Black Deep Black Lava Blue Lava Blue Arctic Silver - Cappuccino Beige* -

* Also available as dual-tone paint shade options with black-painted roof

Since both are from the same family, they’re also offered with the same colour options.

However, the Slavia gets two exclusive colours: Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige.

While the Slavia gets seven dual-tone colour options, the Kushaq gets six.

Shimla Green was introduced to Skoda’s palette with the launch of the Kushaq.

Features

Feature Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq Illuminated front grille ❌ ✅ Rear light bar and lettering ❌ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane Panoramic Rear massaging seats ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ 6-way adjustable front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display 360-degree camera ✅ Only reverse camera Auto LED headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ (connected) Sequential turn indicators ✅ (rear only) ❌ Powered tailgate ❌ ❌ Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front and rear Front and rear Rain sensing wipers ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ❌ ❌

In terms of features, the Slavia and Kushaq are neck-and-neck.

While the Slavia has a single-pane sunroof, the Kushaq comes with a dual-pane unit.

The Slavia one-ups the Kushaq with the introduction of a 360-degree camera and new software for the infotainment system. Read this story to know more about what has changed.

While the Kushaq has connected front and rear LEDs, the Slavia comes with sequential rear turn indicators

In terms of safety, both are identical in features and Global NCAP’s 5-star ratings for crash safety.

Powertrain

Model Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, *Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Since both share the MQB-A0-IN platform, they share the powertrain options too.

Both get a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The new 8-speed torque converter automatic debuted on the Kushaq earlier this year.

The manual option is still only available with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

While both are fun-to-drive cars, the Slavia will be marginally more fun since it has a lower centre of gravity.

CarDekho Says…

As a parent, it’s very difficult to choose your favourite child. Both have similar traits, but also have distinct personalities that will appeal to different people. The same applies to the two cars in question here. If you like SUVs and only want an SUV, then the Kushaq is the right choice.

However, if you want a sedan, then the Slavia is your chariot. Do also consider the fact that, while being a sedan, it also has a very respectable ground clearance and slightly more features. If you can’t live without a panoramic sunroof, then you should go with the Kushaq. However, if you’re after pure driving pleasure, the Kushaq will definitely offer that, but the Slavia will be much better than its higher-riding sibling.

Other Cars To Consider

If you’re considering the Skoda Slavia, here are the other compact sedans you can look at before making your final decision.