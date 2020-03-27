Coronavirus Effect: Toll Collection Temporarily Suspended On National Highways In India

Published On Mar 27, 2020 04:30 PM By Rohit

This comes shortly after a 21-day lockdown was announced across the entire country

While India continues to fight the novel coronavirus, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has now declared that toll collection at toll plazas on all national highways across India has been temporarily suspended. This comes shortly after the government declared a nationwide lockdown for three weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Also Read: MG Motor Pledges Rs 2 Crore Towards Coronavirus Medical Aid

As per Gadkari, this move will not only reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services but also save critical time. He has, however, informed that the maintenance of roads and the availability of emergency resources at toll plaza will continue as usual.

Also Read: 9 Games You Can Play To Keep The Quarantine Boredom In Check

The Indian automobile industry has taken a big blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the BS4 car sales deadline might be extended by two months to help carmakers phase out their BS4 inventory.

With the number of infected cases going up with each passing day, it is of utmost importance that we take proper care to prevent coronavirus from spreading further. We advise all our readers to stay home and take all necessary preventive measures including the sanitisation of cars .