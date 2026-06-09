Tata Tiago EV Facelift Pure Plus Vs Creative Plus: Should You Pay More For The Top Trim?

Tata recently launched the Tiago EV facelift with a refreshed look, a more premium cabin, and an updated feature list. It only gets three simple variants: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus. While the base variant is very basic, the top two variants are the ones we believe most buyers will zero in on. While the Pure Plus makes a strong case for itself at a more accessible price, the Creative Plus adds several comfort and safety features.

So, should you go with the Pure Plus or stretch your budget for the fully-loaded Creative Plus? Let's take a closer look:

Tiago EV Pure Plus Vs Creative Plus: Price

Variant 19 kWh 24 kWh Pure Plus Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Creative Plus - Rs 9.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

As seen above, there is a significant price difference between the two battery pack options.

Between the respective 24 kWh battery pack variants, you have to pay an additional Rs 50,000 for the Creative Plus.

Tata is also offering the Tiago EV with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km.

Let’s find out what you get for the additional money:

Tata Tiago EV Pure Plus Vs Creative Plus: Exterior

On the outside, both variants share the same cleaner styling cues that come with the facelift. However, the Creative Plus does pull ahead visually in a couple of key areas.

The facelifted Tiago EV gets a revised front end, and the two variants differ here. While the Pure Plus gets basic halogen headlights, the Creative Plus steps up with LED headlights and LED DRLs, giving it a sharper, more contemporary look upfront.

In profile, both variants share the same silhouette. The Pure Plus rides on 14-inch steel wheels with covers, while the Creative Plus gets aero-styled 14-inch wheels for a more sophisticated look. The good thing is that both variants come with ORVM-mounted turn indicators and chrome door handles.

At the rear, both variants are almost identically equipped. You get LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark-fin antenna feature across the two. However, the Creative Plus does add a rear wiper with a washer here, which the Pure Plus misses out on.

Practicality Wins: The top variant is not just about aesthetic appeal, as it also gets important features like better headlights and added practicality with a rear wiper and washer.

Tata Tiago EV Pure Plus Vs Creative Plus: Interior

Inside, both variants get the refreshed two-spoke steering wheel and the updated dashboard layout that comes with the facelift. However, the experience differs considerably once you start looking at the details.

The Pure Plus keeps things functional but relatively sparse. It adds a manual day/night IRVM and a USB charging port over the base Smart variant but misses out on several comfort-focused features.

The Creative Plus makes the cabin feel noticeably more premium, adding a fabric finish on the dashboard and soft-touch fabric on the armrest. It also brings in rear AC vents for better in-cabin cooling and a rear parcel tray for practical purposes.

Let’s move on to the features section, where the Creative Plus clearly dominates:

Tata Tiago EV Pure Plus Vs Creative Plus: Features

There are major differences here. The Pure gets a smaller 8-inch display, while the Creative Plus features a 10.25-inch infotainment that feels more premium and crisper. The good thing is that both variants come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, 4 speakers, and steering-mounted controls.

The Pure Plus is decently loaded with features like automatic climate control, day/night IRVM, electrically adjustable ORVMs and charging ports. The Creative Plus takes things up a notch with amenities such as cruise control, automatic headlamps, height-adjustable driver seat, an air filter and a cooled glovebox.

Tata Tiago EV Pure Plus Vs Creative Plus: Safety

Safety is another area where the Creative Plus makes a compelling argument. Both variants come with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard.

However, the Creative Plus is significantly better equipped from a safety standpoint. It adds ESC with traction control, hill hold assist, auto defogger, a blind view monitor and a full 360-degree camera. The Pure Plus only gets a reverse camera, with no 360-degree view on offer.

The Safety Gap: For buyers who prioritise safety kit, the Creative Plus is the clear choice. ESC and hill hold assist, in particular, are features that add genuine real-world value.

Tata Tiago EV Pure Plus Vs Creative Plus: Powertrain

You get two battery pack options with the Tiago EV: Here's a quick look at the specs:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 226 km 285 km

The Pure Plus is available with both battery packs, while the Creative Plus gets only the larger battery pack. The Tiago EV also gets 30 kW DC fast charging capabilities that enable it to top up the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes.

CarDekho Says…

Individually, the Tata Tiago EV Pure Plus is a well-rounded choice that covers the basics very well. For buyers who want a well-rounded EV at a sensible price, it delivers.

But the Creative Plus is a more complete package. The jump to a more premium cabin, better exterior design, more comfort and safety features all contribute to a meaningfully better ownership experience and not just a spec-sheet upgrade.

For the additional Rs 50,000, you are getting a lot more value for your money if you go with the Creative Plus, and it should be the variant that you consider if you want to go with the 24 kWh battery pack. The only reason to buy the Pure Plus would be if you want to go ahead with the smaller battery pack and are okay to compromise on the range. Our recommendation would be the Creative Plus with the 24 kWh battery pack.