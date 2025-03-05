Take A Look At The Most Affordable Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh That Get An All-black Edition

The list includes cars ranging from the tiny Comet EV to one as big as a compact SUV

While modern mass-market cars are available with a lot of eye-catching and bright colour options, there is always some crowd in the market on the lookout of all-black cars, especially because of the subtle elegance it brings to a car. To cater to such an audience, many carmakers are now offering a lot of black edition cars, which have an all-black theme inside out. Here are the most affordable ones under Rs 15 lakh to get such a distinct edition in their lineups.

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition

Prices: Rs 7.80 lakh (with BaaS)

The MG Comet EV is the latest car to get the carmaker’s popular Blackstorm Edition. It is based on the top-spec Exclusive FC variant and commands an increment of Rs 30,000 over the regular variant. For the increased price, it gets an all-black exterior theme, with red accents on alloy wheels, branding on the bonnet, fog lamp garnish, front and rear skid plates and body moulding. It also gets a Blackstorm badge on the front fenders. While it gets a white and grey theme, it features black seats with ‘Blackstorm’ badges. The feature and safety suite is the same as the regular model, and it comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 230 km.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition

Prices: From Rs 8.46 lakh

The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition was launched in July 2024 with a lot of black exterior and interior design elements. These include blacked-out badges, alloy wheels, front and rear skid plate, dashboard and seat upholstery. For added contrast it comes with red brake calipers, a red trim on the grille, red accents on the AC vents and red piping on the seats. It is available in multiple colour options and is available with the higher-spec SX and SX(O) Connect variants. Like the Comet Blackstorm, the comfort and convenience and safety features on the Exter Knight Edition are the same as the regular model.

Tata Altroz Dark Edition

Prices: From Rs 9.50 lakh

Tata can be credited with bringing the trend of offering special Dark editions of cars in India and the Altroz is the carmaker’s most affordable cars to get this edition. The Tata Altroz Dark Edition, gets an all-black exterior and interior theme, including all-black grille, alloy wheels, cabin theme and seat upholstery. The grille and tailgate feature dark chrome elements, the front fender sports a Dark Edition badge and the seat backrests feature Dark embossing. The Altroz Dark Edition is available with the XZ Plus S and XZ Plus S Lux variants with both petrol and diesel options.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

Prices: From Rs 10.35 lakh

The Hyundai Venue, like the Exter, also comes with a Knight Edition model. Like the micro-SUV, it gets an all-black exterior and interior theme but gets copper-coloured elements on the grille, steering wheel and AC vents. It gets black seats, which also feature some copper coloured elements for added contrast. It is available with the higher-spec S(O), SX and SX(O) variants. It gets all the features from the regular variants but is also equipped with an exclusive dual-camera dashcam available with the SX(O) Knight variant. The Knight Edition is only available with the turbo-petrol and naturally-aspirated petrol variants.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx With Mocha Brown Interior Deliveries Begin

Tata Nexon Dark Edition

Prices: From Rs 11.70 lakh

The Nexon also gets a Dark Edition, which is offered with the Creative, Creative Plus, Creative Plus S, Fearless and Fearless Plus S variants. Like the Altroz Dark Edition, it comes with an all-black exterior and interior theme with exclusive ‘Dark Edition’ badges on the front fenders. The feature and safety suite is similar to the regular model, and is available with both the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition

Prices: From Rs 13.65 lakh

The MG Astor Blackstorm Edition was launched in September 2024, and it comes with an all-black exterior shade with red inserts on the front bumper, body cladding and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). Inside, it gets a black cabin theme with black seat upholstery with ‘Blackstorm’ embossing on seat headrests, red accents on the AC vents and red stitching on the dashboard. It is based on the higher-spec Select variants.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

Prices: From Rs 14.62 lakh

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is the only compact SUV under Rs 15 lakh to feature such a black edition. Like the Exter and Venue Knight Editions, it gets black 17-inch alloy wheels, a black grille with dark chrome elements, blacked-out bumpers and a Knight edition badge on the tailgate for easier identification. The Creta Knight edition gets an all-black interior theme with contrasting copper inserts on the dashboard and around the centre console. That said, it is available with the higher-spec S(O) and SX(O) variants with either the naturally aspirated engine of the diesel engine of the Creta. It is currently not being offered with the turbo-petrol option.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.