Mini Cooper Convertible S Launched At Rs 58.50 Lakh, Get A Proper GO-KART Feel!

The Cooper Convertible is available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU), and bookings are underway

The Mini Cooper goes roofless, with the Mini Cooper Convertible S launched at Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in a single variant, single-engine option and a mix of multiple colour options for exterior and interior. If you’re interested in road-tripping in this cool-looking Mini Convertible, here are things you need to know:

Design – Looks Wanderlust!

The new Mini Cooper Convertible S gets a signature front look following the Mini-specific silhouette. It has an octagonal grille with an ‘S’ badge and round LED headlamps for the classic Mini vibe. The headlights have three light signatures.

From the side, the Mini still keeps its trademark compact shape, but the new 18-inch alloy wheels, thin cladding and fewer chrome bits make it look more modern.

The rear gets new Union Jack-style tail-lamps, as typical of the nameplate and a chunky bumper, all of which give it a character.

Note: The black fabric soft-top roof opens in 18 seconds and closes in 15 seconds, under speeds of 30 kmph. It also has a sunroof mode and one-touch operation.

Colour Options – Quite Some Bling

The Mini Cooper Convertible is offered in four exterior body paints:

British Racing Green

Ocean Wave Green

Chilli Red

Sunny Side Yellow

Note: All colour options, except ‘Ocean Wave Green’, are offered with black mirrors and Nightshade blue upholstery. The Ocean Wave Green gets white mirrors and Beige upholstery.

Interior – The Mini Minimalist

The cabin looks very modern and minimalist, with two different upholstery colour options: blue and beige. The dashboard is finished in a beige/grey theme.

The 9.4-inch circular touchscreen in the centre is the main highlight, acting as the hub for media, navigation and car settings while giving the interior that classic Mini identity.

The sport seats look well-bolstered and are comfortable. It also makes the cabin feel more upmarket.

The use of soft-touch panels, neat stitching and playful design elements gives the interior a fun yet premium vibe that matches the car’s quirky personality.

Interesting fact: You can use the Mini Personal Assistant by saying ‘Hey Mini’ and then use voice commands to control things like navigation, calls, music and other functions.

Features & Safety

The top features highlighted in the Mini Convertible Cooper S include the aforementioned infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support, a Harman Kardon sound system, powered front seats with memory function for the driver's side, head-up display, multi-drive modes, a wireless phone charger, auto AC and cruise control.

The Convertible isn’t short of safety either. The safety equipment includes a rearview camera, a level-1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), park assist control, and multiple airbags.

Engine & Transmission

The Mini Convertible Cooper S is available with a single engine option. Here’s how powerful it is:

Engine 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT* Power 204 PS Torque 300 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.9 seconds Fuel efficiency 16.82 kmpl

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

Price & Rivals

The Mini Convertible Cooper S is a single variant car and is priced at Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be considered as an alternative to the Volkswagen Golf GTI.