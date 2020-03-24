Published On Mar 24, 2020 01:33 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Creta

The Creta is the latest SUV creating a buzz in the market but how do its variants stack up against those of the MG Hector?

Hyundai Creta and MG Hector have more in common than you think. Both occupy similar price brackets, their engines are similar in specs, and their feature lists are pretty packed too. So, in such a case, which one makes better sense to buy? We analyse by breaking down their brochures to compare their individual variants.

But before we do that, let’s take a quick look at their dimensions and the engine options on offer.

Dimensions

Hyundai Creta MG Hector Difference Length 4300mm 4655mm 3655mm Width 1790mm 1835mm 45mm Height 1635mm 1760mm 125mm Wheelbase 2610mm 2750mm 140mm Boot Space 433 litres 587 litres 154 litres

The Hector is the bigger car here in all aspects. Now, let’s take a look at their engines.

Petrol

Hyundai Creta MG Hector Displacement 1.5-litre/1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol/1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid Max Power 115PS/140PS 143PS Peak Torque 144Nm/242Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT or CVT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT or DCT/6-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kmpl 14.16kmpl, 13.96kmpl/ 15.81kmpl

Both SUVs are available with two petrol engines, but the Hector’s engine produces more power and more torque.

Diesel

Hyundai Creta MG Hector Displacement 1.5-litre 2.0-litre Max Power 115PS 170PS Peak Torque 250Nm 350Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.4kmpl/ 18.5kmpl 17.41kmpl

In case of diesel, both SUVs are available with only one engine, but the Hector is the more powerful and torquier offering once again.

To give you a better idea of which one offers the better variant, we will be comparing similar powertrain variants that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

Variants Comparison

Let us now compare the prices of the Creta’s variants to that of the MG Hector.

Petrol

Hyundai Creta Variants Price MG Hector Variants Price EX Rs 9.99 lakh S Rs 11.72 lakh Style MT Rs 12.83 lakh SX Rs 13.46 lakh Super MT Rs 13.63 lakh Super MT Hybrid Rs 14.24 lakh SX CVT Rs 14.94 lakh Smart MT Hybrid Rs 15.34 lakh SX(O) CVT Rs 16.15 lakh SX DCT (1.4-litre turbo-petrol) Rs 16.16 lakh Smart DCT Rs 16.08 lakh Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 16.65 lakh SX(O) DCT 1.4-litre turbo-petrol) Rs 17.20 lakh Sharp DCT Rs 17.56 lakh

Diesel

Hyundai Creta Variants Price MG Hector Variants Price E Rs 9.99 lakh EX Rs 11.49 lakh S Rs 12.77 lakh Style Rs 13.57 lakh SX Rs 14.51 lakh Super Rs 14.58 lakh SX(O) Rs 15.79 lakh Smart Rs 15.99 lakh SX AT Rs 15.99 lakh SX(O) AT Rs 17.20 lakh Sharp Rs 17.40 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX vs MG Hector Super (Petrol and Diesel)

Hyundai Creta SX MG Hector Super Difference Petrol Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 13.63 lakh Rs 17,000 (MG Hector is more expensive) Diesel Rs 14.51 lakh Rs 14.58 lakh Rs 7,000 (MG Hector is more expensive)

Common Features: Two airbags, ABS with EBD, Rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction control, Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Rear disc brakes, Reversing camera, Rear defogger, Speed-sensing auto door lock, Child seat anchor points, Speed alert system, Front seatbelts with pretensioners, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, Front fog lamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, Shark fin antenna, Roof rails, Front and rear skid plate, Rear spoiler, LED turn indicators on ORVMs (outside rearview mirror), AC, Electrically adjustable ORVMs, Tilt-adjustable steering, Cruise control, Reclining rear seat, 60:40 split for rear seat, Rear AC vents, Front armrest with storage, Height adjustable driver seat, Rear armrest with cupholders, Front and rear USB charger, All four power windows, Cooled glove box, Keyless entry, Height-adjustable rear headrests, Rear wiper and washer, Rear parcel tray, Follow-me-home headlamps, Welcome function, Over 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay 4 door speakers and 2 tweeters, Steering-mounted audio controls, and 12V front power outlet,.

What Hyundai Creta SX gets over MG Hector Super: Emergency stop signal, Impact-sensing auto door unlock, Lane change indicator, Central locking, LED positioning lamps, Two-tone interior, Luggage lamp, Warning light for tyre pressure, Sunglass holder, Voice recognition, Driver rear view monitor, Automatic headlamps, Chrome front grille, Rear window sunshade, Smart key with push-button start, Automatic climate control, Puddle lamps, Burglar Alarm, Blue ambient lighting, Leather-wrapped steering, Rear seat headrest cushion, Panoramic sunroof, Auto-folding ORVMs, Auto up-down for driver side power window, LED cabin lights, Blue Link connected car tech and smartwatch application, Wireless smartphone charging.

What MG Hector Super gets over Hyundai Creta SX: Cornering front fog lamps, Front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, Rear LED fog lamps, Rear seat middle headrest, Height-adjustable front seatbelts, All windows down by remote key, 10.4-inch touchscreen (Creta offers 10.25).

Verdict: The Creta does not only offer a whole bucket-load more of features but it’s also less expensive by a margin. This one is a no-brainer. The Hyundai Creta is the winner here.

