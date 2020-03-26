Mahindra Bolero BS6 Launched At Rs 7.98 Lakh

Modified On Mar 26, 2020 02:35 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero

It gets a variant rejig and is now offered in three variants: B4, B6, and B6(O)

Prices have shot up by Rs 37,000 due to the upgrade.

Gets an upgraded version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine (76PS/210Nm).

Cosmetic changes to the exterior including a revised front fascia.

Priced between Rs 7.98 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Mahindra’s bestselling SUV, the Bolero , has now been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 norms. It is now available in three variants: B4, B6, and B6(O). The entry-level BS6 Bolero is costlier by Rs 37,000 over its BS4 counterpart owing to the upgrade.

The biggest change has happened under the bonnet. In the BS6 avatar, the facelifted Bolero is powered by Mahindra’s mHawk D75 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 76PS of power and 210Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre unit was seen in the BS4 Bolero Power+ with the D70 badge, where it developed 71PS and 195Nm. It continues to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of changes, the exterior of the SUV gets a revised front grille and bumper. Its headlamps now sport chrome and black inserts. The BS6 Bolero also gets clear-lens tail lamps. Inside, it still comes with the same dashboard layout as its BS4 version. Mahindra continues to offer the Bolero with a Bluetooth-enabled music system, with AUX and USB connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and keyless entry. Mahindra is offering manual AC as standard across all variants of the BS6 Bolero. It also comes with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS, and speed alert.

Mahindra has priced the BS6 Bolero's B4, B6, and B6(O) variants at Rs 7.98 lakh, Rs 8.64 lakh, and Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively, while the BS4 version was priced from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh. Even though the price of the entry-level variant has gone up, the top-spec Bolero continues to be priced at Rs 8.99 lakh for now. However, these are introductory prices and are likely to go up later.

