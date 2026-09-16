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    Top-Selling Sub-Compact SUVs of August 2026: Tata And Maruti Fist Fight Yet Again!

    The Kia Sonet, which is slated for a generation update next year, still holds a strong place in the sales charts!

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 16, 2026 13:14 IST
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    Published OnSep 16, 2026 13:14 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 16, 2026 13:14 IST
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    Top 10 SUV Sub-4 Metre Sales in August 2026

    Indian consumers keep wanting more SUVs, and the market seems to reflect that. With SUV body styles available from the even the entry-level budget to the flagship SUVs, the most popular choice in the country is the sub-4-metre SUV category. Let’s explore the top 10 sub-compact SUVs sold in India. 

    Rank

    Model

    August 2026

    July 2026

    August 2025

    MoM Growth / Decline (%)

    YoY Growth / Decline (%)

    1

    Tata Punch

    21,320

    21,313

    10,704

    0%

    99.2%

    2

    Maruti Fronx

    18,730

    19,473

    12,422

    -3.8%

    50.8%

    3

    Tata Nexon

    18,431

    17,471

    14,004

    +5.5%

    31.6%

    4

    Maruti Brezza

    15,288

    12,055

    13,620

    +26.8%

    12.2%

    5

    Hyundai Venue

    11,365

    11,095

    8,109

    +2.4%

    40.2%

    6

    Kia Sonet

    9,048

    8,913

    7,741

    +1.5%

    16.9%

    7

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    8,302

    9,429

    5,521

    -11.9%

    50.4%

    8

    Hyundai Exter

    8,157

    6,810

    5,061

    +19.7%

    61.2%

    9

    Skoda Kylaq

    3,590

    3,727

    3,099

    -3.7%

    15.8%

    10

    Toyota Taisor

    2,863

    2,470

    2,683

    +15.9%

    6.7%

    Key Takeaways:

    • The Punch itself is the top car sold in the country. And obviously tops this chart as well at 21,320 units sold in August, which is similar to what it sold in July. But it is a whopping 99.2 percent increase in sales compared to last year. Do note that this includes both the ICE and the EV models of the Punch.

    Top Sub-4 Metre SUVs Sold In August 2026

    • The Maruti Fronx is second at 18.730 units sold in August, which is a decline of 3.8 percent as compared to the sales in July. 

    Top Sub-4 Metre SUVs Sold In August 2026

    • Tata’s second most-selling car, the Nexon, is third in this list, selling 18,431 units in August, which is a 5.5 percent growth as compared to July. The Nexon sees a 31.6 percent boost in sales as compared to last year as well. These numbers include the EV and the ICE models of the Nexon.

    Top Sub-4 Metre SUVs Sold In August 2026

    • The Maruti Brezza has sold 15,288 units in August, which is a 26 percent boost in sales as compared to July.

    • Meanwhile, the Hyundai Venue has sold 11,365 units in August, which is a 2.4 percent increase in sales compared to its July numbers. 

    Top Sub-4 Metre SUVs Sold In August 2026

    • The Kia Sonet, which is due for an update anytime, is still selling strongly at 9,048 units in August, which is a small 1.5 percent boost in sales compared to July.

    • Mahindra’s XUV 3XO also makes it to the list by selling 8,302 units, which is an 11.9 percent decline compared to its July sales numbers.

    • Coming to the Hyundai Exter, we see it has sold 8,157 units in August, which is a 19.7% increase in sales compared to July. 

    Top Sub-4 Metre SUVs Sold In August 2026

    • Skoda’s top-selling model, the Kylaq, has sold 3,590 units in August, which is a decline of 3.7% in sales compared to July. 

    • And finally, the Toyota Taisor makes the list by selling 2,863 units, which is a good 15.9% growth over its July sales. 

    CarDekho Says…

    This segment has seen a mixed response in the month of August. This might be due to some waiting for festive offers, which are coming soon in the festive season. However, there are also models which have seen great growth in the last month and, notably, also over July as well. This segment is one of the most important segments in the Indian automotive industry, with even more players wanting a slice of the sales, like Volkwagen who have announced their imminent entry by next year. 

    What do you think of the sub-compact SUVs? Do you think they are good all-rounders? Let us know in the comments below.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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