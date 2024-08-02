Modified On Aug 02, 2024 12:18 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic account for highest number of open bookings

In a recent investor meeting, Mahindra disclosed the tally of its open bookings for July 2024. The Indian automaker still has around 1.78 lakh orders yet to be delivered, which includes all Mahindra SUVs except the Mahindra XUV400 EV. Below is a list of model-wise open bookings for Mahindra SUVs.

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic 58,000 Mahindra Thar (including RWD) 42,000 Mahindra XUV 3XO 55,000 Mahindra XUV700 13,000 Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero 8,000

The Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic account for the highest number of open bookings out of around 1.78 lakh units. Following the Scorpio duo, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has over 30 percent of the pending bookings. Mahindra also has over 40,000 open bookings for the Thar 3-door. The company also reported an average of 41,000 billings per month for its SUVs. However, due to extended waiting times, there have been cancellations, averaging almost 10 percent per month.

It is important to note that the number of pending orders for the Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic has significantly decreased by 28,000 units. Similarly, the number of pending bookings for the Thar has reduced by 17,000. However, the XUV300 (now called the XUV 3XO) saw an increase of 5,000 pending orders compared to May 2024.

The automaker is also set to launch the Mahindra Thar Roxx, a 5-door version of the Thar soon. This new version is expected to generate more demand for the Thar nameplate in the months ahead.

Average Wait Time On Mahindra SUVs

XUV700 4 months Mahindra Scorpio N 4 months Mahindra Thar 3 months Mahindra XUV400 EV 3.5 months Mahindra Scorpio Classic 3 months Bolero 2.5 months Bolero Neo 2.5 months Bolero Neo Plus 2 months

Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N are witnessing the highest average waiting period of up to 4 months in August 2024, in top 20 cities of India. In case you are planning to buy the XUV400 EV, then you will have to wait for over 3 months. The waiting periods on Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Bolero Neo Plus however are comparatively shorter.

