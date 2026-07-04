All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Tata Sierra EV Vs VinFast VF6: Indian Fanciness Or Vietnamese Simplicity?

    While the Sierra EV gets a long list of features, the VF6 has some subtle nice to have equipment as well!

    Published On Jul 04, 2026 10:03 AM By Adarsh

    9.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata Sierra EV vs VinFast VF6

    The Sierra EV has been launched in the quintessential Tata fashion. Load the new models with tech, features and safety. This makes it look attractive on paper for a person looking for an EV SUV. However, VinFast being a new company and a recent entrant in India, are aware of the demand and competition in the Indian automotive market. How does the VF6 stack up against the Sierra EV? Let’s find out.

    Price

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV

    VinFast VF6

    Price

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Rs 17.29 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    • The VinFast being the car with lesser features and a smaller battery pack has a lower asking price by Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    • This increases to a whopping Rs 6.5 lakh difference between the top-of-the-line variants albeit comparing the AWD variant of the Sierra EV.

    • Despite the Sierra EV being more expensive, it also packs in more features and more range.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    Tata Sierra EV

    VinFast VF6

    Difference

    Length

    4340 mm

    4241 mm

    +99 mm

    Width

    1841 mm

    1834 mm

    +7 mm

    Height

    1750 mm

    1615 mm

    +135 mm

    Wheelbase

    2730 mm

    2730 mm

    No Difference

    Boot space

    622 litres

    423 litres

    +199 litres

    • The Sierra EV with its boxy proportions is significantly larger than the VF6 when it comes to the length and width. 

    2026 Sierra EV
    VinFast VF6

    • However, they are closely matched when it comes to the height.

    2026 Sierra EV

    • The Sierra EV also has a far larger boot, which will be ideal for long road trips and airport runs.

    VinFast VF6

    • Interestingly, the wheelbase of both the cars are identical.

    Twins in size:

    The Sierra EV and the Sierra ICE are identical in size. Check out the difference between the two here.

    Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    VinFast VF6

    Rishikesh Rapids

    Infinity Blac

    Nainital Nocturne

    Crimson Red

    Pristine White

    Jet Black

    Pure Grey

    Desat Silver

    Bengal Rouge

    Zenith Grey

    Coorg Clouds

    Urban Mint

    Andaman Adventure

    -

    • The Tata Sierra EV gets a total of 7 colour options while the VinFast  gets 6 colour options.

    • The Rishikesh Rapids colour in the Sierra EV is unique only to the EV and is not available in the Sierra ICE.

    • Overall, both cars offer decent colour options, but the Sierra’s colour palette feels more vibrant. The VinFast VF6 opts for a classy feel meanwhile, with darker shades on offer.

    • Check out the detailed variant-wise colours of the Sierra EV here.

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Sierra EV

    VinFast VF6

    LED Projector headlamps

    Self-levelling headlamps

    LED fog lamps

    Wheels

    19-inch dual-tone alloy

    18-inch dual-tone alloys

    ORVM mounted indicators

    Roof rails

    Connected LED Taillamps

    Triple screen setup

    Acoustic windows

    Auto up/down for power windows

    ✅(Driver only)

    ✅(All)

    Dual-zone AC with cabin ionizer

    Powered seats

    ✅6-way Driver, 4-way co-driver 

    ✅8-way Driver only

    Rear window sunshade

    Ventilated front seats

    Panoramic sunroof

    Keyless entry

    Flush-fit door handles

    Wireless phone charger

    Heated outside rear view mirror (ORVM)

    Infotainment screen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    12.9-inch touchscreen (combining driver’s display)

    Digital Instrument Cluster

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

    Connected car technology

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos

    8-speaker

    Drive modes

    Terrain modes

    ✅(AWD only)

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    7

    Front and rear parking sensors

    360-degree camera

    ✅ (with additional off-road camera)

    Driver drowsiness detection

    Automatic high-beam

    Electronic parking brake

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level 2+)

    ✅(Level 2)

    Summon mode

    • The Sierra EV is clearly the more feature-loaded SUV in this comparison, with a lot of fancy tech like a 12-speaker branded audio, powered tailgate, three-screen setup and powered front seats.

    VinFast VF6

    • On the other hand, the VF6 is also decently feature-rich, but falls short when it comes to the fancier stuff.

    • Both get a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, auto high beam and advanced touchscreen infotainment setups.

    Tata Sierra EV Interior

    • When it comes to safety, the VF6 has been rated 5-stars at the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and adds an extra knee airbag over the Sierra EV.

    •  However, the Tata fights back with a more advanced ADAS suite and features like a better surround view camera and summon mode. It hasn’t been crash tested by BNCAP yet.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    Tata Sierra EV

    VinFast VF6

    Battery Pack

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    59.6 kWh

    No. of electric motors

    1

    1

    2

    1

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    565 km

    665 km

    604 km

    468 km

    463 km

    Power

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    117 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    250 Nm

    310 Nm

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    FWD

    FWD

    RWD - Rear wheel drive / AWD - All wheel drive / FWD - Front wheel drive

    • Despite the Sierra EV having a slightly larger base battery, the claimed range is over 100 kms compared to the VF6.

    Tata Sierra EV Charge port

    • The all-wheel-drive version of the Sierra EV has more than twice the amount of torque compared to the base VF6.

    Vinfast VF6

    • The Sierra EV supports 110kW of DC fast charging for the 63 kWh battery and 120kW for the larger 75 kWh battery pack. The VF6 is slower to charge here, though not by much, with its 100 kW DC fast charging capability.

    • Check out the variant wise powertrain report of the Sierra EV here.

    Other Cars to Consider:

    • Hyundai Creta Electric: One of the no-nonsense options in the segment. Offering decent range, excellent efficiency, a long list of features and the trusted Hyundai service network.

    • Tata Curvv EV: Offers unique coupe-SUV styling that makes it stand out on the road, with large battery pack options, premium interior feel and a long list of features while being significantly more affordable than the Sierra EV. 

    • Tata Harrier EV: The big brother to the Sierra EV has a larger size, dominating road presence, slightly more features and a more premium cabin experience. 

    • Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: The true EV option for the quintessential Maruti customer. A simple functional and understated EV with decent claimed range numbers.

    • VinFast VF7: The bigger brother of the VF6 offers higher battery capacity with the unique styling similar to the VF6 but larger and more mature.

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: The sister car to the e Vitara has sharper styling, while retaining much of the same qualities. The Toyota badge further backs you with a worry free ownership experience.

    • MG ZS EV: One of the oldest models in the list still is competitive with premium interiors and decent driving dynamics along with classy European styling.

    • Mahindra BE 6: The car with the sportiest styling in the segment. Even the interiors give you the experience which is unique to the BE 6 while also being filled to the brim with features.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Sierra EV and the VF6 are cars for two different types of people. The Sierra EV would impress the person looking for a distinctive road presence and loved to be pampered by a feature loaded car. However, the VF6 customer is the simpler person looking for an understated  comfortable runabout while not asking too much from the car. Which type of person are you? Let us know in the comments down below.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra EV

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Sierra EV Vs VinFast VF6: Indian Fanciness Or Vietnamese Simplicity?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience