Hyundai Creta vs MG Hector: Which SUV To Buy?

Published On Mar 24, 2020 01:33 PM

The Creta is the latest SUV creating a buzz in the market but how do its variants stack up against those of the MG Hector?

Hyundai Creta and MG Hector have more in common than you think. Both occupy similar price brackets, their engines are similar in specs, and their feature lists are pretty packed too. So, in such a case, which one makes better sense to buy? We analyse by breaking down their brochures to compare their individual variants.

But before we do that, let’s take a quick look at their dimensions and the engine options on offer.

Dimensions

 

Hyundai Creta

MG Hector

Difference

Length

4300mm

4655mm

3655mm

Width

1790mm

1835mm

45mm

Height

1635mm

1760mm

125mm

Wheelbase

2610mm

2750mm

140mm

Boot Space

433 litres

587 litres

154 litres

The Hector is the bigger car here in all aspects. Now, let’s take a look at their engines.

Petrol

 

Hyundai Creta

MG Hector

Displacement

1.5-litre/1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol/1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid

Max Power

115PS/140PS

143PS

Peak Torque

144Nm/242Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT or CVT/7-speed DCT

6-speed MT or DCT/6-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kmpl

14.16kmpl, 13.96kmpl/ 15.81kmpl

Both SUVs are available with two petrol engines, but the Hector’s engine produces more power and more torque.

Diesel

 

Hyundai Creta

MG Hector

Displacement

1.5-litre

2.0-litre

Max Power

115PS

170PS

Peak Torque

250Nm

350Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

6-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

21.4kmpl/ 18.5kmpl

17.41kmpl

 In case of diesel, both SUVs are available with only one engine, but the Hector is the more powerful and torquier offering once again.

To give you a better idea of which one offers the better variant, we will be comparing similar powertrain variants that are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

Variants Comparison

Let us now compare the prices of the Creta’s variants to that of the MG Hector.

Petrol

Hyundai Creta Variants

Price

MG Hector Variants

Price

EX

Rs 9.99 lakh

    

S

Rs 11.72 lakh

    
   

Style MT

Rs 12.83 lakh

SX

Rs 13.46 lakh

Super MT

Rs 13.63 lakh
   

Super MT Hybrid

Rs 14.24 lakh

SX CVT

Rs 14.94 lakh

    
   

Smart MT Hybrid

Rs 15.34 lakh

SX(O) CVT

Rs 16.15 lakh

    

SX DCT (1.4-litre turbo-petrol)

Rs 16.16 lakh

Smart DCT

Rs 16.08 lakh
   

Sharp MT Hybrid

Rs 16.65 lakh

SX(O) DCT 1.4-litre turbo-petrol)

Rs 17.20 lakh

Sharp DCT

Rs 17.56 lakh

Diesel

Hyundai Creta Variants

Price

MG Hector Variants

Price

E

Rs 9.99 lakh

    

EX

Rs 11.49 lakh

    

S

Rs 12.77 lakh

    
   

Style

Rs 13.57 lakh

SX

Rs 14.51 lakh

Super

Rs 14.58 lakh

SX(O)

Rs 15.79 lakh

Smart

Rs 15.99 lakh

SX AT

Rs 15.99 lakh

    

SX(O) AT

Rs 17.20 lakh

    
   

Sharp

Rs 17.40 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX vs MG Hector Super (Petrol and Diesel)

 

Hyundai Creta SX

MG Hector Super

Difference

Petrol

Rs 13.46 lakh

Rs 13.63 lakh

Rs 17,000 (MG Hector is more expensive)

Diesel

Rs 14.51 lakh

Rs 14.58 lakh

Rs 7,000 (MG Hector is more expensive)

Common Features: Two airbags, ABS with EBD, Rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction control, Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Rear disc brakes, Reversing camera, Rear defogger, Speed-sensing auto door lock, Child seat anchor points, Speed alert system, Front seatbelts with pretensioners, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, Front fog lamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, Shark fin antenna, Roof rails, Front and rear skid plate, Rear spoiler, LED turn indicators on ORVMs (outside rearview mirror), AC, Electrically adjustable ORVMs, Tilt-adjustable steering, Cruise control, Reclining rear seat, 60:40 split for rear seat, Rear AC vents, Front armrest with storage, Height adjustable driver seat,  Rear armrest with cupholders, Front and rear USB charger, All four power windows, Cooled glove box, Keyless entry, Height-adjustable rear headrests, Rear wiper and washer, Rear parcel tray, Follow-me-home headlamps, Welcome function, Over 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay 4 door speakers and 2 tweeters, Steering-mounted audio controls, and 12V front power outlet,.

What Hyundai Creta SX gets over MG Hector Super: Emergency stop signal, Impact-sensing auto door unlock, Lane change indicator, Central locking, LED positioning lamps, Two-tone interior, Luggage lamp, Warning light for tyre pressure, Sunglass holder, Voice recognition, Driver rear view monitor, Automatic headlamps, Chrome front grille, Rear window sunshade, Smart key with push-button start, Automatic climate control, Puddle lamps, Burglar Alarm, Blue ambient lighting, Leather-wrapped steering, Rear seat headrest cushion, Panoramic sunroof, Auto-folding ORVMs, Auto up-down for driver side power window, LED cabin lights, Blue Link connected car tech and smartwatch application, Wireless smartphone charging.

What MG Hector Super gets over Hyundai Creta SX: Cornering front fog lamps, Front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, Rear LED fog lamps, Rear seat middle headrest, Height-adjustable front seatbelts, All windows down by remote key, 10.4-inch touchscreen (Creta offers 10.25).

Verdict: The Creta does not only offer a whole bucket-load more of features but it’s also less expensive by a margin. This one is a no-brainer. The Hyundai Creta is the winner here.

Hyundai Creta SX DCT vs MG Hector Smart DCT (Petrol only)

 

Hyundai Creta SX DCT

MG Hector Smart DCT

Difference

Petrol

Rs 16.16 lakh

Rs 16.08 lakh

Rs 8,000 (Hyundai Creta is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variant): LED headlamps, Electric parking brake, Voice recognition, Leather-wrapped steering,  LED cabin lights, Smart key with push-button start and Electrically foldable ORVMs, Remote AC on/off, Remote car lock/unlock, Remote car lights and horn operation, Find my car, Vehicle status on app, Geo-fencing, Over speed alert, Send to POI to vehicle, Emergency calling, Over the air (OTA) updates.

What Hyundai Creta SX DCT gets over MG Hector Smart DCT: Emergency stop signal, Impact-sensing auto door unlock, LED positioning lamps, Warning light for tyre pressure, Driver rear view monitor, Automatic headlamps, Rear window sunshade, Automatic climate control, Puddle lamps, Burglar alarm, Blue ambient lighting, Rear seat headrest cushion, Panoramic sunroof,,Wireless smartphone charging, BlueLink integrated smartwatch application, Air purifier, Drive mode select, Traction control modes, and Paddle shifters.

What MG Hector Smart DCT gets over Hyundai Creta SX DCT: 2 additional airbags, LED Cornering front fog lamps, Front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, Rear LED fog lamps, Rear seat middle headrest, Height-adjustable front seatbelts, All windows down by remote key, Tyre pressure monitoring system with exact PSI, Dual-tone machined alloy wheels, Dynamic turn indicators, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, Telescopically adjustable steering, 2 additional tweeters, Subwoofer and Amplifier.

Verdict: The Creta is more expensive here and all the additional features it offers mostly add to the novelty value of the Hyundai SUV. The Hector, on the other hand, is not only less expensive, but also offers additional features that will keep you safe and add to your daily driving experience. The Hector is the winner here.

Hyundai Creta SX (O) vs MG Hector Smart (Diesel only)

 

Hyundai Creta SX (O)

MG Hector Smart

Difference

Diesel

Rs 15.79 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 20,000 (MG Hector is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants):  2 additional airbags (total 4), Power-adjustable driver seat, Tyre pressure monitoring system with exact PSI, 2 additional tweeters, Subwoofer  Electric parking brake, Voice recognition, Leather-wrapped steering, LED cabin lights, Smart key with push-button start, Electrically foldable ORVMs, Remote AC on/off, Remote car lock/unlock, Remote car lights and horn operation, Find my car, Vehicle status on app, Geo-fencing, Over speed alert, Send to POI to vehicle, Emergency calling, I-calling for convenience, and Over the air (OTA) updates.

What Hyundai Creta SX(O) gets over MG Hector Smart: 2 additional airbags (total 6), Auto-dimming IRVM, Emergency stop signal, Impact-sensing auto door unlock, Rear window sunshade, Smart key with push-button start, Automatic climate control, Puddle lamps, Burglar alarm, Blue ambient lighting, Rear seat headrest cushion, Panoramic sunroof, Auto up-down for driver side power window, LED cabin lights, Wireless smartphone charging, BlueLink integrated smartwatch application, Diamond-cut alloy wheels, Semi digital instrument cluster, Ventilated seats in front row, Air purifier, and Remote engine start.

What MG Hector Smart gets over Hyundai Creta SX(O): LED Cornering front fog lamps, Front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, Rear fog lamps, Rear seat middle headrest, Height-adjustable front seat belts, All windows down by remote key, Dual-tone machined alloy wheels, Dynamic turn indicators, Telescopically adjustable steering, Infinity Audio System and Amplifier. 

Verdict: The Hector is more expensive but offers less features than the Creta. Creta has even upped its game when it comes to safety features. Hence, the Hyundai SUV emerges as the winner here.

Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT vs MG Hector Sharp DCT (Petrol only)

 

Hyundai Creta SX (O) DCT

MG Hector Sharp DCT

Difference

Petrol

Rs 17.20 lakh

Rs 17.56 lakh

Rs 36,000 (MG Hector is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): 2 additional airbags (total 6), Semi-digital instrument cluster, Ambient lighting, Panoramic sunroof, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlamps, diamond-finish alloy wheels, and branded sound system. 

What Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT gets over MG Hector Sharp DCT: Auto-dimming IRVM, Emergency stop signal, Impact-sensing auto door unlock, Driver rear view monitor, Rear window sunshade, Puddle lamps, Rear seat headrest cushion, LED cabin lights, Wireless smartphone charging, connected car tech featuring smartwatch application, Ventilated seats in front row, Air purifier, Drive mode selector, Traction control modes and Paddle shifters, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer.

What MG Hector Sharp DCT gets over Hyundai Creta SX(O) DCT: LED Cornering front fog lamps, Front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, Rear LED fog lamps, Rear seat middle headrest, Height-adjustable front seatbelts, All windows down by remote key, Dynamic turn indicators, Telescopically adjustable steering, an 8-speaker Infinity sound system, along with an amplifier, multi-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, Heated ORVMs, Remote sunroof open/close, 4-way power adjustable co-driver’s seat, Powered tailgate and Rain-sensing wipers.

Verdict: The Hector is more expensive here, and that too by a margin. However, it does pack in features that most would prefer over what the Creta has to offer. Due to this, we award this round to the MG Hector.

Dhruv

