    2025 Tata Harrier EV Variant-wise Exterior And Interior Colour Options Explained

    Published On Jun 25, 2025 04:01 PM By Aniruthan

    2.4K Views
    The Tata Harrier EV is offered in three broad trims: Adventure, Fearless and Empowered

    Tata Harrier EV Colours

    The 2025 Tata Harrier EV has been launched from Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is set to officially open bookings on July 2. It’s offered in three broad variants: Adventure, Fearless and Empowered. There will also be a Stealth Edition on offer with an all-black hue.  If you had your eyes in the Harrier EV, it must be noted that you can’t get all the colour with all variants. 

    In this report, we are going to give you a detailed rundown of the Tata Harrier EV’s variant-wise exterior and interior colour options. 

    2025 Tata Harrier EV: Variant-wise Exterior Colour Options 

    Tata Harrier EV Side

    The Harrier EV is offered in five colour options: Pristine White, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide, Nainital Nocturne and Stealth Black (exclusive to Stealth Edition). You can check out which colours are offered with which variant here:

    Variants 

    Colour Options 

    Adventure 

    • Pristine White 

    • Pure Grey

    Fearless

    Empowered

    • Pristine White 

    • Pure Grey

    • Empowered Oxide 

    • Nainital Nocturne

    Stealth Edition 

    • Stealth Black 

    2025 Tata Harrier EV: Variant-wise Interior Colour Options  

    Tata Harrier EV Interior

    Depending on the variant you pick, the cabin of the Harrier EV’s cabin is finished in different hues. Here’s a look at the variant-wise interior colour options:

    Variants 

    Colour Options 

    Adventure 

    Black / Brown 

    Fearless

    All-black 

    Empowered

    Grey / White 

    Stealth Edition 

    All-black (Carbon Noir)

    2025 Tata Harrier EV: Features Onboard 

    Tata Harrier EV Digital Driver Display

    In terms of features, the 2025 Harrier EV comes with a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function for driver, ventilated front seat, multi-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate. 

    Also Read: 7 Things In The 2025 Tata Harrier EV That Are A First For A Tata Car

    The safety of occupants is taken care of by seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera as well as front and rear parking sensors. It also comes with level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). 

    2025 Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain Specifications 

    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata offers the 2025 Tata Harrier EV with two drivetrain and two battery pack options. Detailed specifications have been explained in this table below: 

     

    Tata Harrier EV 65

    Tata Harrier EV 75

    Tata Harrier EV 75 AWD

    Power (PS)

    238 PS

    238 PS 

    396 PS 

    Torque (Nm)

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    Battery Pack 

    65 kWh 

    65 kWh 

    75 kWh 

    MIDC-claimed Range (P1 + P2) 

    538 km

    627 km

    622 km

    Drivetrain 

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    It can support charging speeds up to 120 kW, meaning you can top it up from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes. 

    2025 Tata Harrier EV: Price And Rivals 

    Tata Harrier EV

    Prices of the rear-wheel drive Tata Harrier EV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the all-wheel drive variant will be announced on June 27. 

    The Tata Harrier EV goes up against the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3. It can also be considered as a more affordable option to the BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5

     

    Do check out the CarDekho WhatsApp channel for updates from the automotive world. 

