While most cars on this list get this safety tech only on their fully loaded or higher-spec variants, it’s only the Honda City which offers it across almost its entire lineup

As vehicle safety is rising in importance for car buying decisions with each passing year, manufacturers are prioritizing safety enhancements in their latest offerings. Alongside offering more airbags as standard and a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) too are gaining popularity in the mainstream Indian automotive market.

In case you were wondering which cars under Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) got ADAS for the first time in 2023 in India, take a look at the list below:

MG Hector/Hector Plus Facelifts

Both the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus got a refresh in early 2023, which gave the SUV duo a new design along with some improved comfort and convenience as well as safety features including ADAS.

In both the versions of the SUV, ADAS is provided only on the fully loaded Savvy Pro trim.

Their safety suite consists of adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

Honda City Facelift

In March 2023, we got the updated Honda City, which saw it come with ADAS as well which was previously limited to the Honda City hybrid.

The sedan gets the advanced safety equipment from the second-from-base V variant.

Its ADAS unit consists of forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, and lead car departure alert.

Sixth-generation Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna was given a generational update in early 2023, making it one of the first Hyundai cars in India to get ADAS.

Hyundai offers the sedan with ADAS only on its two variant levels: SX (O) with CVT and SX (O) Turbo.

Its ADAS tech comprises forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and high-beam assist.

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is the latest entrant in the crowded compact SUV segment. It has a few segment-best features including ADAS.

Honda offers the safety technology only on the top-spec ZX trim of the SUV.

The Elevate’s ADAS suite consists of adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision avoidance.

Hyundai Venue And Venue N Line

Although the facelifted Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Venue N Line were launched back in 2022, the carmaker decided to update them with ADAS tech only in 2023.

In both the versions of the Hyundai sub-4m SUV, only the fully loaded variants – the SX (O) and N8 – get ADAS.

Its ADAS tech includes forward collision warning, driver attentiveness alert, and lead vehicle departure warning, but it misses out on adaptive cruise control.

Kia Seltos Facelift

The facelifted Kia Seltos was introduced in our market in mid 2023 and it came with an even longer features list, which included ADAS.

You can have the ADAS tech on the Seltos only on the higher-spec GTX+ and X-Line variants.

The SUV’s ADAS suite comprises 17 features, including forward collision warning and avoidance, driver attentiveness alert, rear cross-traffic alert, and high-beam assist.

Tata Harrier-Safari Facelifts

In October 2023, we got to see the first major makeover for the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs. Both got revised looks inside and out, along with a plethora of new technologies. However, they were already given the ADAS tech from the time their Red Dark editions were revealed at the Auto Expo 2023.

Both the SUVs now get ADAS from the higher-spec Adventure+A variant onwards.

Their ADAS unit includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB), rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, and lane departure warning. Both SUVs are due to get an update in the near future to add lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control to the feature suite.

So these were all the cars priced under Rs 30 lakh that got ADAS in India in 2023. Which one of these would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

