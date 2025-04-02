Hyundai Creta SX Premium Variant Explained In Images

The SX Premium variant was introduced in the Creta’s lineup with the model year 2025 (MY25) update as the one-below-top trim of the compact SUV

With the model year 2025 (MY25) update of the Hyundai Creta, two new variants namely the EX(O) and SX Premium, were introduced in the compact SUV’s lineup. We have gotten hold of some images of both variants and we have already detailed the most-affordable variant with an automatic gearbox option, the EX(O), in real-life images. Now, let us take a look at everything the one-below-top SX Premium trim looks like in real-life.

Front

The front design and elements of the Hyundai Creta’s SX Premium variant is identical to the top-end SX(O) variant. Hence, it comes with multi-reflector dual-pod LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and sequential LED indicators.

The grille features horizontal elements and the lower bumper is black that underlines the ruggedness of the compact SUV. The bumper features a silver faux skid plate for added contrast.

Side

In profile, it comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, similar to the top-spec trim. It also gets rearview mirror (ORVM) mounted turn indicators and a black cladding that runs across the length of the body.

The door handles are finished in chrome while the roof rails are silver theme. The C-pillar and the upper portion of the A- and B-pillars also have a silver finish.

Rear

The tail lights get a connected LED design that is similar to the front LED DRLs and the rear bumper is black and features a silver skid plate like the front bumper. It also gets a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper and washer.

Interior

Inside, the SX Premium variant of the Hyundai Creta comes with a silver and grey theme with copper colour accents that give it an upmarket appeal.

The layered dashboard features a dual-screen setup and a 4-spoke steering wheel with buttons for audio and cruise control.

The centre console gets a gloss black theme and features buttons for seat ventilation, gear lever, electronic parking brake and two cupholders. Notably, the variants with manual transmission come with a manual parking brake.

The seats get a similar theme as the cabin and feature a leatherette upholstery with contrasting orange stitching. All the seats come except the rear centre seat come with adjustable headrests and the rear passengers also get a centre armrest with cupholders.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Hyundai Creta comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital driver’s display with a coloured multi-information display (MID). It also gets dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, 8-way electrically adjustable drive’s seat, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof. What it does not get, compared to the fully-loaded SX(O) variant, is an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and an electronic parking brake. However, it misses out on front parking sensors and the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech, both of which are offered on the SX(O) variant.

Powertrain Options

The SX Premium variant comes with only the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission^ 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT

^AT = Torque Converter Automatic Transmission; CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

Other variants of the Creta also get an option of a 6-speed AT with the diesel engine. A 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also offered in the other trims.

Price And Rivals

Prices of the Hyundai Creta’s SX Premium variant range between Rs 16.18 lakh and Rs 17.92 lakh. Other variants of the Creta are priced from Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.50 lakh. It rivals other compact SUVs including Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kylaq and also the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

