Among 7 cars that were crash tested, 5 of them got an impressive 5-star safety rating

With the growing awareness and priority for vehicle safety in India, automakers have given a significant emphasis on safety equipment in cars. Whether it's 6 airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, or electronic stability control (ESC), many cars got these safety features this year. In 2023, Global NCAP crash-tested a total of 7 India-spec cars, including models from Maruti, Skoda, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Tata. Let's take a brief look at their results. Also, with the introduction of India’s own crash test agency - Bharat NCAP - Global NCAP will not be testing India-spec cars going forward.

Disclaimer: In 2022, Global NCAP updated its assessment protocols, mandating the inclusion of electronic stability control (ESC), along with mandatory side pole and pedestrian tests for cars. The results reported are in accordance with these updated Global NCAP protocols. For more information, visit here.

Maruti Wagon R

Rating Score Adult Occupant Safety 1-star 19.69 / 34 Child Occupant Safety 0-star 3.40 / 49

The current-generation Maruti Wagon R was first tested by Global NCAP in 2019, in which it received 2 stars each in adult and child safety. The Maruti hatchback was tested again in 2023 under the updated assessment protocols of Global NCAP, and the car has just received 1 star in adult safety and no star in child safety. Both the footwell and bodyshell of the hatchback were rated as unstable.

Maruti has equipped the Wagon R with safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and hill-hold assist (only on AMT variants).

Maruti Alto K10

Rating Score Adult Occupant Safety 2-star 21.67 / 34 Child Occupant Safety 0-star 3.52 / 49

Another Maruti which was crash tested by the Global NCAP is the Maruti Alto K10. Despite having a higher adult occupant protection (AOP) score than that of the Maruti Wagon R, the entry-level Maruti just scored 2 stars in Adult safety. In child safety, the Alto K10 fails to earn even a single star. Though the body-shell integrity was deemed stable capable of withstanding further loadings, its footwell area was rated as unstable.

In terms of safety, the Maruti Alto K10 is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reversing camera and rear parking sensors.

Volkswagen Virtus & Skoda Slavia

Rating Score Adult Occupant Safety 5-star 29.71 / 34 Child Occupant Safety 5-star 42 / 49

The Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia were crash tested together by Global NCAP in 2023. Both sedans share their platform (the MQB A0IN) and powertrain options. Despite being equipped with just dual front airbags, both the Virtus and Slavia achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating in both adult and child safety. The bodyshell and footwell area of both sedans were deemed stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Both sedans are equipped with safety features such as up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, and rear parking camera.

Hyundai Verna

Rating Score Adult Occupant Safety 5-star 28.18 / 34 Child Occupant Safety 5-star 42 / 49

The Hyundai Verna underwent a generational update in 2023, receiving additional safety features such as 6 airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In the Global NCAP crash test, the Verna achieved a full 5-star safety rating in both adult and child safety, becoming the first India-made Hyundai to do so. Despite being equipped with 6 airbags, the Verna had a lower adult occupant protection (AOP) score compared to the VW-Skoda sedans. However, all three sedans—Verna, Virtus, and Slavia—achieved equal scores in child occupant protection (COP).

The Verna’s safety kit also includes electronic stability control (ESC), front parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Tata Harrier & Safari

Rating Score Adult Occupant Safety 5-star 33.05 / 34 Child Occupant Safety 5-star 45 / 49

Both the Tata Harrier and Safari underwent a midlife update in 2023, incorporating a comprehensive list of new features. Among all the models mentioned in the list, the Harrier and Safari achieved the highest scores in adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP), each earning an impressive 5-star rating in both categories.

Tata has equipped the Harrier and Safari with safety features like up to seven airbags (6 as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which now includes adaptive cruise control.

These were all theIndia-spec models which were crash tested on Global NCAP in 2023. From hereon, cars sold in India will get a safety rating from the Bharat NCAP, whose testing guidelines are parallel to those of the updated GNCAP protocols. The first models to be tested were the facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari, and you can find out their scores here. Which car would you like to see crash tested next? Comment below.

