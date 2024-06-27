Top 5 Most Affordable Cars In India With Powered Driver’s/Front Seats
Modified On Jun 27, 2024
The list includes two subcompact SUVs and three compact sedans
Modern cars have witnessed extensive feature upgrades, particularly in enhancing comfort and convenience. One notable addition is electrically adjustable driver or front seats, now offered in cars priced below Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), ranging from sub-4m SUVs to compact sedans. Here are the 5 most affordable cars in India that come with this feature.
Hyundai Venue
|
Variant
|
SX (O)
|
Price
|
Rs 12.44 lakh onwards
The Hyundai Venue is the most affordable car in this list to offer a 4-way adjustable powered driver’s seat, available exclusively with its top-spec SX (O) variant, the prices of which start from Rs 12.44 lakh.
Hyundai has further equipped the Venue with amenities such as an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver's display, an air purifier, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, and hill-hold assist. The Venue also offers level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like forward collision warning, lane keep assist and departure warning, high-beam assist, and leading vehicle lane departure alert.
The Venue comes with three engine options, and the specifications have been detailed below:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
83 PS
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
114 Nm
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT
DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission
The SX (O) trim is only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.
Kia Sonet
|
Variant
|
GTX+
|
Price
|
Rs 14.55 lakh Onwards
The Kia Sonet underwent a facelift earlier this year, receiving several new features including a 4-way power adjustable driver’s seat. This feature is available starting from the top-spec GTX Plus variant of the Sonet. Compared to Hyundai Venue’s SX (O) variant, the Sonet’s GTX Plus trim is priced Rs 2.11 lakh higher.
Features on board the Sonet include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. Just like the Venue, the Sonet also gets level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Kia offers the Sonet with three engine options:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
83 PS
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT
DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission
iMT: Manual Transmission Without Clutch Pedal
Note that GTX+ trims are only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine variants of the Sonet.
Hyundai Verna
|
Variant
|
SX (O)
|
Price
|
Rs 14.70 lakh onwards
The Hyundai Verna is the most affordable compact sedan in its segment to get a powered driver’s seat. Again, this functionality is only limited to the top-spec SX (O) variant of the sedan.
Hyundai also offers the Verna with features such as dual-integrated screen setup (including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital driver’s display), an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, an air purifier and ventilated and heated front seats. Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and all-wheel disc brakes. Hyundai is also offering the Verna with a full suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as forward-collision warning, blind-spot alert, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.
The Verna comes with two engine options:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
Volkswagen Virtus
|
Variant
|
Topline onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 15.60 lakh onwards
Another compact sedan in this list is the Volkswagen Virtus, which gets electrical adjustment for both driver and co-driver’s seat. This feature is available from the Topline variant of the Virtus.
The Virtus also comes with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch fully digital driver display, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seat. Its safety features include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rain-sensing wipers, and rear parking camera.
The Virtus is available with two turbo-petrol engine options:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
AT: Torque converter automatic
Skoda Slavia
|
Variant
|
Prestige
|
Price
|
Rs 15.99 lakh onwards
The fifth model in this list is the Skoda Slavia, which comes with electrically adjustable front seats, just like the VW sedan. This feature is available with the top-spec trims of both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants.
Skoda has also equipped its sedan with amenities like a 10-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, ventilated front seats and a single-pane sunroof. On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera.
The Slavia uses the same engine options as the Virtus:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
There were the 5 most affordable cars currently on sale in India that come with powered driver’s or front seats. Which one would you choose among these and why? Let us know in the comments section below.
All prices are ex-showroom
