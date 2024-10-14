Planning To Drive A Mahindra SUV Home This Diwali? You Might Have To Wait Up To 6 Months!

Modified On Oct 14, 2024 04:47 PM By Yashika for Mahindra Scorpio

Buyers in Indore may have to wait the longest of up to 6 months to get any Mahindra SUV home this October

If you are in the market for an SUV, chances are a Mahindra model is highly on your radar. But given their popularity, it’s crucial to know that most of them are experiencing a higher waiting period this October, with the wait times of the XUV700 and Scorpio N already touching half a year in some parts of the country.

So, if you’re from one of the top 20 cities and are planning to go for a Mahindra SUV this festive season, here’s how much you might have to wait to take one home:

City XUV700 Scorpio Classic Thar Roxx Thar XUV 3XO XUV400 EV Scorpio N Bolero Bolero Neo Bolero Neo Plus New Delhi 1-1.5 months 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months 2.5-3 months 2.5 months 2-2.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1.5 months Bengaluru 5-6 months 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 5-6 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Mumbai 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months Hyderabad 2-3 months 1-2 months N.A. 1.5-2 months 1 month 2 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months Pune 3 months 1 month 2-3 months 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month Chennai 3 months 1 month 2-3 months 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month Jaipur 3 months 1 month 2-3 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month Ahmedabad 1-2 months 1 month 2-3 months 1-2 months 3-4 months 1.5 months 4-4.5 months 1 month 1.5 months 2 months Gurugram 2 months 1-2 months N.A. 1-2 months 1 month 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Lucknow 1-2 months 1.5 months N.A. 2.5 months 2.5-3 months 1-2 months 3 months 1.5 months 2 months 1 month Kolkata No Waiting 1 month N.A. 1.5 months 2-2.5 months 1.5 months 1-2 months No Waiting 1 month 1 month Thane 1-2 months 1-1.5 months N.A. 1 month 1 month 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months Surat 1 month 1 month N.A. 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month Ghaziabad 1 month 1 month N.A. 1 month 2-3 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month Chandigarh 5-6 months 1-2 months N.A. 2 months 2 months 2 months 5-6 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Coimbatore 3-4 months 1-2 months N.A. 2 months 2 months 2 months 3-4 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 2 months Patna 3 months 1-2 months N.A. 2 months 2 months 2 months 3 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 4-5 months Faridabad 2-3 months 1-2 months N.A. 1.5-2 months 1 month 2 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months Indore 6 months 6 months N.A. 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months Noida 1 month 1 month N.A. 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 2-2.5 months 0.5 month 1 month 1 month AWP 2.75 1.75 0.9 1.77 2.05 2.02 3.02 1.55 1.75 2.17

Key Takeaways

The Mahindra XUV 700 is readily available in Kolkata, while it has an average wait time of around 3 months in top Indian cities. Buyers in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Indore will have to wait up to 6 months to get Mahindra’s SUV home.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic commands an average waiting period of around 2 months in most cities. The lowest is 1 month in cities like Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Surat, and Ghaziabad, while the highest wait time is up to 6 months in Indore.

The waiting period for Thar Roxx is only available for 7 out of the top 20 cities mentioned above, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai and ranges from 1.5 to 3 months. However, given the popularity and high demand for the SUV, we expect buyers in the remaining 13 cities to witness higher wait times as well.

The Mahindra Thar has an average waiting period of around 2 months, but buyers in Indore have to wait up to 6 months to take their SUV home. Those residing in Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad can take the delivery in 1 month.

The XUV 3XO has an average waiting period of 2 months in most cities on the list. That said, buyers in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Faridabad can bring home the sub-4m SUV in around a month’s time, while those in Indore will have to wait for up to 6 months.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV will take up to 6 months of wait period for the buyers in Indore. The least amount of time required to bring home the electric SUV is around 1 month in cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Surat.

The Mahindra Scorpio N still has the highest average waiting period of around 3 months across the country. Buyers in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Indore will have to wait for 6 months. That said, people looking for Scorpio N in Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, and Ghazibad can take the delivery in 1 month.

Those looking to purchase the Mahindra Bolero in Indore will have to wait up to 6 months. Buyers in Kolkata can drive away their car immediately this October. The average waiting period of the Bolero in the top 20 cities is 1.5 months.

The Bolero Neo will make you wait for a maximum of up to 6 months in Indore, but in many cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, and Kolkata, buyers can get the delivery in 1 month. That said, the average waiting period is around 2 months.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus has an average wait time of approximately 2.5 months. Buyers in Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ghaziabad can get it the soonest with a waiting period of 1 month, while those in Indore would have to wait up to 6 months to get their Bolero Neo Plus delivered.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

