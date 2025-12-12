All
    Mini Cooper Convertible S Launched At Rs 58.50 Lakh, Get A Proper GO-KART Feel!

    Modified On Dec 12, 2025 02:30 PM By Bikramjit

    2.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Cooper Convertible is available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU), and bookings are underway

    Mini Convertible Cooper S

    The Mini Cooper goes roofless, with the Mini Cooper Convertible S launched at Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in a single variant, single-engine option and a mix of multiple colour options for exterior and interior. If you’re interested in road-tripping in this cool-looking Mini Convertible, here are things you need to know:

    Design – Looks Wanderlust!

    • The new Mini Cooper Convertible S gets a signature front look following the Mini-specific silhouette. It has an octagonal grille with an ‘S’ badge and round LED headlamps for the classic Mini vibe. The headlights have three light signatures.

    Mini Cooper Convertible

    • From the side, the Mini still keeps its trademark compact shape, but the new 18-inch alloy wheels, thin cladding and fewer chrome bits make it look more modern.

    • The rear gets new Union Jack-style tail-lamps, as typical of the nameplate and a chunky bumper, all of which give it a character.

    Note: The black fabric soft-top roof opens in 18 seconds and closes in 15 seconds, under speeds of 30 kmph. It also has a sunroof mode and one-touch operation.

    Colour Options – Quite Some Bling

    The Mini Cooper Convertible is offered in four exterior body paints:

    • British Racing Green

    • Ocean Wave Green

    • Chilli Red

    • Sunny Side Yellow

    Mini Cooper Convertible

    Note: All colour options, except ‘Ocean Wave Green’, are offered with black mirrors and Nightshade blue upholstery. The Ocean Wave Green gets white mirrors and Beige upholstery.

    Interior – The Mini Minimalist

    • The cabin looks very modern and minimalist, with two different upholstery colour options: blue and beige. The dashboard is finished in a beige/grey theme.

    • The 9.4-inch circular touchscreen in the centre is the main highlight, acting as the hub for media, navigation and car settings while giving the interior that classic Mini identity.

    • The sport seats look well-bolstered and are comfortable. It also makes the cabin feel more upmarket.

    • The use of soft-touch panels, neat stitching and playful design elements gives the interior a fun yet premium vibe that matches the car’s quirky personality.

    Interesting fact: You can use the Mini Personal Assistant by saying ‘Hey Mini’ and then use voice commands to control things like navigation, calls, music and other functions.

    Features & Safety

    The top features highlighted in the Mini Convertible Cooper S include the aforementioned infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support, a Harman Kardon sound system, powered front seats with memory function for the driver's side, head-up display, multi-drive modes, a wireless phone charger, auto AC and cruise control.

    Mini Cooper Convertible

    The Convertible isn’t short of safety either. The safety equipment includes a rearview camera, a level-1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), park assist control, and multiple airbags.

    Engine & Transmission

    The Mini Convertible Cooper S is available with a single engine option. Here’s how powerful it is:

    Engine

    2-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    6.9 seconds

    Fuel efficiency

    16.82 kmpl

    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

    Price & Rivals

    The Mini Convertible Cooper S is a single variant car and is priced at Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be considered as an alternative to the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

