Although detailed reviews seemed to be the crowd favourite on our YouTube channel in 2023, there were a couple of variant explainers in the mix as well

2023 started on a big note for the Indian automotive industry thanks to the Auto Expo in January. In the same year, we also got many more electric cars along with an array of SUVs, ranging from the Hyundai Exter to the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. In this report, we've gathered the highest-viewed CarDekho YouTube videos of 2023, covering a variety of content such as reviews, walkarounds, and pros and cons videos. Amidst numerous launches and updates, this list will bring you our most popular, i.e., the most-watched content from the past year for a quick overview.

Here are the most watched CarDekho videos on YouTube in 2023:

2023 Maruti Eeco Review

Uploaded on July 3

Over 3.4 lakh views

The Maruti Eeco is one of the rare cars that has remained on sale for over a decade with just a handful of changes, while still featuring in the top 20 best-selling cars list month-on-month. Although it has undergone subtle changes over the years, its prices have shot up by more than Rs 2 lakh since its launch. That’s what got us to thoroughly review the simple people-mover to understand why it’s still the crowd favourite.

Kia Carens Diesel iMT Review

Uploaded on June 26

Over 3.1 lakh views

In early 2023, Kia axed the diesel-manual option from its portfolio and replaced it with the iMT (manual without the clutch pedal) gearbox. The Kia Carens was among the first models to receive the newer transmission setup along with its tried-and-tested diesel engine. We thus put the Carens with the diesel-iMT combo through the paces to bring to you whether it makes sense to buy it or not.

Skoda Slavia Crash-test Performance

Uploaded on April 18

Over 2.1 lakh views

2023 proved to be an important year in terms of safety scores of India-spec models in Global NCAP crash tests as the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus beat their SUV cousins, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, to become India’s safest cars. Check out our video to quickly recap how the Skoda sedan performed in the safety assessments.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Review

Uploaded on August 8

Over 1.7 lakh views

As if the compact SUV segment wasn’t diverse enough, the Citroen C3 Aircross joined the mix in 2023. However, it had one major distinguishing factor over its segment rivals: its availability in both 5- and 7-seater versions. Although Citroen has priced it aggressively, the SUV’s features list fell short compared to its rivals. But how is it to drive and what are its other make or break factors? Find it out in our video.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Prime Rivals: Space & Practicality Comparison

Uploaded on June 30

Over 1.6 lakh views

The sixth-gen Hyundai Verna went on sale in early 2023 in India which made it a more modern and competitive rival to the relatively newer compact sedans like the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. With three new and bigger models along with one of the segment’s most popular cars – the Honda City – now being on sale, we decided to put all of them in one place to tell you which one comes on top.

Honda Elevate Review

Uploaded on August 2

Over 1.5 lakh views

With the Honda Elevate, the Japanese carmaker solved one of its biggest problems, which was being absent from the compact SUV space. While the Elevate shares a lot of its features, platform and powertrain with the City sedan, does it stand equally tall against its prime rivals? We help you decode that and whether it’s worth your money in our detailed review.

Maruti Fronx: Variants Explained

Uploaded on June 28

Over 1.5 lakh views

2023 also saw Maruti introduce a Baleno-based crossover SUV called the Fronx. We first got to see the Maruti Fronx in the flesh at the Auto Expo 2023, followed by its market entry in April. It’s one of those rare Maruti offerings to get the choice of 2 petrol engines, one being a turbocharged unit. But which is the most value-for-money variant and should be on your purchase list? We have answered it in our video.

Facelifted Tata Nexon Review

Uploaded on September 7

Over 1.4 lakh views

The Tata Nexon got a much-needed makeover in September 2023 which gave it a fresh look inside and out, while also increasing its equipment set. Not only does it get a modern cabin and feature list, but Tata even introduced a 7-speed DCT gearbox with the updated sub-4m SUV. We have driven the new Nexon extensively and came back pretty impressed with it.

Hyundai Exter: Variants Explained

Uploaded on August 31

Over 1.4 lakh views

There were reports of Hyundai developing a new micro SUV to take on the Tata Punch since mid-2022. Fast forward to July 2023 and we got the all-new Hyundai Exter, which had amassed more than 10,000 pre-launch bookings. With five variant levels on offer, our variants explained video helps you decide which one should be your pick. Moreover, the Exter recently bagged the 2024 Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) award too, beating the likes of the Maruti Jimny and Honda Elevate.

Upcoming Car Launches In 2023

Uploaded on January 2

Over 1.3 lakh views

New year equals new beginnings, not just in terms of fitness goals but also garage goals. So, it makes sense for buyers to know more about all the models that various car manufacturers have lined up, so they know the one to wait for. 2023 was highlighted by plenty of new offerings, ranging from a new micro SUV to luxury electric cars. We had prepared a video at the start of the year to give you a list of all the new-car launches that were set to take place in the months to come. We have something lined up for a look ahead into 2024 as well, so be sure to subscribe to the CarDekho YouTube channel so that you don’t miss it.

We appreciate the love you have shown for all these videos from 2023. Throughout the year, we have worked relentlessly to create more interesting and informative content for you to watch, share, and revisit, especially when you're deciding on a new car. Visit our YouTube channel for a whole range of videos and YouTube Shorts on your favourite cars. Feel free to comment and let us know what type of videos you'd like to see more of in 2024.

