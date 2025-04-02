Tata Sierra Dashboard Design Patent Image Surfaces Online

The biggest surprise, however, is that the dashboard design patent does not have a third screen, which was visible on the concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025

The patent showcases a minimalist dashboard design

The dashboard gets a single touchscreen, which is different from the concept model showcased at Auto Expo 2025

Features onboard the Sierra are expected to include a wireless charger, panoramic sunroof and dual zone auto AC.

Engine options are expected to include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

A patent for what seems to be the production-spec Tata Sierra’s dashboard was filed recently, an image of which has surfaced online. The model was earlier showcased at Auto Expo 2025 as a concept, where we had a peek at the interior and were able to discern some features that the Sierra might get. However, there is one major difference between the concept and patented model, which is the lack of a third (passenger-side) screen. Some other features were also visible on the patent, which are covered below in this report:

What Can Be Seen?

The dashboard design looks minimalistic in nature and sports sleek AC vents. The 4-spoke steering wheel of the Tata Sierra is borrowed from its other stablemates, such as the Harrier-Safari duo and the Curvv. It gets a single infotainment screen, which is different from the concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025. It is possible that the passenger side screen will be offered with higher variants or might be entirely missing from the features list of the production-spec Sierra. A housing for the digital driver display is also present (likely to be the same size as other Tata offerings). A push start-stop button is visible on the right side of the steering wheel, along with a rotator knob right below it.

Tata Sierra Features And Safety

While Tata has not confirmed the exact features set that will be on board the Tata Sierra, we do expect it to come with a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated front seats and multi-colour ambient lighting.

To ensure passenger safety, it is expected to come with up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv Dark Edition Arrives At Dealership Stockyard Hinting An Imminent Launch

Tata Sierra Powertrain

We expect the Tata Sierra to come with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT= dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The price for the Tata Sierra is expected to start at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.