Hyundai Creta SX DCT vs MG Hector Smart DCT (Petrol only)

Hyundai Creta SX DCT MG Hector Smart DCT Difference Petrol Rs 16.16 lakh Rs 16.08 lakh Rs 8,000 (Hyundai Creta is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variant): LED headlamps, Electric parking brake, Voice recognition, Leather-wrapped steering, LED cabin lights, Smart key with push-button start and Electrically foldable ORVMs, Remote AC on/off, Remote car lock/unlock, Remote car lights and horn operation, Find my car, Vehicle status on app, Geo-fencing, Over speed alert, Send to POI to vehicle, Emergency calling, Over the air (OTA) updates.

What Hyundai Creta SX DCT gets over MG Hector Smart DCT: Emergency stop signal, Impact-sensing auto door unlock, LED positioning lamps, Warning light for tyre pressure, Driver rear view monitor, Automatic headlamps, Rear window sunshade, Automatic climate control, Puddle lamps, Burglar alarm, Blue ambient lighting, Rear seat headrest cushion, Panoramic sunroof,,Wireless smartphone charging, BlueLink integrated smartwatch application, Air purifier, Drive mode select, Traction control modes, and Paddle shifters.

What MG Hector Smart DCT gets over Hyundai Creta SX DCT: 2 additional airbags, LED Cornering front fog lamps, Front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, Rear LED fog lamps, Rear seat middle headrest, Height-adjustable front seatbelts, All windows down by remote key, Tyre pressure monitoring system with exact PSI, Dual-tone machined alloy wheels, Dynamic turn indicators, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, Telescopically adjustable steering, 2 additional tweeters, Subwoofer and Amplifier.

Verdict: The Creta is more expensive here and all the additional features it offers mostly add to the novelty value of the Hyundai SUV. The Hector, on the other hand, is not only less expensive, but also offers additional features that will keep you safe and add to your daily driving experience. The Hector is the winner here.

Hyundai Creta SX (O) vs MG Hector Smart (Diesel only)

Hyundai Creta SX (O) MG Hector Smart Difference Diesel Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 20,000 (MG Hector is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): 2 additional airbags (total 4), Power-adjustable driver seat, Tyre pressure monitoring system with exact PSI, 2 additional tweeters, Subwoofer Electric parking brake, Voice recognition, Leather-wrapped steering, LED cabin lights, Smart key with push-button start, Electrically foldable ORVMs, Remote AC on/off, Remote car lock/unlock, Remote car lights and horn operation, Find my car, Vehicle status on app, Geo-fencing, Over speed alert, Send to POI to vehicle, Emergency calling, I-calling for convenience, and Over the air (OTA) updates.

What Hyundai Creta SX(O) gets over MG Hector Smart: 2 additional airbags (total 6), Auto-dimming IRVM, Emergency stop signal, Impact-sensing auto door unlock, Rear window sunshade, Smart key with push-button start, Automatic climate control, Puddle lamps, Burglar alarm, Blue ambient lighting, Rear seat headrest cushion, Panoramic sunroof, Auto up-down for driver side power window, LED cabin lights, Wireless smartphone charging, BlueLink integrated smartwatch application, Diamond-cut alloy wheels, Semi digital instrument cluster, Ventilated seats in front row, Air purifier, and Remote engine start.

What MG Hector Smart gets over Hyundai Creta SX(O): LED Cornering front fog lamps, Front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, Rear fog lamps, Rear seat middle headrest, Height-adjustable front seat belts, All windows down by remote key, Dual-tone machined alloy wheels, Dynamic turn indicators, Telescopically adjustable steering, Infinity Audio System and Amplifier.

Verdict: The Hector is more expensive but offers less features than the Creta. Creta has even upped its game when it comes to safety features. Hence, the Hyundai SUV emerges as the winner here.

Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT vs MG Hector Sharp DCT (Petrol only)

Hyundai Creta SX (O) DCT MG Hector Sharp DCT Difference Petrol Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.56 lakh Rs 36,000 (MG Hector is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): 2 additional airbags (total 6), Semi-digital instrument cluster, Ambient lighting, Panoramic sunroof, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlamps, diamond-finish alloy wheels, and branded sound system.

What Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT gets over MG Hector Sharp DCT: Auto-dimming IRVM, Emergency stop signal, Impact-sensing auto door unlock, Driver rear view monitor, Rear window sunshade, Puddle lamps, Rear seat headrest cushion, LED cabin lights, Wireless smartphone charging, connected car tech featuring smartwatch application, Ventilated seats in front row, Air purifier, Drive mode selector, Traction control modes and Paddle shifters, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer.

What MG Hector Sharp DCT gets over Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT: LED Cornering front fog lamps, Front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, Rear LED fog lamps, Rear seat middle headrest, Height-adjustable front seatbelts, All windows down by remote key, Dynamic turn indicators, Telescopically adjustable steering, an 8-speaker Infinity sound system, along with an amplifier, multi-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, Heated ORVMs, Remote sunroof open/close, 4-way power adjustable co-driver’s seat, Powered tailgate and Rain-sensing wipers.

Verdict: The Hector is more expensive here, and that too by a margin. However, it does pack in features that most would prefer over what the Creta has to offer. Due to this, we award this round to the MG Hector.

