    Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Took Top Ranks In February 2025 Sub-4m SUVs Sales

    Modified On Mar 10, 2025 04:58 PM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

    Out of the nine models on the list, only three SUVs managed to go past the 10,000-unit sales mark in February 2025 sales

    Sub-4m SUVs February 2025 sales

    One of the most popular SUV segments in India is the sub-4m space. While the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza have majorly been the crowd favourites over the years, the segment recently expanded, thanks to the launch of the Skoda Kylaq and a more premium sub-4m SUV: the Kia Syros. In this story, we have detailed how each of the SUV in this segment fared in February 2025 sales:

    Sub-compact SUVs and crossovers
     

    February 2025

    January 2025

    MoM Growth

    Market share current(%)

    Market share (% last year)

    YoY mkt share (%)

    Average sales (6 months)

    Maruti Brezza

    15392

    14747

    4.37

    22.58

    28.04

    -5.46

    16346

    Tata Nexon

    15349

    15397

    -0.31

    22.52

    25.6

    -3.08

    13797

    Hyundai Venue

    10125

    11106

    -8.83

    14.85

    15.89

    -1.04

    10228

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7861

    8454

    -7.01

    11.53

    7.5

    4.03

    8445

    Kia Sonet

    7598

    7194

    5.61

    11.14

    16.19

    -5.05

    8316

    Kia Syros

    5425

    5546

    -2.18

    7.96

    0

    0

    924

    Skoda Kylaq

    3636

    1242

    192.75

    5.33

    0

    0

    207

    Nissan Magnite

    2328

    2404

    -3.16

    3.41

    4.9

    -1.49

    2390

    Renault Kiger

    433

    755

    -42.64

    0.63

    1.86

    -1.23

    840

    Total

    68147

    66845

    1.94

    		        

    Also Read: Top 7 Cars That Get Panoramic Sunroof On Lower Variants Under Rs 20 Lakh

    Key Takeaways

    Maruti Brezza
    Tata Nexon

    • The Maruti Brezza and the Tata Nexon were the top favourites once again, with the former taking the first rank as it beat the Tata SUV by 40-odd units. Do note that the Nexon’s sales figures include the data for both Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine) and Nexon EV. Both the Brezza and Nexon had a market share of over 20 percent, but it was the Maruti SUV whose month-on-month (MoM) figure went up (by nearly 4.5 percent).

    • With over 10,100 units sold, the Hyundai Venue was the last sub-4m offering here to cross the 10,000-unit sales threshold. The SUV’s February 2025 sales data couldn’t even cross the average sales figure of the last six months. These numbers are inclusive of sales figures of both the standard Venue and Venue N Line.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Kia Sonet

    • The sales figures of both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet ranged between 7,000 and 8,000 units in February 2025, with the former taking a slightly higher spot. While the Mahindra SUV’s year-on-year (YoY) market share rose by around 4 percent, that of the latter dropped by around 5 percent.

    • One of the new entrants in the space, the Kia Syros, registered total sales of over 5,400 units in February 2025. The Syros, which is a premium sub-4m SUV offering, had a market share close to 8 percent, but its MoM figure went down by a little more than 2 percent.

    Skoda Kylaq

    • Another debutant in the segment, the Skoda Kylaq, managed to bag cumulative sales of over 3,600 units. Its MoM figure grew by a mammoth 192 percent, and it had a market share of nearly 5.5 percent.

    • The Nissan Magnite was the last SUV here to cross the 1,000-unit mark sales, with total sales crossing 2,300 units. Both its MoM and YoY figures saw a small dip, and it had a market share of around 3.5 percent in February 2025.

    Renault Kiger

    • With total dispatches a little shy of 500 units, the Renault Kiger took the last spot in February 2025 sales. Its MoM figure dropped by almost 43 percent and its market share was less than even 1 percent.

    We need your city to customize your experience