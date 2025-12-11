LEAKED! MG Hector Facelift Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch; Reveals A Massive New Grille

The Hector facelift sports a noticeable change in its front design

Leak Alert! We spotted the MG Hector facelift at a dealership before its launch on December 15, 2025. The updated Hector and its three-row version will enter the market with noticeable changes to the design, cabin and features. MG has already released a teaser, and in this report, we take a proper look at the SUV in broad daylight to decode details that were previously hidden.

MG Hector Facelift: What's New?

The updated MG Hector gets a much bolder front look, thanks to its new grille, which is the biggest highlight. It features a large chrome-heavy pattern with thick vertical elements forming a honeycomb-like design. The LED headlamp and DRLs continue to be split – same as before. The bumper has been slightly reworked with new detailing and a restyled chrome insert at the bottom.

The existing MG Hector has an equally large yet simpler grille with fewer chrome elements, giving it a cleaner but less imposing look. The bumper on the outgoing model also has a more straightforward chrome insert. In short, the facelift moves toward a flashier fascia, while still holding a good resemblance to its earlier look.

Expected Features Onboard

There is no clear look at the cabin yet, but taking a hint from the modest change in design, the Hector facelift is expected to introduce similar subtle updates to its feature suite. Reportedly, it will bring an updated infotainment system, continuing with the same screen but updated interface.

Other features like the panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with powered adjustments for both front occupants, wireless phone charger, cruise control, and ambient lighting are likely to continue in the updated model.

On the safety front, the SUV should retain equipment such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, front parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring and Level 2 ADAS.

Expected Powertrain

The engine specifications will also likely be the same as below:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 143 PS 170 PS Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT* 6-speed MT

*CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission

Launch Details & Rivals

The MG Hector will be launched on December 15. It will take on rivals such as the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra Scorpio N.