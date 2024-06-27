Modified On Jun 27, 2024 04:18 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Venue

The list includes two subcompact SUVs and three compact sedans

Modern cars have witnessed extensive feature upgrades, particularly in enhancing comfort and convenience. One notable addition is electrically adjustable driver or front seats, now offered in cars priced below Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), ranging from sub-4m SUVs to compact sedans. Here are the 5 most affordable cars in India that come with this feature.

Hyundai Venue

Variant SX (O) Price Rs 12.44 lakh onwards

The Hyundai Venue is the most affordable car in this list to offer a 4-way adjustable powered driver’s seat, available exclusively with its top-spec SX (O) variant, the prices of which start from Rs 12.44 lakh.

Hyundai has further equipped the Venue with amenities such as an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver's display, an air purifier, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, and hill-hold assist. The Venue also offers level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like forward collision warning, lane keep assist and departure warning, high-beam assist, and leading vehicle lane departure alert.

The Venue comes with three engine options, and the specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

The SX (O) trim is only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Kia Sonet

Variant GTX+ Price Rs 14.55 lakh Onwards

The Kia Sonet underwent a facelift earlier this year, receiving several new features including a 4-way power adjustable driver’s seat. This feature is available starting from the top-spec GTX Plus variant of the Sonet. Compared to Hyundai Venue’s SX (O) variant, the Sonet’s GTX Plus trim is priced Rs 2.11 lakh higher.

Features on board the Sonet include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. Just like the Venue, the Sonet also gets level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia offers the Sonet with three engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT

DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

iMT: Manual Transmission Without Clutch Pedal

Note that GTX+ trims are only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine variants of the Sonet.

Hyundai Verna

Variant SX (O) Price Rs 14.70 lakh onwards

The Hyundai Verna is the most affordable compact sedan in its segment to get a powered driver’s seat. Again, this functionality is only limited to the top-spec SX (O) variant of the sedan.

Hyundai also offers the Verna with features such as dual-integrated screen setup (including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital driver’s display), an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, an air purifier and ventilated and heated front seats. Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and all-wheel disc brakes. Hyundai is also offering the Verna with a full suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as forward-collision warning, blind-spot alert, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The Verna comes with two engine options:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Volkswagen Virtus

Variant Topline onwards Price Rs 15.60 lakh onwards

Another compact sedan in this list is the Volkswagen Virtus, which gets electrical adjustment for both driver and co-driver’s seat. This feature is available from the Topline variant of the Virtus.

The Virtus also comes with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch fully digital driver display, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seat. Its safety features include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rain-sensing wipers, and rear parking camera.

The Virtus is available with two turbo-petrol engine options:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

AT: Torque converter automatic

Skoda Slavia

Variant Prestige Price Rs 15.99 lakh onwards

The fifth model in this list is the Skoda Slavia, which comes with electrically adjustable front seats, just like the VW sedan. This feature is available with the top-spec trims of both 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants.

Skoda has also equipped its sedan with amenities like a 10-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, ventilated front seats and a single-pane sunroof. On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

The Slavia uses the same engine options as the Virtus:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

There were the 5 most affordable cars currently on sale in India that come with powered driver’s or front seats. Which one would you choose among these and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

All prices are ex-showroom

For more such interesting car stories, follow CarDekho WhatsApp channel

Read More on : Venue on road price