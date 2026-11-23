It hasn’t been long since the Hyundai Bayon launched, and customers are now slowly getting their cars. You can choose from 7 variants, namely, HX 2, HX 3, HX 3 Plus, HX 5, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10. Whilst the Bayon’s base variants offer plenty of value, its mid-level variants, specifically the HX 5, are where the sweet spot lies. The Bayon HX 5 is a better choice than its lower variants for many, as it offers all the comfort features you would need and is also the entry point for the automatic transmission.

That is why, in today’s story, we'll dive into the Hyundai Bayon HX 5 variant and find out together whether it makes sense for you.

Price

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Price Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 litre HX 5 MT Rs 12.45 lakh 1.5 litre HX 5 MT DT Rs 12.60 lakh 1.5 litre HX 5 AT Rs 13.85 lakh 1.5 litre HX 5 AT DT Rs 14 lakh

- MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission, DT - Dual Tone (Exterior Color)

The Bayon HX 5 price ranges from Rs 12.45 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. The automatic transmission commands an additional Rs 1.4 lakh over the manual variant. If you want to opt for a dual-tone color option, then you will have to spend an extra Rs 15,000 for both the manual and automatic transmission variants. The Hyundai Bayon’s full price ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Exterior

The Bayon HX 5’s exterior looks are strikingly similar to the rest of its variants, as all variants feature the signature LED DRLs. It still retains the single LED projector headlights that are carried forward from the base variants. Unfortunately, the Bayon HX 5 misses out on the dual-LED projector headlights, along with the front LED indicators, that are only available only from the HX 6 variant onwards.

Moving towards the side, the Bayon HX 5 comes with 17-inch stylised steel wheels that mimic the look of an alloy rim. If you seek a Bayon with alloy wheels, then you will have to consider the HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10 variants, which come with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Moreover, the Bayon HX 5 also comes with roof rails and turn indicators mounted on the ORVMs as an option. Other than that, the rest of the side profile remains almost identical to the higher variants of the Bayon.

Towards the rear, the Bayon HX 5 comes with high-mounted stop lamps (HMSL) and LED tail lamps, which are standard across all variants. However, this variant also comes with LED turn indicators at the back and a rear spoiler.

The Hyundai Bayon HX 5 comes with eight colour options: Titanium black, Classy Blue Pearl, Golden Bronze Metallic, Ecotronic Grey Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Classy Blue Matte and Titanium Black Matte. Additionally, you can also pick Atlas White and Fiery Red with a black roof as an option.

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Interior

The Hyundai Bayon HX 5’s interior comes in an Olive Grey color option only with fabric seats, front armrest, and isn’t much of a step-up from the HX 3 plus variant. However, if a slightly more premium cabin is what you seek, then you’ll have to upgrade your budget to the HX 6 variant, which comes with leatherette touches for the steering wheel and gearknob.

The interior also comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment display and steering mounted audio controls, which are available from the HX 3 variant onwards.

Moving to the back, the HX 5 comes with rear AC vents, and one-ups the HX 3 Plus variant by offering a rear parcel tray. If rear seat comfort is your priority, then the higher-spec variants like the HX 8 and the HX 10 are your go-to choice as they come with 2-step rear reclining seats.

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Features

The feature department is where the Bayon HX 5 gives you your money’s worth, as it comes with a few notable additions over the HX 3 Plus variant. These include automatic climate control, cruise control, Bluelink connected car technology, and a wireless charger.

The Bayon HX 5 also comes with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, semi-digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, an electric sunroof, bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry with push-button start that it shares with the HX 3 Plus. However, If you seek a panoramic sunroof, 8-way powered driver’s seat, and front ventilated seats, then you’ll have to consider the HX 8 or the HX 10 variant. If you’d like a detailed variant-wise features guide for the Hyundai Bayon, then tap this link.

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Safety Features

The Bayon HX 5 shares its safety features with the lower-spec HX 3 and HX 3 Plus, which covers all bases. It comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, rear-view camera, driver view monitor, ABS with EBD, hill start assist control (HAC), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors.

If equipment like a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, and a built-in dashcam are your priority, then you should highly consider the top-end variant of the Bayon.

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Powertrain

The Hyundai Bayon HX 5 is the entry point for the automatic transmission, along with a 6-speed manual transmission that is paired with a 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. Its detailed specifications are as follows:

Hyundai Bayon HX 5 Powertrain Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT Drivetrain FWD

- MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (Automatic), FWD - Front Wheel Drive

Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon locks horns with the Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen Aircross X, and MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

There is no doubt that the Hyundai Bayon provides you with variants that are tailored for a specific set of buyers. Whilst the base variants like HX 2, HX 3 and HX 3 Plus come with good value, the HX 5 hits the sweet spot as it offers some must-have everyday comfort features, along with an automatic transmission. This clearly is the most sensible variant in the Bayon lineup as it has everything that you need.