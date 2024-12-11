Over 80 Percent Of Mahindra SUVs Sold In November 2024 Were Diesel-Powered Offerings

Over 90 percent of the demand for the Mahindra Scorpio and Thar was for diesel, while more than 70 percent of XUV700 sales were of the diesel variants. However, the XUV 3XO witnessed higher demand for petrol than diesel

Mahindra has released powertrain-wise sales figures for November 2024, and as expected, the Indian automaker continued to see higher demand for diesel SUVs. Out of the 46,213 SUVs sold, over 33,000 were diesel. Below is a breakdown of the petrol and diesel sales for these internal combustion engine (ICE) models in November.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic And Scorpio N

Powertrain Nov\ember 2023 Percentage November 2024 Percentage Petrol 813 6.67% 546 4.29% Diesel 11372 93.32% 12158 95.7%

The Scorpio N gets both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. These include a 2.2-litre diesel unit, producing 132 PS and 300 Nm or 175 PS and up to 400 Nm, both available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is only available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 132 PS and 320 Nm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Scorpio N’s diesel version is also available with an optional 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain.

The Scorpio saw an increase in its yearly sales, with diesel still accounting for more than 90 percent of its overall sales.

Mahindra Thar And Thar Roxx

Powertrain November 2023 Percentage November 2024 Percentage Petrol 685 11.79% 820 9.4% Diesel 5125 88.2% 7888 90.5%

The Mahindra Thar comes with two diesel and one petrol engine options. It gets a 152 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 132 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, and a 119 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine which comes with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. The Thar Roxx, a 5-door version of the Thar, uses the same engine options but in a higher state-of-tune, i.e., up to 177 PS in petrol and 175 PS in diesel. Note that the bigger Thar doesn’t get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and 4WD is only available with its diesel powered variants.

Owing to the launch of the Thar Roxx, the overall sales of the Thar has increased over the year. Compared to November 2023, the demand for diesel-powered Thar has also crossed 90 percent.

Also Check Out: Tata Nexon And Maruti Brezza Led The Sub-4m SUVs Sales In November 2024

Mahindra XUV700

Powertrain November 2023 Percentage November 2024 Percentage Petrol 2300 31.85% 2332 25.62% Diesel 4921 68.15% 6768 74.37%

The Mahindra XUV700 is a midsize SUV which is enduring over 74 percent demand for diesel variants, which was below 70 percent in November 2023. The XUV700 comes with a 200 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 185 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine option. The diesel variants are also available with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Mahindra XUV 3XO And XUV400 EV

Powertrain November 2024 Percentage Petrol 6037 69.74% Diesel + Electric 2619 30.25%

Since the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a subcompact SUV, it saw a higher demand of nearly 70 percent in petrol while its diesel variants had a lower demand of 30 percent. The diesel figures are lower, but the sales for the diesel variants of the XUV 3XO is not available, as Mahindra has not provided individual sales figures for the XUV 3XO diesel and XUV400 EV.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO also comes with three powertrain choices: a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 130 PS 1.2-litre GDi (direct injection turbo-petrol), and a 117 PS 1.5-litre diesel.

Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo, And Bolero Neo Plus

Powertrain November 2023 November 2024 Diesel 9333 7045

Mahindra offers the Bolero in three versions – Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Bolero Neo Plus – all of which are only available with a diesel engine. The Bolero and Bolero Neo use a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the Bolero Neo Plus comes with a larger 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The only exception here is the XUV 3XO, which falls into the sub-4m SUV category and is primarily aimed at urban audiences. Despite this, Mahindra customers continue to show a strong preference for diesel-powered SUVs, whether it's the Scorpio N, XUV700, Thar, or Thar Roxx.

Would your picks be similar or would you opt for the petrol variants of any of these SUVs? Let us know in the comments.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Thar ROXX diesel