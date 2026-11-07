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    2026 Skoda Slavia Variants Explained: What Does Each Variant Get And Which One Should You Buy?

    The Skoda Slavia facelift is offered in multiple personalities; find out which variant of the new Slavia is best suited for your needs

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Nov 07, 2026 16:01 IST
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    Published OnNov 07, 2026 16:01 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 05, 2026 18:55 IST
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    Skoda Slavia Facelift

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    Skoda recently launched the Slavia Facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is offered in six variants, each catering to a different set of buyers with varying feature and powertrain requirements. While the lower trims are designed to focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology. 

    The updated Skoda Slavia is offered in a total of 6 variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

    Exterior

    Feature

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    LED projector headlights

    LED DRL’s 

    LED fog lights 

    ORVM with LED turn indicators

    Full-LED taillights

    ❌ (LED with part reflector) 

    Sequential rear LED turn indicators

    Shark-fin antenna

    Wheels

    15-inch steel rims with wheel cover

    16-inch alloy wheels 

    16-inch alloy wheels 

    16-inch all-black alloy wheels 

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 

    16-inch all-black alloy wheels 

    Front and Rear diffuser stripe

    ✅ (black grained)

    ✅ (black grained)

    ✅ (chrome)

    ✅ (glossy black)

    ✅ (chrome)

    ✅ (glossy black)

    Front grille horizontal stripe

    ✅ (chrome)

    ✅ (glossy black)

    ✅ (chrome)

    ✅ (chrome)

    Front grille decorative element

    Chrome ribs

    Sporty Red stripes and badge

    Glossy Black front spoiler, body side moulding, tailgate spoiler, and rear diffuser

    • The base Classic variant misses out on exterior features like LED fog lamps, full-LED taillights, sequential rear LED turn indicators, and alloy wheels. 

    Skoda Slavia Front

    • Features like LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, front and rear diffusers, ORVM with LED turn indicators, and a shark fin antenna are offered across all variants. 

    Skoda Slavia Rear

    • The Sportline and Monte Carlo variants boast exclusive sporty touches like a glossy black front spoiler, body side moulding, tailgate spoiler, and rear diffuser.

    • The decorative element on the front grille remains exclusive to the top two variants. 

    The Skoda Slavia is offered in ten different colours: Cappuccino Beige, Shimla Green, Arctic Silver, Lava Blue, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Steel Grey, and Carbon Steel. Check out the variant-wise colour options explained here.

    To have a closer look at the 2026 Skoda Slavia, check out our detailed image gallery.

    Interior 

    Feature

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    Cabin theme 

    Dual-tone Black and Beige

    Dual-tone Black and Beige

    Dual-tone Black and Beige

    Single-tone Black

    Dual-tone Black and Beige

    Single-tone Black

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    2-spoke steering wheel with controls

    Steering wheel chrome garnish

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear knob 

    ✅ (AT only)

    Ambient lighting 

    Cooled glove box

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Footwell illumination

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front centre armrest with storage

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Front seat back pocket

    Front scuff plates with inscription

    ✅ (Slavia)

    ✅ (Slavia)

    ✅ (Slavia)

    ✅ (Slavia)

    ✅ (Monte Carlo)

    Boot storage illumination lamp

    Aluminium Pedals

    • The Classic variant has a very basic cabin package, offering just the essentials.

    Skoda Slavia Interior

    • All variants except Prestive and Monte Carlo offer fabric seat upholstery, with the top-spec trims boasting a premium leatherette upholstery.

    • The dual-tone cabin theme remains the same across all variants, except for the Sportline and Monte Carlo variants, which get a sportier black cabin theme. 

    • Premium touches like ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with garnishing, a front seat back pocket, and a cooled glove box are available from the Signature variant onwards.

    • The Classic and Classic Plus variants miss out on front and rear armrests and front scuff plates.

    • A tilt and telescopic steering, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a boot storage lamp can be seen on all variants. 

    • The Sportline and Monte Carlo also get aluminium pedals.

    Comfort And Convenience Features

    Feature

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    Keyless entry 

    Push-button start 

    Automatic headlights 

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Electric sunroof 

    Cruise control

    Electrically powered driver seat

    ✅ 

    Electrically powered co-driver seat

    Ventilated front seats

    ✅ 

    Rear seat massager

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs 

    ✅ (adjust only)

    ✅ (adjust only)

    Climate control 

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Rear AC vents 

    Paddle shifters 

    ✅ (AT only)

    ✅ (AT only)

    ✅ (AT only)

    ✅ (AT/DSG only)

    ✅ (AT/DSG only)

    Wireless phone charger 

    Front sun visors with vanity mirror on co-driver side 

    Driver-side one-touch up/down power window operation

    USB Type-C ports (2x rear)

    USB Type-C ports (2x front)

    12V power socket (front)

    • The standard list of features includes automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front sun visors with a vanity mirror on the co-driver's side, and a 12V power socket.

