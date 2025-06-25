2025 Tata Harrier EV Variant-wise Exterior And Interior Colour Options Explained

The Tata Harrier EV is offered in three broad trims: Adventure, Fearless and Empowered

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV has been launched from Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is set to officially open bookings on July 2. It’s offered in three broad variants: Adventure, Fearless and Empowered. There will also be a Stealth Edition on offer with an all-black hue. If you had your eyes in the Harrier EV, it must be noted that you can’t get all the colour with all variants.

In this report, we are going to give you a detailed rundown of the Tata Harrier EV’s variant-wise exterior and interior colour options.

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Variant-wise Exterior Colour Options

The Harrier EV is offered in five colour options: Pristine White, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide, Nainital Nocturne and Stealth Black (exclusive to Stealth Edition). You can check out which colours are offered with which variant here:

Variants Colour Options Adventure Pristine White

Pure Grey Fearless Empowered Pristine White

Pure Grey

Empowered Oxide

Nainital Nocturne Stealth Edition Stealth Black

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Variant-wise Interior Colour Options

Depending on the variant you pick, the cabin of the Harrier EV’s cabin is finished in different hues. Here’s a look at the variant-wise interior colour options:

Variants Colour Options Adventure Black / Brown Fearless All-black Empowered Grey / White Stealth Edition All-black (Carbon Noir)

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Features Onboard

In terms of features, the 2025 Harrier EV comes with a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function for driver, ventilated front seat, multi-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

The safety of occupants is taken care of by seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera as well as front and rear parking sensors. It also comes with level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain Specifications

Tata offers the 2025 Tata Harrier EV with two drivetrain and two battery pack options. Detailed specifications have been explained in this table below:

Tata Harrier EV 65 Tata Harrier EV 75 Tata Harrier EV 75 AWD Power (PS) 238 PS 238 PS 396 PS Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Battery Pack 65 kWh 65 kWh 75 kWh MIDC-claimed Range (P1 + P2) 538 km 627 km 622 km Drivetrain RWD RWD AWD

It can support charging speeds up to 120 kW, meaning you can top it up from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Price And Rivals

Prices of the rear-wheel drive Tata Harrier EV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the all-wheel drive variant will be announced on June 27.

The Tata Harrier EV goes up against the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3. It can also be considered as a more affordable option to the BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

