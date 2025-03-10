Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Took Top Ranks In February 2025 Sub-4m SUVs Sales

Out of the nine models on the list, only three SUVs managed to go past the 10,000-unit sales mark in February 2025 sales

One of the most popular SUV segments in India is the sub-4m space. While the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza have majorly been the crowd favourites over the years, the segment recently expanded, thanks to the launch of the Skoda Kylaq and a more premium sub-4m SUV: the Kia Syros. In this story, we have detailed how each of the SUV in this segment fared in February 2025 sales:

Sub-compact SUVs and crossovers February 2025 January 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 15392 14747 4.37 22.58 28.04 -5.46 16346 Tata Nexon 15349 15397 -0.31 22.52 25.6 -3.08 13797 Hyundai Venue 10125 11106 -8.83 14.85 15.89 -1.04 10228 Mahindra XUV 3XO 7861 8454 -7.01 11.53 7.5 4.03 8445 Kia Sonet 7598 7194 5.61 11.14 16.19 -5.05 8316 Kia Syros 5425 5546 -2.18 7.96 0 0 924 Skoda Kylaq 3636 1242 192.75 5.33 0 0 207 Nissan Magnite 2328 2404 -3.16 3.41 4.9 -1.49 2390 Renault Kiger 433 755 -42.64 0.63 1.86 -1.23 840 Total 68147 66845 1.94

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Brezza and the Tata Nexon were the top favourites once again, with the former taking the first rank as it beat the Tata SUV by 40-odd units. Do note that the Nexon’s sales figures include the data for both Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine) and Nexon EV. Both the Brezza and Nexon had a market share of over 20 percent, but it was the Maruti SUV whose month-on-month (MoM) figure went up (by nearly 4.5 percent).

With over 10,100 units sold, the Hyundai Venue was the last sub-4m offering here to cross the 10,000-unit sales threshold. The SUV’s February 2025 sales data couldn’t even cross the average sales figure of the last six months. These numbers are inclusive of sales figures of both the standard Venue and Venue N Line.

The sales figures of both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet ranged between 7,000 and 8,000 units in February 2025, with the former taking a slightly higher spot. While the Mahindra SUV’s year-on-year (YoY) market share rose by around 4 percent, that of the latter dropped by around 5 percent.

One of the new entrants in the space, the Kia Syros, registered total sales of over 5,400 units in February 2025. The Syros, which is a premium sub-4m SUV offering, had a market share close to 8 percent, but its MoM figure went down by a little more than 2 percent.

Another debutant in the segment, the Skoda Kylaq, managed to bag cumulative sales of over 3,600 units. Its MoM figure grew by a mammoth 192 percent, and it had a market share of nearly 5.5 percent.

The Nissan Magnite was the last SUV here to cross the 1,000-unit mark sales, with total sales crossing 2,300 units. Both its MoM and YoY figures saw a small dip, and it had a market share of around 3.5 percent in February 2025.

With total dispatches a little shy of 500 units, the Renault Kiger took the last spot in February 2025 sales. Its MoM figure dropped by almost 43 percent and its market share was less than even 1 percent.

