2026 Skoda Slavia Variants Explained: What Does Each Variant Get And Which One Should You Buy?

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Skoda recently launched the Slavia Facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is offered in six variants, each catering to a different set of buyers with varying feature and powertrain requirements. While the lower trims are designed to focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology.

The updated Skoda Slavia is offered in a total of 6 variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

Exterior

Feature Classic Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo LED projector headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED DRL’s ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED fog lights ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM with LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Full-LED taillights ❌ (LED with part reflector) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sequential rear LED turn indicators ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark-fin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 15-inch steel rims with wheel cover 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch all-black alloy wheels 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 16-inch all-black alloy wheels Front and Rear diffuser stripe ✅ (black grained) ✅ (black grained) ✅ (chrome) ✅ (glossy black) ✅ (chrome) ✅ (glossy black) Front grille horizontal stripe ❌ ❌ ✅ (chrome) ✅ (glossy black) ✅ (chrome) ✅ (chrome) Front grille decorative element ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Chrome ribs Sporty Red stripes and badge Glossy Black front spoiler, body side moulding, tailgate spoiler, and rear diffuser ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

The base Classic variant misses out on exterior features like LED fog lamps, full-LED taillights, sequential rear LED turn indicators, and alloy wheels.

Features like LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, front and rear diffusers, ORVM with LED turn indicators, and a shark fin antenna are offered across all variants.

The Sportline and Monte Carlo variants boast exclusive sporty touches like a glossy black front spoiler, body side moulding, tailgate spoiler, and rear diffuser.

The decorative element on the front grille remains exclusive to the top two variants.

The Skoda Slavia is offered in ten different colours: Cappuccino Beige, Shimla Green, Arctic Silver, Lava Blue, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Steel Grey, and Carbon Steel. Check out the variant-wise colour options explained here.

To have a closer look at the 2026 Skoda Slavia, check out our detailed image gallery.

Interior

Feature Classic Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo Cabin theme Dual-tone Black and Beige Dual-tone Black and Beige Dual-tone Black and Beige Single-tone Black Dual-tone Black and Beige Single-tone Black Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette 2-spoke steering wheel with controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering wheel chrome garnish ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gear knob ❌ ✅ (AT only) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cooled glove box ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Footwell illumination ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front seat back pocket ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front scuff plates with inscription ❌ ✅ (Slavia) ✅ (Slavia) ✅ (Slavia) ✅ (Slavia) ✅ (Monte Carlo) Boot storage illumination lamp ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Aluminium Pedals ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

The Classic variant has a very basic cabin package, offering just the essentials.

All variants except Prestive and Monte Carlo offer fabric seat upholstery, with the top-spec trims boasting a premium leatherette upholstery.

The dual-tone cabin theme remains the same across all variants, except for the Sportline and Monte Carlo variants, which get a sportier black cabin theme.

Premium touches like ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with garnishing, a front seat back pocket, and a cooled glove box are available from the Signature variant onwards.

The Classic and Classic Plus variants miss out on front and rear armrests and front scuff plates.

A tilt and telescopic steering, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a boot storage lamp can be seen on all variants.

The Sportline and Monte Carlo also get aluminium pedals.

Comfort And Convenience Features

Feature Classic Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo Keyless entry ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automatic headlights ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electric sunroof ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electrically powered driver seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Electrically powered co-driver seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear seat massager ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ (adjust only) ✅ (adjust only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Climate control Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Rear AC vents ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ (AT only) ✅ (AT only) ✅ (AT only) ✅ (AT/DSG only) ✅ (AT/DSG only) Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front sun visors with vanity mirror on co-driver side ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Driver-side one-touch up/down power window operation ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB Type-C ports (2x rear) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB Type-C ports (2x front) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 12V power socket (front) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The standard list of features includes automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front sun visors with a vanity mirror on the co-driver's side, and a 12V power socket.

The equipment list on the base Classic variant may not appeal to the masses.

Convenience features, like a sunroof, cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers, are available from the Classic Plus variant.

The Signature variant strikes a perfect balance between price and equipment by offering additional features like keyless entry, push-button start, automatic headlights, rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charger.

The premium amenities such as powered and ventilated front seats and rear seat massager are reserved for the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo variants.

Infotainment

Feature Classic Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo Infotainment system ✅ (7-inch) ✅ (7-inch) ✅ (10.1 inch) ✅ (10.1 inch) ✅ (10.1 inch) ✅ (10.1 inch with Red theme) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ (wired) ❌ (wired) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ AI Assistant powered by Google Cloud ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital Instrument cluster ❌ (dials with 3.5-inch MID) ❌ (dials with 3.5-inch MID) ✅ (8 inch) ✅ (8 inch) ✅ (10.25 inch) ✅ (10.25 inch) Sound system 4-speakers 4-speakers 8 speakers 8 speakers 8 speakers premium Skoda sound system 8 speakers pre8-speaker sound system Steering wheel-mounted controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base-spec Classic variant is decently equipped, as it gets a touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 4 speakers.

A larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is offered from the Signature variant onwards.

Connected car tech with built-in connectivity is offered from the Signature variant onwards.

Higher variants also come with 8 speakers, with the top-spec trim offering a more premium Skoda sound system and the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Safety

Feature Classic Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo 360-degree camera ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (1.5 TSI only) ✅ (1.5 TSI only) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic differential lock system ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Multi-collision braking ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control ❌ ✅ (AT only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front parking sensors ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seat belts for all seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Burglar alarm ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Skoda has ensured a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment such as 6 airbags, ESP, TCS, multi-collision braking, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and TPMS offered as standard.

The 360-degree camera is available only on the higher variants, starting from Sportline.

All-wheel disc brakes are available exclusively on the 1.5-litre engine variants.

Except for a few tech-driven features, the base Classic variant covers all the essentials.

Powertrain Options

Skoda is offering the 2026 Slavia Facelift with two engine options. The engines are the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged units, which also powered the outgoing model. The smaller engine is offered with a choice of both a 6-speed manual and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the larger 1.5-litre engine is exclusively available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Slavia:

Model Skoda Slavia Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol No. of Cylinders 3 4 Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT- manual transmission; AT- automatic transmission (torque converter); DCT- dual-clutch transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Price And Rivals

Skoda has priced the Slavia between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

The sedan segment has very few rivals, with the Skoda Slavia competing with the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and its sibling, the Volkswagen Virtus.

CarDekho Says…

The Skoda Slavia facelift has a fairly straightforward variant lineup, but the price differences between the variants mean there is a clear difference in features.

The base Classic variant is best suited to buyers who want a long sedan experience at the lowest possible price, and features like a touchscreen infotainment system, 4 speakers, automatic headlights, and LED projector headlights and DRLs make it a good deal. But the stretch towards the Classic Plus variant might make more sense for buyers because of its added convenience features and the option of an automatic transmission, making it the most affordable automatic variant.

Skoda is offering plenty of feel-good features like a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a larger touchscreen infotainment, 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and cruise control right from the lower variants. The Signature and Sportline feel like the most value-for-money variants in the Slavia line-up.

However, if you want the Slavia to feel properly loaded, the Prestige variant is worth considering. You get additional features like powered and ventilated front seats, rear seat massaging, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a premium 8-speaker audio system, and the option of a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo engine.

As for the Monte Carlo variant, it is primarily a styling-focused variant. The blacked-out exterior and sporty cabin do give it a distinctive look, but it does not add a significant amount of equipment over the regular Prestige trim. For most buyers, the Signature looks like the sweet spot, while the Prestige or Monte Carlo is the variant to consider if features are your priority.

Which variant feels like value for money? Let us know in the comments!