    • The equipment list on the base Classic variant may not appeal to the masses. 

    • Convenience features, like a sunroof, cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers, are available from the Classic Plus variant. 

    • The Signature variant strikes a perfect balance between price and equipment by offering additional features like keyless entry, push-button start, automatic headlights, rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charger. 

    • The premium amenities such as powered and ventilated front seats and rear seat massager are reserved for the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants. 

    Infotainment 

    Feature

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    Infotainment system 

    ✅ (7-inch)

    ✅ (7-inch)

    ✅ (10.1 inch)

    ✅ (10.1 inch)

    ✅ (10.1 inch)

    ✅ (10.1 inch with Red theme)

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ❌ (wired)

    ❌ (wired)

    AI Assistant powered by Google Cloud

    Digital Instrument cluster

    ❌ (dials with 3.5-inch MID)

    ❌ (dials with 3.5-inch MID)

    ✅ (8 inch)

    ✅ (8 inch)

    ✅ (10.25 inch)

    ✅ (10.25 inch)

    Sound system

    4-speakers 

    4-speakers 

    8 speakers

    8 speakers

    8 speakers premium Skoda sound system

    8 speakers pre8-speaker sound system

    Steering wheel-mounted controls

    Connected car tech

    • The base-spec Classic variant is decently equipped, as it gets a touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 4 speakers.

    Skoda Slavia Speakers

    • A larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is offered from the Signature variant onwards. 

    Skoda Slavia Infotainment Screen

    • Connected car tech with built-in connectivity is offered from the Signature variant onwards.

    • Higher variants also come with 8 speakers, with the top-spec trim offering a more premium Skoda sound system and the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. 

    Safety 

    Feature

    Classic

    Classic Plus

    Signature

    Sportline

    Prestige

    Monte Carlo

    360-degree camera

    6 airbags

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (1.5 TSI only)

    ✅ (1.5 TSI only)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    ABS with EBD

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Electronic differential lock system

    Traction control system (TCS)

    Multi-collision braking

    Hill hold control

    ✅ (AT only)

    Rear parking camera 

    Rear parking sensors

    Front parking sensors

    Rear defogger

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    3-point seat belts for all seats

    Burglar alarm

    • Skoda has ensured a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment such as 6 airbags, ESP, TCS, multi-collision braking, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and TPMS offered as standard.

    • The 360-degree camera is available only on the higher variants, starting from Sportline. 

    Skoda Slavia 360 Degree Camera

    • All-wheel disc brakes are available exclusively on the 1.5-litre engine variants. 

    • Except for a few tech-driven features, the base Classic variant covers all the essentials. 

    Powertrain Options

    Skoda is offering the 2026 Slavia Facelift with two engine options. The engines are the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged units, which also powered the outgoing model. The smaller engine is offered with a choice of both a 6-speed manual and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the larger 1.5-litre engine is exclusively available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.  

    Skoda Slavia Engine

    Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Slavia:

    Model

    Skoda Slavia

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    No. of Cylinders

    3

    4

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    MT- manual transmission; AT- automatic transmission (torque converter); DCT- dual-clutch transmission (automatic)

    To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

    Price And Rivals

    Skoda has priced the Slavia between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

    The sedan segment has very few rivals, with the Skoda Slavia competing with the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and its sibling, the Volkswagen Virtus

    CarDekho Says…

    The Skoda Slavia facelift has a fairly straightforward variant lineup, but the price differences between the variants mean there is a clear difference in features. 

    The base Classic variant is best suited to buyers who want a long sedan experience at the lowest possible price, and features like a touchscreen infotainment system, 4 speakers, automatic headlights, and LED projector headlights and DRLs make it a good deal. But the stretch towards the Classic Plus variant might make more sense for buyers because of its added convenience features and the option of an automatic transmission, making it the most affordable automatic variant. 

    Skoda is offering plenty of feel-good features like a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a larger touchscreen infotainment, 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and cruise control right from the lower variants. The Signature and Sportline feel like the most value-for-money variants in the Slavia line-up.  

    However, if you want the Slavia to feel properly loaded, the Prestige variant is worth considering. You get additional features like powered and ventilated front seats, rear seat massaging, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a premium 8-speaker audio system, and the option of a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo engine. 

    As for the Monte Carlo variant, it is primarily a styling-focused variant. The blacked-out exterior and sporty cabin do give it a distinctive look, but it does not add a significant amount of equipment over the regular Prestige trim. For most buyers, the Signature looks like the sweet spot, while the Prestige or Monte Carlo is the variant to consider if features are your priority.

    Which variant feels like value for money? Let us know in the comments!

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