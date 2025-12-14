All
    Top India Car New Of The Week: New 2026 Kia Seltos Unveil Is The Top Highlight!

    Modified On Dec 14, 2025 11:10 AM By Aniruthan

    In addition to that, some teasers, a leaked image of a facelifted SUV and a launch made it to the headlines

    kia seltos 2026, mahindra xuv 7xo, mg hector

    Missed tuning into CarDekho over the past week for your dose of automotive news? Fret not. We have compiled a list of all the important happenings over the week to ensure that you’re up to speed. 

    New Kia Seltos 2026 Breaks Cover

    Kia Seltos 2026

    Kia has taken the wraps off the second-generation Seltos. It is now bigger, bolder and comes with some feature additions. Things are more or less familiar underneath the hood as it continues to come with three engine options. The only missing piece in the puzzle is its prices, which will be announced on this date

    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift To Be Renamed As XUV 7XO

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    The upcoming facelifted Mahindra XUV700 has been renamed as the XUV 7XO. The carmaker has teased the updated SUV, where it will get some new design touches and a brand new colour. Interested in the Mahindra XUV 7XO? Bookings are set to open on this date ahead of its launch on January 5.

    MG Hector Facelift Leaked Ahead Of November 15 Launch 

    MG Hector Facelift

    It’s known news that MG Motor India is preparing to launch the Hector facelift on November 15. And ahead of its launch, an image of the facelifted SUV has been leaked, giving us a clear look at its revised front-end design. In addition to that, we also expect some minor tweaks and feature additions. 

    Mini Cooper Convertible Launched In India

    Mini Cooper Convertible

    Did you like the Mini Cooper a lot, but missed that wind on your hair feeling? Well, Mini has answered your prayers by launching the Cooper Convertible S, which allows you to do just that. It also gets a powerful 2-litre turbo-petrol engine for a peppy drive experience. As for its price, head to this article

