Top Car News Of The Week: MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero BS6, BS4 Car Sales, Toll Suspension And Car Care Against Coronavirus

Published On Mar 29, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra Bolero

Coronavirus dominated all news verticals including the auto sector

Mahindra Bolero Launched: Mahindra has updated its old workhorse, the Bolero with a BS6-compliant engine along with slight aesthetic updates. But that has increased its entry-level variant pricing by Rs 37,000. So, does it get any additional features over the BS4 variant to offset the increase? Find out here.

Car Care Against Coronavirus: You’ve probably sanitized your home as it’s going to serve as a sanctuary for you during the lockdown. But what about your car that will take you to the grocery store? Is it clean enough? Take these steps to tread on the side of caution.

MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta and the MG Hector have multiple variants that clash with each other in terms of pricing as well as features. Which one offers better value though?

BS4 Car Sales Extension: The Supreme Court has extended the sales of BS4 vehicles post the April deadline. But there’s not one but two catches. What are they?

Toll Suspension: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has suspended toll collection across India in the wake of COVID-19. Read the finer details of the decision.

Read More on : Mahindra Bolero diesel