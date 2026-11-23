It’s been almost a month since the Hyundai Bayon was launched, and with time, we’re slowly getting to see more and more Bayons on the street. But if looking at this car or reading about it on CarDekho has genuinely tempted you to the point where you are seriously considering owning one, then worry not, as we have your back. Because today we’ll be helping you with our detailed EMI buying guide for the Hyundai Bayon.

Considering that this is an EMI buying guide, the emphasis will be on the EMI amount and the tenure, which are arguably two of the most important factors when considering a loan. Which is why we have considered the top-spec model of the Hyundai Bayon, the HX 10 CVT DT, with on-road pricing for New Delhi.

Variant Hyundai Bayon HX 10 CVT DT On-road price Rs 20.99 lakh Down payment (Approximately 20% of the on-road price) Rs 4.20 lakh Loan Amount Rs 16.79 lakh Interest Rate 9.50 %

As an example, we have taken a down payment of Rs 4.20 lakh, which is roughly 20% of the on-road price of the Bayon. We will also keep an interest rate of 9.5% and calculate what the EMI and interest will be for 3 years, 4 years, 5 years, and 7 years.

If you’d like a more detailed look at all the EMI rates of the Hyundai Bayon HX 10, then feel free to visit this section. Now let’s take a look at the EMI details:

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Hyundai Bayon: 3 Year EMI Plan

If a 3-year (36 months) loan tenure fits your budget, then the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon HX 10 CVT DT turns out to be Rs 53,780.

Down Payment: Rs 4.20 lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 53,780

Total Cost After 3 Years (Including Interest): Rs 23.56 lakh

Recommended For: People who are comfortable with a higher monthly EMI and want to end the loan tenure early.

Hyundai Bayon: 4 Year EMI Plan

If a 4-year (48 months) loan tenure fits your budget, then the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon HX 10 CVT DT turns out to be Rs 42,179.

Down Payment: Rs 4.20 lakhEMI Amount: Rs 42,179

Total Cost After 4 Years (Including Interest): Rs 24.45 lakh

Recommended For: People who want a sweet spot between reducing the monthly EMI but also not reducing the interest by a significant amount.

Hyundai Bayon: 5 Year EMI Plan

If a 5-year (60 months) loan tenure fits your budget, then the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon HX 10 CVT DT turns out to be Rs 35,260.

Down Payment: Rs 4.20 lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 35,260

Total Cost After 5 Years (Including Interest): Rs 25.36 lakh

Recommended For: People who want a significantly lower monthly EMI and are comfortable with a slightly longer tenure.

Hyundai Bayon: 7 Year EMI Plan

If a 7-year (84 months) long tenure is what suits your budget, then the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon HX 10 CVT DT turns out to be Rs 27,440.

Down Payment: Rs 4.20 lakh

EMI Amount: Rs 27,440

Total Cost After 7 Years (Including Interest): Rs 27.25 lakh

Recommended For: People who need the lowest amount of monthly EMI possible and are comfortable with a much longer tenure.

About The Hyundai Bayon

The Hyundai Bayon follows the South Korean manufacturer's global design language, as it features slim LEDs at the front and back, along with dual projector headlamps that are available on the higher variants. The Bayon also comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, with thick wheel arch cladding.

Inside, the Bayon is available in a dual-tone black and olive grey or all-black cabin themes. It also comes with semi-circular door handles that are surely going to give you nostalgic vibes of the cars from the late 2000s/early 2010s.

The Bayon comes loaded with features like a 12.3-inch infotainment display with Generative AI, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, adaptive cruise control, and rear AC vents.

Regarding safety, the Bayon comes with safety features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), 360-degree surround camera, front, side, and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist (HSA), electronic stability control (ESC), a built-in dashcam, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Hyundai Bayon is powered by a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, with manual and automatic gearboxes on offer. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT Drivetrain FWD Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 17.2 kmpl /18.6 kmpl

* CVT Only, MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (Automatic), FWD - Front-Wheel Drive, KMPL - Kilometers Per Litre

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon’s price ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bayon squares off against the MG Astor, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.

CarDekho Says…

There is no doubt that the Hyundai Bayon is a very capable car that offers a lot for the amount it's priced at. However, in today’s volatile economy, every penny counts, which is why it’s really important to choose an EMI plan that suits your needs and budget. Moreover, choosing the correct EMI tenure is also essential, as both a shorter- and a longer-term plan come with their pros and cons.

We would advise you to go with a 3-4 year EMI tenure if you can handle a larger EMI amount. However, if a 5-7 year EMI tenure is your preference, please do consider that a tenure this long will be easier on your pocket monthly, but it will make you pay much more in the long run than the car’s actual cost, due to the increased interest.