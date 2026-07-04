Tata Sierra EV Vs VinFast VF6: Indian Fanciness Or Vietnamese Simplicity?

The Sierra EV has been launched in the quintessential Tata fashion. Load the new models with tech, features and safety. This makes it look attractive on paper for a person looking for an EV SUV. However, VinFast being a new company and a recent entrant in India, are aware of the demand and competition in the Indian automotive market. How does the VF6 stack up against the Sierra EV? Let’s find out.

Price

Model Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF6 Price Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26.48 lakh (ex-showroom) Rs 17.29 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The VinFast being the car with lesser features and a smaller battery pack has a lower asking price by Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

This increases to a whopping Rs 6.5 lakh difference between the top-of-the-line variants albeit comparing the AWD variant of the Sierra EV.

Despite the Sierra EV being more expensive, it also packs in more features and more range.

Dimensions

Dimensions Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF6 Difference Length 4340 mm 4241 mm +99 mm Width 1841 mm 1834 mm +7 mm Height 1750 mm 1615 mm +135 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm 2730 mm No Difference Boot space 622 litres 423 litres +199 litres

The Sierra EV with its boxy proportions is significantly larger than the VF6 when it comes to the length and width.

However, they are closely matched when it comes to the height.

The Sierra EV also has a far larger boot, which will be ideal for long road trips and airport runs.

Interestingly, the wheelbase of both the cars are identical.

Twins in size: The Sierra EV and the Sierra ICE are identical in size. Check out the difference between the two here.

Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF6 Rishikesh Rapids Infinity Blac Nainital Nocturne Crimson Red Pristine White Jet Black Pure Grey Desat Silver Bengal Rouge Zenith Grey Coorg Clouds Urban Mint Andaman Adventure -

The Tata Sierra EV gets a total of 7 colour options while the VinFast gets 6 colour options.

The Rishikesh Rapids colour in the Sierra EV is unique only to the EV and is not available in the Sierra ICE.

Overall, both cars offer decent colour options, but the Sierra’s colour palette feels more vibrant. The VinFast VF6 opts for a classy feel meanwhile, with darker shades on offer.

Check out the detailed variant-wise colours of the Sierra EV here.

Features

Feature Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF6 LED Projector headlamps ✅ ✅ Self-levelling headlamps ❌ ✅ LED fog lamps ✅ ❌ Wheels 19-inch dual-tone alloy 18-inch dual-tone alloys ORVM mounted indicators ✅ ✅ Roof rails ✅ ✅ Connected LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Triple screen setup ✅ ❌ Acoustic windows ❌ ✅ Auto up/down for power windows ✅(Driver only) ✅(All) Dual-zone AC with cabin ionizer ✅ ✅ Powered seats ✅6-way Driver, 4-way co-driver ✅8-way Driver only Rear window sunshade ✅ ❌ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Flush-fit door handles ✅ ❌ Wireless phone charger ✅ ✅ Heated outside rear view mirror (ORVM) ❌ ✅ Infotainment screen 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.9-inch touchscreen (combining driver’s display) Digital Instrument Cluster ✅(10.25-inch) ❌ Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Connected car technology ✅ ✅ Sound system 12-speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos 8-speaker Drive modes ✅ ✅ Terrain modes ✅(AWD only) ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 7 Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ (with additional off-road camera) ✅ Driver drowsiness detection ❌ ✅ Automatic high-beam ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level 2+) ✅(Level 2) Summon mode ✅ ❌

The Sierra EV is clearly the more feature-loaded SUV in this comparison, with a lot of fancy tech like a 12-speaker branded audio, powered tailgate, three-screen setup and powered front seats.

On the other hand, the VF6 is also decently feature-rich, but falls short when it comes to the fancier stuff.

Both get a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, auto high beam and advanced touchscreen infotainment setups.

When it comes to safety, the VF6 has been rated 5-stars at the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and adds an extra knee airbag over the Sierra EV.

However, the Tata fights back with a more advanced ADAS suite and features like a better surround view camera and summon mode. It hasn’t been crash tested by BNCAP yet.

Powertrain

Specification Tata Sierra EV VinFast VF6 Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 59.6 kWh No. of electric motors 1 1 2 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 565 km 665 km 604 km 468 km 463 km Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 117 PS 204 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 250 Nm 310 Nm Drivetrain RWD RWD AWD FWD FWD

RWD - Rear wheel drive / AWD - All wheel drive / FWD - Front wheel drive

Despite the Sierra EV having a slightly larger base battery, the claimed range is over 100 kms compared to the VF6.

The all-wheel-drive version of the Sierra EV has more than twice the amount of torque compared to the base VF6.

The Sierra EV supports 110kW of DC fast charging for the 63 kWh battery and 120kW for the larger 75 kWh battery pack. The VF6 is slower to charge here, though not by much, with its 100 kW DC fast charging capability.

Check out the variant wise powertrain report of the Sierra EV here.

Other Cars to Consider:

Hyundai Creta Electric: One of the no-nonsense options in the segment. Offering decent range, excellent efficiency, a long list of features and the trusted Hyundai service network.

Tata Curvv EV: Offers unique coupe-SUV styling that makes it stand out on the road, with large battery pack options, premium interior feel and a long list of features while being significantly more affordable than the Sierra EV.

Tata Harrier EV: The big brother to the Sierra EV has a larger size, dominating road presence, slightly more features and a more premium cabin experience.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: The true EV option for the quintessential Maruti customer. A simple functional and understated EV with decent claimed range numbers.

VinFast VF7: The bigger brother of the VF6 offers higher battery capacity with the unique styling similar to the VF6 but larger and more mature.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: The sister car to the e Vitara has sharper styling, while retaining much of the same qualities. The Toyota badge further backs you with a worry free ownership experience.

MG ZS EV: One of the oldest models in the list still is competitive with premium interiors and decent driving dynamics along with classy European styling.

Mahindra BE 6: The car with the sportiest styling in the segment. Even the interiors give you the experience which is unique to the BE 6 while also being filled to the brim with features.

CarDekho Says…

The Sierra EV and the VF6 are cars for two different types of people. The Sierra EV would impress the person looking for a distinctive road presence and loved to be pampered by a feature loaded car. However, the VF6 customer is the simpler person looking for an understated comfortable runabout while not asking too much from the car. Which type of person are you? Let us know in the comments down below.