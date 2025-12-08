2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO TEASED, Global Debut Confirmed On This Date

The XUV700 has been a popular nameplate for Mahindra, and it will be the second SUV from the family to follow the X nomenclature, following the XUV 3XO

Mahindra has now officially confirmed the updated XUV700 will be called Mahindra XUV 7XO, which was already trademarked. The latest teaser also confirms that the new 7XO will debut on January 5, 2026. It gives us glimpses of the updated lighting elements and new grille design of the SUV, and also hints at a new colour option.

Now, if you’re curious to know how the popular Mahindra SUV would possibly stack up in its new name, here’s all that you need to know:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: What’s Spotted?

The XUV7XO teaser didn’t give away a lot. We could only see glimpses of its headlight, tail-light and grille design, all three of which seem to be updated. The front grille now appears more in line with the new XEV 9S while still carrying those chrome slats like before, perhaps with a new pattern this time.

The headlight section is replaced with new horizontally stacked dual-pod units. The SUV is also shown in a red hue very similar to the ruby velvet shade seen on the XEV 9S, hinting that the XUV7XO could come with an updated palette and possibly new colour options.

Apart from that, since the XUV7XO was previously spotted testing in camouflage, the SUV will likely receive tweaks to the bumper, skid plate and alloy wheel design as well.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Expected Features

The XUV 7XO is expected to get a tech refresh with updates like a new triple-screen setup, similar to the new XEV 9s. With the new display layout, Mahindra is also expected to add a few extra features. These may include massaging front seats, rear ventilated seats for the 6-seater variants, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting and a second wireless charger. Sliding middle-row seats might also be introduced for improved practicality, like the XEV 9S. The rest of the equipment should stay familiar, including front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a powered driver’s seat with memory and dual-zone climate control.

Safety features are also expected to remain unchanged. So expect 7 airbags (6 standard), ESC, auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, an electronic parking brake and Level 2 ADAS functions to continue.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Expected Powertrain

The XUV 7XO isn’t expected to get things changed under the hood, meaning it would continue with the same powertrain options available with the XUV700. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive (AT only)

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

That said, the XUV700 also has its electric counterpart now, the XEV 9S, which was launched recently.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Expected Price & Rivals

The XUV700 is currently priced from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). We expect the XUV 7XO to start from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector Plus. The Tata Safari, alongside the Tata Harrier, will be getting a petrol engine option, since it was available only with a diesel engine until now.